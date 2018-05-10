News / Press Release
Transform Zimbabwe's list of candidates for 2018 elections
2 hrs ago
Transform Zimbabwe's list of candidates who will participate in the coming national elections under the banner of MDC Alliance.
CANDIDATE LIST
1. Bikita East - Jacob Ngarivhume
2. Mberengwa West - Reason Mandla Ngwenya.
3. Harare South - Abishai Saurombe.
4. Chirumhanzu Zibagwe - Benard Tandi
5. Mberengwa South - Georges Mupedzegwa Dube.
6. Masvingo South - Justin Makota.
7. Chipinge Central - Thomas Magaya
8. Hwedza North- Tichaona Makara
9. Mbire - Kudzanai Gondo
10. Mt Darwin W - Cyril Muradzi
11. Seke - Leonard Mhike
12. Zvimba West - Salima.
13. Gokwe Mapfungautsi - Rueben Zhiva.
14. Mazowe N - Tinashe Muchenje.
Primary elections are still to be held in these constituencies;
15. Mt Darwin South
16. Muzarabani North
17. Muzarabani South
18. Zvimba South
19. Gokwe Sengwa
Source - TZ Elections Directorate