Chamisa heads for Matabeleland South

by Luke Tamborinyoka
1 hr ago | Views
The people's leader and MDC Alliance presidential candidate Adv Nelson Chamisa heads for Matabaleland South tomorrow where he is set to address four rallies in three days.

Tomorrow, the people's President will address two huge rallies; one at Maphisa business centre in Matobo and the other at Mawabeni business centre in Umzingwane.

On Friday, he heads for Pelandaba stadium in Gwanda and then concludes his Mat. South juggernaut at Dulibadzimu stadium in Beitbridge on Saturday.

 The popular presidential candidate is prioritising rural areas in his campaign, where the majority of the people live. In the second leg of his campaign, he will move to mining towns and urban areas.

His campaign message, anchored on the tripod pillars of transformation, opportunities and prosperity, has enthralled the nation.

President Chamisa has promised a massive transformation of the rural areas and a positive upliftment of the people through a novel and innovative programme dubbed DURA, an acronym for Development and Urbanisation of Rural Areas.

The nation remains enchanted by the youthful and dynamic presidential candidate at a time the inept current leadership has run out of ideas to solve the myriad challenges facing the nation.

Behold the new.

Brace for change that delivers.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Presidential Spokesperson and Director of Communications

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Most Popular In 7 Days