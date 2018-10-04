Latest News Editor's Choice


1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

by Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Secretary for Information and Publicity
The 1893 MHRRM hereby announces that it will be holding its 1st Matebeleland "Gukurahundi" Genocide Conference on the 3rd November 2018 in the United Kingdom.
 
This will be the 1st Conference of its kind in the diaspora and will provide further opportunity to disseminate information, network and maintain the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide on the international radar and continue to make demands for Truth, Justice and Reparations from the Zimbabwean Government. The public are therefore invited to attend the Conference in numbers.
 
The Conference is scheduled to take place in Luton town, located 46 kilometres north of London, United Kingdom. The Conference will take place from 11:00 am to 5 pm on the day.
 
The venue for the conference is:
 
The Lansdowne Hall, The Lansdowne Club, 70 New Bedford Road, Luton, Bedford, LU3 1BS.

Several topics regarding the Matebele "Gukurahindi" Genocide will be presented, ranging from survivor's narratives or testimonials to legal, forensic anthropology and human rights perspectives as well as sharing experiences of how other parts of the world are dealing with their own Genocides and campaigns for Justice.
 
Professor Gregory Stanton of Genocide Watch, an international organization that, "...exists to predict, prevent, stop, and punish genocide and other forms of mass murder" will be providing a short video on the Matebele "Gukurahundi" Genocide for watching on the day. The Movement will also avail Zenzele Ndebele's documentary on the Genocide for watching on this day.
 
It is hoped that the Conference will emerge with a Consensus Statement on the way forward on the redress of this Genocide, a statement that will seek to create a road map and a comprehensive Agenda from survivors themselves and stake holders alike in dealing with this issue.
 
For more information about the Conference kindly contact the 1893 MHRRM on +44 (0) 7889 422 695

Source - Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Secretary for Information and Publicity

