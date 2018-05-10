Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Transform Zimbabwe's list of candidates for 2018 elections

by TZ Elections Directorate
2 hrs ago | Views
Transform Zimbabwe's list of candidates who will participate in the coming national elections under the banner of MDC Alliance.

CANDIDATE LIST

1. Bikita East - Jacob Ngarivhume
2. Mberengwa West -  Reason Mandla Ngwenya.
3. Harare South -  Abishai Saurombe.
4. Chirumhanzu Zibagwe - Benard Tandi
5. Mberengwa South - Georges Mupedzegwa Dube.
6. Masvingo South -  Justin Makota.
7. Chipinge Central - Thomas Magaya
8. Hwedza North-  Tichaona Makara
9. Mbire - Kudzanai Gondo
10. Mt Darwin W - Cyril Muradzi
11. Seke - Leonard Mhike
12. Zvimba West -  Salima. 
13. Gokwe Mapfungautsi - Rueben Zhiva.
14. Mazowe N - Tinashe Muchenje.

Primary elections are still to be held in these constituencies;
15. Mt Darwin South
16. Muzarabani North
17. Muzarabani South
18. Zvimba South
19. Gokwe Sengwa


Source - TZ Elections Directorate

Comments

