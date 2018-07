Tomorrow let's go vote MRP in numbers, save Matabeleland

News / Press Release

by Team MRP

Team MRP is kindly asking you to come out in your numbers tomorrow the 30th of July 2018 and vote MRP MPs and Councilors in Matabeleland North, South, parts of Midlands, and Bulawayo. Lets save Matabeleland, defend our resources, our tribes and languages, our jobs and our Nation through our votes.Mthwakazi Omuhle, bondlela zimhlophe lina bakamalandela asiphumeni ngobunengi kusasa siyevotela ibandla lethu leMthwakazi Republic Party "MRP" yilo kuphela ibandla elimele thina. Vuka Mthwakazi VukaSave MatabelelandSisonke Sibambene SinguMthwakazi Sizakulungisa.