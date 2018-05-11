Latest News Editor's Choice


Dotito be ready for Joice Mujuru

by NPP youth Desk
1 hr ago | Views
Revolutionary greetings comrades. I am hereby reminding you that today and tommorrow is Dotito day. NPP and its PRC alliance will hold star rallies thereat. Today it is the clean up rally for the youth which will serve as the curtain raiser for tommorrow's main rally.

NPP and PRC alliance president, Joice Mujuru will address the crowds tommorrow. Without busing supportters from other regions, we are rest assured that the rally will be well attended. This rally will attract people from all walks of life; across the tribal, political, social and economic divides.

NPP and PRC alliance are concerned about the plight of all Zimbabweans, the poor and the rich, the employed and the unemployed and the young and old. We are not an elitist enterprise that occupies itself with needs of the elite. Thus, we treat all citizens the same, regardless of their economic muscles. All we want to see is a free Zimbabwe where the rule of law is resurrected and the ailing economy, resuscitated. Lies will never heal Zimbabwe, neither will fighting amongst ourselves be the panacea to our problems. We have suffered enough as a people, all we need to do is to forget our differences and fight together as Zimbabweans. Unemployement and poverty know no gender, political affiliation, tribe and religion. We all know how Zimbabwe got where it is today. We all know that voting the same old and tired horses might further liquidate our economy. NPP and PRC alliance are offering you a better alternative that can redeem Zimbabwe from the economic abyss it is currently in.

Dear Zimbabweans, times have changed. Politics is no longer a gendered domain, for men, about men. Even though our patriarchal societies would like to have us understand that men must always be the heads and women, tails in politics. NPP and PRC believe in women, we believe women, like their male counterparts are capable of being the heads in politcs. Women out there who are talented leaders and are scared of exploring the political sphere because of its peceived gendered nature, must rise up today and claim their place in main stream politics.

NPP and PRC are and will always be wholly behind the presidential candidature of Joice Mujuru. We believe that she has proved beyond doubt that the best place for women is not only the domestic sphere. She has proved that restricting women to the domestic sphere is limiting them and further dwarfs their golden capabilities. Women are not instruments of production and reproduction, as the patriarchal socities would  like to have us believe. Besides being natural family nurturers, Mujuru et al have proved to us that women are capable political leaders. As family nurturers, history and other imperical studies have it that they can also be good nation nurturers. Therefore, as NPP and PRC, we invite women and men of all shapes of capabilities to make us their political home.

As all roads lead to Dotito today and tomorrow, we still reiterate that Zimbabwe is ripe and ready for a female president. We therefore, present Joice Mujuru as our main speaker at the main rally tomorrow at Dotito. We further submit that we are wholly behind her candidature. As a woman with a clean and fat political CV, let us all rally behind her for a better and inclusive Zimbabwe. Dear Zimbabweans, the future is in our hands, it is us. Informed voting might help change our plight for better. I strongly believe that NPP and PRC are the best option for a better Zimbabwe. Dotito, here we come.

Victory is certain, aluta continua
NPP youth Desk

Source - NPP youth Desk

Most Popular In 7 Days