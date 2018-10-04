Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

MDC saddened by Casper Tsvangirai death

by MDC
2 hrs ago | Views
The party leadership and the MDC family is deeply saddened by the untimely death of Casper Tsvangirai. A brother to the late democracy icon Richard Morgan Tsvangirai who committed his life to the fight against injustice.

Despite being a business person he selflessly fought for the under privileged a not so fashionable step for most in the private sector.We applaud him for taking the risk and adding his weight on behalf of the voiceless.

The year 2018 has been unkind to the MDC family, we lost our founding father Dr. Morgan Richard Tsvangirai.

We also lost another founder member and fine soul in Fidelis Mhashu. In the same period we have had to bury a sister to the late freedom champion President Tsvangirai .

We are however quick to point out that we celebrate the life of Casper Tsvangirai and every other departed cadre for they are heroes and their deeds remain among the living.

Heroic acts involve efforts in turning the world for a better place, whether in big or small ways, win or lose it doesn't matter for it is the effort that is heroic.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Tsvangirai family, we convey our condolences.

We pray for comfort in these trying times.

Tsvangirai was a good man gone to soon before he could see the fruits of real transformation.The fruits of the seed that he, his brother Dr M.R.Tsvangirai and the entire MDC Family have watered for a long time.

May His Soul Rest in Eternal Peace.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - MDC

Comments

Tv set on sale

Isuzu kg 300 on sale

Mahatshula 4 bedroomed in roof level for sale

Mining compressors

2 bedroom house for sale plus 5 roomed on window level

Flats for sale

Business properties

Woollen bags on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Politics of sabotage won't take the nation anywhere

3 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Toy gun-toting robbers caged

3 hrs ago | 946 Views

Technocracy is a square plug forced into round political holes

3 hrs ago | 507 Views

Medicine supply situation in Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 1063 Views

Panicked ZCC still want illegitimate Zanu PF to rule - even after 38 years corrupt and tyrannical rule

5 hrs ago | 2773 Views

Chamisa fuelling strife

5 hrs ago | 7577 Views

Dollarise the economy - Kudzayi

5 hrs ago | 3341 Views

Mugabe's son-in-law 'wanted by police'

6 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Ziyambi challenge courts to resolve commercial disputes with minimum delay

6 hrs ago | 538 Views

Mujuru's daughter carjacked at gun-point

6 hrs ago | 3214 Views

Use flexible discretion when issuing identity docs to elderly

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

Zimbabwe govt takes Meikles to court

6 hrs ago | 1399 Views

MDC Alliance setting up war vets wing

6 hrs ago | 1230 Views

Buyanga's surety deal scam matter postponed

6 hrs ago | 658 Views

RBZ moves to stabilise prices

6 hrs ago | 6106 Views

Chamisa cancels his party's parliamentary caucus meeting

6 hrs ago | 1848 Views

Prosecutors stranded after mass transfers

6 hrs ago | 1138 Views

ZCTU sets Mthuli Ncube tax protests date

6 hrs ago | 1950 Views

'Chief' Ndiweni's involvement in Khumalo affairs questioned

6 hrs ago | 1038 Views

'Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax illegal'

7 hrs ago | 1138 Views

'Talk to Chamisa to spur economy'

7 hrs ago | 6087 Views

Sikhala calls Zanu-PF MP a baboon

7 hrs ago | 3833 Views

Mangoma quits active politics

7 hrs ago | 1593 Views

'No diaspora tax,' says Mthuli Ncube

7 hrs ago | 1731 Views

Plumtree council sues Bulawayo land developers

8 hrs ago | 830 Views

Masiyiwa hearing fails to kick off

8 hrs ago | 1196 Views

Nust student 'killer' arrested

8 hrs ago | 4045 Views

Barclays Zimbabwe name change comes into effect

8 hrs ago | 1833 Views

Zimsec warns against cheating

8 hrs ago | 629 Views

Gweru council unbundles Go Beer Breweries

8 hrs ago | 312 Views

'Rand answer to Zimbabwe export competitiveness'

8 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Teen 'murderer' leads family to pal's body

8 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Bulawayo City players protest, want your rates and taxes

8 hrs ago | 299 Views

'Kombis must register with associations'

8 hrs ago | 736 Views

Zimbabwe, SA in labour migration policy talks

8 hrs ago | 917 Views

+4 000 big businesses dodge tax

8 hrs ago | 424 Views

'No birth control pills shortage'

8 hrs ago | 196 Views

Harare City offering discounts to residents

8 hrs ago | 639 Views

Mnangagwa wants everyone to defend Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 729 Views

BREAKING: No need for panic buying

18 hrs ago | 4742 Views

Yes, I bought a €4m Bugatti - Buyanga

19 hrs ago | 5267 Views

Dembare wins

21 hrs ago | 2553 Views

Dembare's fall from grace

22 hrs ago | 2298 Views

RBZ draws down from $500 million lines of credit to avert shortages

24 hrs ago | 3226 Views

Econet, Zimpapers and AMH broadcasting licences illegal

24 hrs ago | 3388 Views

Cannabis lager up for grabs

24 hrs ago | 2176 Views

Zimbabwe police go high-tech on roads

24 hrs ago | 4334 Views

RBZ's monetary policy statement: 'It's the bond notes, stupid'

24 hrs ago | 4059 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days