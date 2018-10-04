Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

News / Press Release

by Tidi Kwidini

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 07877987016 or 07852239743.

Money remittance company, Express Links International Limited, is the lead sponsor for UK based Bulawayo community initiative, Vuka Bulawayo Vuka, taking place in Manchester this month.Specialising in the provision of money transfer services to individuals and businesses, the company started out in 2003 and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a payment services provider. It covers 14 countries in Africa, including Botswana, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, to name a few.A spokesperson for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka said the team were pleased to welcome the company on board as a key partner, to bring an event that will set the pace for stronger community interaction and engagement."While Vuka Bulawayo Vuka is about celebrating Bulawayo, its rich culture, diversity and talent, we also need to remember as Zimbabweans, that this is a time where unity and togetherness are fundamental to re-establishing Zimbabwe's economy and the industries that once made it the breadbasket of Africa.""Express Links International Limited has been instrumental in understanding our vision and our aspiration to reach the community. Their role in the marketplace will continue to help us capitalise on new opportunities, as well as attract and develop community initiatives that empower, inspire and benefit organisations who are doing remarkable work in Bulawayo and nationwide."Scheduled for 20 October, the celebration will take place in Cheetham Hill.Community organisations and businesses that include Qoki Zindlovukazi, Parry Building Products Limited, Century Ambulance Service and Helping Hands have confirmed their participation in the event that seeks to bring Zimbabweans, especially those born, raised or who have a special connection with Bulawayo together, to celebrate good music, its history,diversity and culture.The inaugural event will be hosted by former ZBC broadcaster, Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and will include several guest speakers who will talk about their charitable projects and what they have lined up. There will also be a variety of stalls and DJs on rotation.Peter Pembere, CEO of Express Links International Limited said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring another positive community event. Our involvement in this remarkable initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting projects aimed at Africans in the diaspora.""We offer a reliable, bespoke and cost effective online money remittance service from the UK to the African market, that covers over 10 countries in the world and we want to continue to drive that provision forward and ensure our customers get a first class service," Pembere said.The corporation, which has partnered with banking institutions and mobile telephone companies, offers a direct service that includes same day bank deposits, payments to mobile phone wallets as well as bill payments, invoice payments and school/university fee deposits.Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for £15 and for every ticket sold, £5 will go to the charitable causes of the participating organisations.