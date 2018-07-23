Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Our time for change has come: Ngarivhume

by Jacob Ngarivhume
1 hr ago | Views
Good Day Zimbabwe!

As a nation, we have come a long way. The journey for change has been long, full of sacrifices, pain and suffering.

When we began this journey in 1999, we did not expect it to be such a long journey. Indeed, like the children of Israel, we have for long been in the wilderness. Some of the brave cadres we began this journey with are nolonger with us.

People have given their lives for this vision. They  fought with their lives for this vision. One of them is Dr Morgan Tsvangirai, our founding father, the father of Zimbabwean democracy. A selfless man, he spent his whole life fighting for the freedom of Zimbabwe until his untimely death.

However, despite all the huddles we have faced, I believe we are now closer to the Zimbabwean dream than ever before. I believe the vision all of us have laboured so hard for is now at hand.

We have come together, as One People, and as One Nation, under the banner of MDC Alliance to work together towards the attainment of the Zimbabwean dream.

Under the leadership of our president, President Nelson Chamisa, we are now at the river Jordan, ready to enter the promised land.

The time for change is now. As president Chamisa says, "Nyika yakuzodirwa sugar." Let us make sure that on Monday we vote for MDC Alliance councillors, MDC Alliance MP's and our MDC Alliance president, President Nelson Chamisa.

Let us do this for our founding father, President Morgan Tsvangirai. Let us do this for all our brothers and sisters, sons and daughters, friends and family who gave their lives fighting for this vision. Our time for change has come.

Vote for MDC Alliance. Vote for the change that delivers.

God bless you all.
God bless Zimbabwe.

I love you all.

Jacob Ngarivhume
Transform Zimbabwe  President
MDC Alliance Principal

 #PullingTogether to
#MakeZimbabweAJewelAgain

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Jacob Ngarivhume

Comments

Gate automation- centurion gate motor supply and installation

Making of home sets

Khaya arts for entertainment services

For sale are bags

Dresses on sale

House to rent

On sale are leather sofas

School furniture on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mugabe must not come back even through Chamisa - ZCP

11 mins ago | 30 Views

A new and prosperous Zimbabwean future is in our hands

17 mins ago | 24 Views

Mnangagwa, Chamisa engage in show of force

20 mins ago | 145 Views

Open letter to Zanu voter

20 mins ago | 77 Views

Let's give our people decent burials

29 mins ago | 38 Views

How come women live longer than men?

29 mins ago | 63 Views

'Vote without panties,' says Misihairabwi-Mushonga

31 mins ago | 149 Views

Putin sees a Mnangagwa victory?

32 mins ago | 186 Views

Zanu-PF withdraws Mnangagwa case

33 mins ago | 87 Views

Chamisa vs Mnangagwa: 'It is a David - Goliath affair'

34 mins ago | 62 Views

Teacher stabbed, gang raped in front of her children

35 mins ago | 175 Views

Zimbabweans in South Africa flock to vote

36 mins ago | 60 Views

SA sends Zimbabwe vendors home

36 mins ago | 106 Views

Chamisa or Mnangagwa: It's the economy stupid

37 mins ago | 20 Views

Walkout at Mnangagwa rally again

38 mins ago | 165 Views

Mugabe ally's workers tortured

39 mins ago | 55 Views

Chamisa reports ZBC

40 mins ago | 85 Views

Undenge languishes in jail

40 mins ago | 61 Views

Accept outcome, says Mnangagwa's campaign manager

41 mins ago | 97 Views

Chamisa eclipses Mnangagwa?

42 mins ago | 230 Views

Jonathan Moyo backs Chamisa

42 mins ago | 150 Views

Biti claims he was a target of an assassination

43 mins ago | 127 Views

Superstitious politics will never win

44 mins ago | 71 Views

Bulawayo independent candidates form group

45 mins ago | 46 Views

The hero of Tjewondo battle

46 mins ago | 37 Views

Modi donates ambulance

46 mins ago | 79 Views

Matabeleland bull fetches $24 000

47 mins ago | 66 Views

New boss for Ingwebu Breweries

48 mins ago | 56 Views

Staying after being cheated on

49 mins ago | 53 Views

Mgadafi itching for Bosso spell

51 mins ago | 21 Views

This is how you vote

53 mins ago | 29 Views

Ariel Sibanda's decade of mixed feelings

53 mins ago | 25 Views

Prostitution is on the rise

55 mins ago | 52 Views

Zimbabwe election results within five days

1 hr ago | 113 Views

Zipra's plan after downing Rhodesian Viscounts

1 hr ago | 80 Views

The rope around Mutasa's neck

1 hr ago | 56 Views

What happens to Chamisa's 18 year-old sister?

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Zimbabwe Stock Exchange sneeze before elections

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'Christians must get involved in politics'

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Top Chinese firm targets key rail project

1 hr ago | 74 Views

Dembare turns to Kingston Nkhatha

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Ultrasound Therapy for Sports Injuries

1 hr ago | 13 Views

WATCH: US Senator gives Zimbabwe polls thumbs up

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Zimbabwe decides

1 hr ago | 44 Views

'Mnangagwa has done his homework'

1 hr ago | 115 Views

After the votes are cast....

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Zimbabwe was on the verge of something special, says Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Zimbabwe soldiers backing Chamisa?

1 hr ago | 140 Views

Sadc observers snub Mugabe

1 hr ago | 117 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days