Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

All road lead to Dotito - Mujuru party

by Khulani David Ndhlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
Revolutionary greetings dear comrades. It is that time when an organisation has to campaign vigorously for the elections. NPP and the PRC alliance are ready to campaign, they are an oiled machine.  On  Friday 18 May, NPP youth will do a clean-up campaign at Dotito. All roads therefore lead to Dotito.

Some political parties are well known for busing people to their rallies. NPP and PRC are a breed apart, they will never degenerate into such cheap politics of feeding the media with wrong numbers of the same people in all the rallies. Again, we do not subscribe to the politics of lies. We will never promise our people heaven on earth yet their realities on the ground is a life littered with untold poverty and suffering. We  will never promise them bullet trains and a new Dubai in our land, yet we know our people are unemployed, atms are cashless, roads have more pot holes than tar and prices of basic commodities are exhorbitantly high. Chamisa who recently posted that he wants Mujuru to join the alliance even if she has no numbers, must wake up from slumber. He must come to Dotito on Friday and learn from the best. Chamisa who is well known for his hallucinatory pronouncements must take hallucinogenes to curb his out of control ailment. Lying is very dangerous disease, if not a lethal demon. He must therefore attend our Dotito rally to unlearn the politics of lies.

Mnangagwa, the citadel of false promises must also learn from the best, Joice Mujuru. The only difference between Chamisa and Mnangagwa is age. Otherwise Mnangagwa is the older version of Chamisa, and Chamisa is the younger version of Mnangagwa. They have a common ground where their talents intersect, and the common talent in both of them is LIES. Our people must reject consuming poisonous lies from both Mnangagwa and Chamisa. Populist politics is for political fraudsters. It is a misfit in our modern politics.

Dear comrades, all roads on Friday 18 May lead to Dotito. Dotito comrades, let us come in numbers and partake in our youth clean up campain. As NPP and PRC alliance youth, we are wholly behind cde Mujuru as our president. United we shall successfully wrestle political hegemony from Zanu Pf. The future is ours and Zanu Pf is history and must remain forever there because that is where is belongs.

Victory is certain, alutta continua
NPP National Youth Chairman
Khulani David  Ndhlovu

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Khulani David Ndhlovu
More on: #Dotito, #Mujuru, #NPP

Comments

Hover board on sale

Professional cylinder mower with robin subaru engine ey 15-13

Looking for a house to rent in low densities

Benz on sale

Luveve acre for sale

Flat to rent

Housing consultant's available

House for sale


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

e.TV defends sex ad

7 mins ago | 16 Views

Billiat, Tau fail to penetrate Barca's defense

9 mins ago | 9 Views

Danai Gurira on the cover of Ebony Magazine

11 mins ago | 9 Views

'God ordained Zanu-PF to remain in power until eternity,' says Chiwenga

13 mins ago | 24 Views

'RED FRIDAY OF RAGE' - Teachers' Union

16 mins ago | 57 Views

Eric Knight joins Zanu-PF, ditches Chamisa

18 mins ago | 216 Views

Maridadi body shames Mupfumi

21 mins ago | 180 Views

Confusion reigns in the MDC Alliance over candidates

22 mins ago | 131 Views

Misa Zimbabwe writes to ZEC about ZBC's unfair practices

32 mins ago | 149 Views

Mnangagwa wife's pay plan rejected

38 mins ago | 326 Views

Old Mutual set to delist from ZSE

40 mins ago | 130 Views

ZSE breaches $10 billion

42 mins ago | 75 Views

ZACC boss sued for $200,000

1 hr ago | 290 Views

Chinamasa hails UK $100m facility

1 hr ago | 331 Views

Mudzuri spill the beans on MDC-T candidates selection

1 hr ago | 962 Views

Plans to transform wives of Mnangagwa and Chiwenga into 'Grace Mugabes' blocked by parliament

2 hrs ago | 2069 Views

Businessman shot

2 hrs ago | 1349 Views

Cheating boyfriend assaulted

2 hrs ago | 1144 Views

Child locked in car trunk

2 hrs ago | 1194 Views

'Give Mnangagwa admin a chance,' says Zvorwadza

2 hrs ago | 962 Views

On duty cop blows his head with service riffle

2 hrs ago | 1044 Views

WATCH: Kid rescued from car boot

3 hrs ago | 716 Views

Internal planned 'coup' against Chamisa finally exposed

5 hrs ago | 7915 Views

38 years of independence: Reflections from Zimbabwe's education sector

6 hrs ago | 696 Views

Mat South politics gets nasty, old guards refuse to endorse change

6 hrs ago | 2259 Views

Chamisa likely to be the youngest president in Africa

6 hrs ago | 5207 Views

Visually impaired potential voters drag Zec to court demanding printing of ballot papers in braille

7 hrs ago | 497 Views

Khupe set to hold a star rally in Harare this weekend

7 hrs ago | 2807 Views

Teachers to protest on tomorrow

7 hrs ago | 2435 Views

Farm workers demand 100% salary hike

7 hrs ago | 1273 Views

Govt allays fuel shortage fears

8 hrs ago | 1497 Views

Britain feels heat over Chamisa

9 hrs ago | 7787 Views

Mnangagwa court papers vanish

9 hrs ago | 4297 Views

Zanu-PF chefs accused of jumping fuel queues

9 hrs ago | 1678 Views

Mutodi to square up with Chamisa aide

9 hrs ago | 2936 Views

Mvuma road accident victims named

9 hrs ago | 1720 Views

Traditional leaders barred from campaigning for Zanu-PF

9 hrs ago | 1637 Views

PSL fines troublesome clubs

9 hrs ago | 442 Views

More heads to roll at ZRP

9 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Bus operator killed in love triangle

9 hrs ago | 2949 Views

Mnangagwa's government confirms fuel shortages

9 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Politburo to resolve primary election disputes

9 hrs ago | 601 Views

Cash crisis in Zimbabwe a crisis of discipline, confidence

9 hrs ago | 571 Views

Makandiwa prophecy on Dhlakama death goes viral

9 hrs ago | 1692 Views

Stop crying over primaries, says Matutu

9 hrs ago | 651 Views

Soldier (27) 'rapes' minor

9 hrs ago | 956 Views

TV personality Muserera divorces

9 hrs ago | 892 Views

Off-duty cops arrested over contraband

9 hrs ago | 546 Views

3 ex-ZBC bosses to lose properties

9 hrs ago | 787 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days