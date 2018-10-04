MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

News / Press Release

by MDC

The party leadership and the MDC family is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Casper Tsvangirai. A brother to the late democracy icon Richard Morgan Tsvangirai who committed his life to the fight against injustice.Despite being a business person he selflessly fought for the under privileged a not so fashionable step for most in the private sector.We applaud him for taking the risk and adding his weight on behalf of the voiceless.The year 2018 has been unkind to the MDC family, we lost our founding father Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.We also lost another founder member and fine soul in Fidelis Mhashu. In the same period we have had to bury a sister to the late freedom champion President Tsvangirai .We are however quick to point out that we celebrate the life of Casper Tsvangirai and every other departed cadre for they are heroes and their deeds remain among the living.Heroic acts involve efforts in turning the world for a better place, whether in big or small ways, win or lose it doesn't matter for it is the effort that is heroic.Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tsvangirai family, we convey our condolences.We pray for comfort in these trying times.Tsvangirai was a good man gone to soon before he could see the fruits of real transformation.The fruits of the seed that he, his brother Dr M.R.Tsvangirai and the entire MDC Family have watered for a long time.May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.