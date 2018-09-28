Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

Government stealing from the poor - ZCTU

by Japhet Moyo
48 secs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) is deeply disappointed by the measures announced by both fiscal and monetary authorities that will worsen the plight of workers and Zimbabweans in general.

The new measures, instead of solving the economic crisis that the country faces, increases taxation and fail to find solutions to the cash crisis and high price of goods and services amongst a host of issues affecting workers and the general public.

The ZCTU is concerned with the introduction of a two percent tax on every dollar on all electronic transactions which has a direct effect of overburdening the already overtaxed and underpaid workers. The people have no option but to be bled by this move which would also create a fertile
ground for a multiple tier pricing system that spurs the cost of living as retailers and service providers would pass on the costs to consumers.

We are chiefly frustrated with the policy directive of separating the Foreign Currency Account (FCA) from the Real Time Gross Settlement (RTGS) accounts which amounts to treachery by the monetary authorities who assured account holders that the US dollar was equal to the bond note. Workers and
individuals who had earned their salaries in US DOLLARS are bound to be prejudiced by the distinction of accounts. There is also a huge possibility of salary distortions, erosion of workers' contributions that were made in US dollars from 2009 and mortgages hovering over. This has created serious uncertainty amongst workers reminiscent of the 2008 savings plunder whereby
investments and pensions were eroded.

The ZCTU believes the government should have come up with strategies that reduce state extravagancy than to further tax a highly taxed nation. Our taxes should be used to finance social security systems that benefit the poor but over the years the government has borrowed to finance recurrent expenditures and now expects the public to pay back a debt that benefitted a few individuals.

We remind the monetary authorities of our reservations on the unilateral introduction of bond notes. Labour had proposed adoption of the Rand which could be 'realistically' rated against US dollar and could restore measurable value but the authorities insisted on taking the 'poisoned
chalice.'

As ZCTU we believe the monetary authorities and the finance minister have made a false start and should be urgently recalled for setting dangerous precedents that do not protect the poor and vulnerable. We demand that the taxes be reviewed downwards and better and sensible solutions be drawn through dialogue by all stakeholders.

Japhet Moyo
SECRETARY - GENERAL

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Japhet Moyo
More on: #ZCTU, #FCA, #RTGS

Comments

Restaurant forsale

Mining tools

Big ,smart house forsale

Business properties to rent

Clean & neat houses in bulawayo

Restaurant for sale

Retail outlets to let

Kensington plot


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Not even ED can circumvent the laws of nature

33 mins ago | 109 Views

Bond notes use clarified

45 mins ago | 671 Views

Zimbabwe joins SADC nutrition forum

2 hrs ago | 234 Views

Reserve Bank distances itself from parallel exchange market

2 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Nelson Chamisa is by now pathologically delusional

4 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Nick Mangwana promises to unblock people from social media to promote openness

4 hrs ago | 1366 Views

Mnangagwa legalised possession of cannabis, senior citizen tells court

5 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Beitbridge woman nabbed for smuggling drugs into the country

5 hrs ago | 1357 Views

'Bashed' teacher drags hubby to court

5 hrs ago | 1427 Views

Two poachers appear in court

5 hrs ago | 473 Views

PHOTOS: People queuing for bread at TM Machipisa

5 hrs ago | 2441 Views

Mnangagwa has no original concepts, says Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3299 Views

Econet, Delta excite foreigners

7 hrs ago | 1778 Views

'Did you rig the election?' is my Passover question to uncle ED - only if that was permitted

7 hrs ago | 1383 Views

Gweru chokes in $50m debt

7 hrs ago | 366 Views

D-day for Masiyiwa-Chamisa

7 hrs ago | 3476 Views

Zec in e-voting tender storm

7 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Zimbabwe considers pact with Zambia over reburial of liberation war heroes

7 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mudenda names SROC legislators

7 hrs ago | 834 Views

MLO demands $100 billion for Gukurahundi damages

7 hrs ago | 815 Views

Exchange rate confusion muddles Mthuli Ncube's plan

7 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Man hangs self over erectile dysfunction fears

7 hrs ago | 1313 Views

Mthuli Ncube to issue infrastructure bonds

7 hrs ago | 1382 Views

Chamisa's senators snub Mnanagwa speech debate

7 hrs ago | 820 Views

Patriarchal dominance, misogyny in Zimbabwe's political economy

7 hrs ago | 165 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar to meet Mnangagwa

7 hrs ago | 1028 Views

Govt to increase number of teachers' training colleges - Murwira

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Businessman arrested in movie style

7 hrs ago | 1126 Views

Sable Chemicals is 52% off output target

7 hrs ago | 75 Views

Bulawayo council rates up 5%

7 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mphoko engages Welshman Ncube to fight for Choppies control

7 hrs ago | 539 Views

RioZim sues Muchinguri over seized mining claims

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

Jonathan Moyo defends Coltart

7 hrs ago | 1224 Views

Chamisa rallying his supporters to unseat Mnangagwa 'peacefully'

7 hrs ago | 905 Views

Prices spike over Mthuli Ncube's new tax plan

7 hrs ago | 826 Views

Mthuli Ncube promises action on civil service reform

7 hrs ago | 729 Views

Reconciliation, healing elusive in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 144 Views

Cops up for stocktheft

7 hrs ago | 221 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 'painful' revenue masterstroke

7 hrs ago | 376 Views

Outcry over Mthuli Ncube's new tax regime

7 hrs ago | 347 Views

Zimplats, partners to fund base metal refinery

7 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mthuli Ncube assures FCA holders

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

'Fuel importers to source own forex'

7 hrs ago | 477 Views

PSL deny league expansion rumours

7 hrs ago | 329 Views

Cecil the Lion killer freed

7 hrs ago | 373 Views

ZINATHA wants to be included on medical aid

7 hrs ago | 137 Views

How football saved Grobbelaar's life

7 hrs ago | 532 Views

Farm viability: Implications for land reform, investment

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

No to illegal farm occupations, says Perrance Shiri

7 hrs ago | 331 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days