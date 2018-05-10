Transform Zimbabwe's list of candidates for 2018 elections

News / Press Release

by TZ Elections Directorate

CANDIDATE LIST

Transform Zimbabwe's list of candidates who will participate in the coming national elections under the banner of MDC Alliance.1. Bikita East - Jacob Ngarivhume2. Mberengwa West - Reason Mandla Ngwenya.3. Harare South - Abishai Saurombe.4. Chirumhanzu Zibagwe - Benard Tandi5. Mberengwa South - Georges Mupedzegwa Dube.6. Masvingo South - Justin Makota.7. Chipinge Central - Thomas Magaya8. Hwedza North- Tichaona Makara9. Mbire - Kudzanai Gondo10. Mt Darwin W - Cyril Muradzi11. Seke - Leonard Mhike12. Zvimba West - Salima.13. Gokwe Mapfungautsi - Rueben Zhiva.14. Mazowe N - Tinashe Muchenje.Primary elections are still to be held in these constituencies;15. Mt Darwin South16. Muzarabani North17. Muzarabani South18. Zvimba South19. Gokwe Sengwa