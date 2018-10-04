Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

Express Links International announced as headline sponsor for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka

by Tidi Kwidini
2 hrs ago | Views
Money remittance company, Express Links International Limited, is the lead sponsor for UK based Bulawayo community initiative, Vuka Bulawayo Vuka, taking place in Manchester this month.

Specialising in the provision of money transfer services to individuals and businesses, the company started out in 2003 and is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) as a payment services provider. It covers 14 countries in Africa, including Botswana, The Gambia, Ghana, Kenya, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, South Africa and Zimbabwe, to name a few.

A spokesperson for Vuka Bulawayo Vuka said the team were pleased to welcome the company on board as a key partner, to bring an event that will set the pace for stronger community interaction and engagement.

"While Vuka Bulawayo Vuka is about celebrating Bulawayo, its rich culture, diversity and talent, we also need to remember as Zimbabweans, that this is a time where unity and togetherness are fundamental to re-establishing Zimbabwe's economy and the industries that once made it the breadbasket of Africa."



"Express Links International Limited has been instrumental in understanding our vision and our aspiration to reach the community. Their role in the marketplace will continue to help us capitalise on new opportunities, as well as attract and develop community initiatives that empower, inspire and benefit organisations who are doing remarkable work in Bulawayo and nationwide."

Scheduled for 20 October, the celebration will take place in Cheetham Hill.

Community organisations and businesses that include Qoki Zindlovukazi, Parry Building Products Limited, Century Ambulance Service and Helping Hands have confirmed their participation in the event that seeks to bring Zimbabweans, especially those born, raised or who have a special connection with Bulawayo together, to celebrate good music, its history,diversity and culture.

The inaugural event will be hosted by former ZBC broadcaster, Ezra Tshisa Sibanda and will include several guest speakers who will talk about their charitable projects and what they have lined up. There will also be a variety of stalls and DJs on rotation.

Peter Pembere, CEO of Express Links International Limited said: "We are delighted to be sponsoring another positive community event. Our involvement in this remarkable initiative reflects our ongoing commitment to supporting projects aimed at Africans in the diaspora."

"We offer a reliable, bespoke and cost effective online money remittance service from the UK to the African market, that covers over 10 countries in the world and we want to continue to drive that provision forward and ensure our customers get a first class service," Pembere said.

The corporation, which has partnered with banking institutions and mobile telephone companies, offers a direct service that includes same day bank deposits, payments to mobile phone wallets as well as bill payments, invoice payments and school/university fee deposits.
Meanwhile, tickets are on sale for £15 and for every ticket sold, £5 will go to the charitable causes of the participating organisations.

For more information or to purchase tickets, contact 07877987016 or 07852239743.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Tidi Kwidini

Comments

Sdc batteries for sale

For sale is toyota vits

Tv set on sale

Looking for houses for sale and land

Wedding dresses on sale

Bulawayo town houses

Flats for sale

Bath tubs on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

19 mins ago | 118 Views

Chamisa's supporters stuck in Wonderland

19 mins ago | 79 Views

Nkosana Moyo offers free advice to Mnangagwa and Mthuli Ncube

35 mins ago | 278 Views

Shonas bash Ndebeles in brutal Gwanda gold war

46 mins ago | 276 Views

ZCTU protest exposes MDC Alliance

1 hr ago | 937 Views

Zanu PF groomed economic criminals...

1 hr ago | 347 Views

British Airways no longer accepting RTGS payments, only accepting credit cards

2 hrs ago | 675 Views

Nkosana Moyo's mother dies

2 hrs ago | 1435 Views

Mnangagwa is illegitimate, he must step down!

3 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Goche dragged to court

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

Chamisa 'is not the answer to Zimbabwe's economic challenges'

3 hrs ago | 1302 Views

Real or Fake, Diaspora tax should be effected!

3 hrs ago | 832 Views

Cop in court for assaulting civilian

4 hrs ago | 950 Views

Chamisa risks arrest

5 hrs ago | 6573 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach

5 hrs ago | 589 Views

'Chamisa not a 'Messiah' to solve current economic problems'

5 hrs ago | 1632 Views

Zimra dismisses forex duty payment on vehicle imports

5 hrs ago | 2672 Views

Do more on fuel procurement

5 hrs ago | 855 Views

NOTICE on Handling and Storage Charges at Beitbridge border post

5 hrs ago | 1706 Views

Mnangagwa, ministers clash over Mthuli Ncube tax

5 hrs ago | 3147 Views

Biggest shortage in Zim is trust on the leaders

5 hrs ago | 670 Views

Mnangagwa backs Mthuli Ncube on 2% tax

5 hrs ago | 620 Views

Bulawayo council farms underutilised

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Pharmacists urged to sell EC to adolescent girls

5 hrs ago | 860 Views

'Give Mnangagwa time to fix economy'

5 hrs ago | 1076 Views

Consultations, procedures key to reform

5 hrs ago | 269 Views

Zanu-PF wins Chimanimani East by-election

5 hrs ago | 926 Views

Nurse aide gets 3 years for defrauding job seekers

5 hrs ago | 595 Views

ED rigged elections, must be forced out or will rig 2023. 'Are we men or are we mice?'

5 hrs ago | 954 Views

Armed robbers kill sheriff of the High Cpurt

5 hrs ago | 1308 Views

Mthuli Ncube must turn up in Parliament

5 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Man murdered, dumped along railway track

5 hrs ago | 737 Views

Rugare Gumbo will not apply for re-admission into Zanu PF

5 hrs ago | 1413 Views

DJ Templeman acquitted

5 hrs ago | 270 Views

1893 MHRRM announces UK Matebele Genocide Conference Date

5 hrs ago | 320 Views

Banker's son killer jailed

5 hrs ago | 801 Views

Pair jailed for robbing teachers

5 hrs ago | 284 Views

Zimra to acquire modern liquid testing devices

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

Mnangagwa has to be proactive

5 hrs ago | 978 Views

Chamisa claims to have a solution

5 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe to stimulate FDI with global tenders

5 hrs ago | 301 Views

Bread, transport fares up

6 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Bond notes not equal to US dollar, says Mthuli Ncube

6 hrs ago | 2109 Views

Mnangagwa says Zimbabwean must take the pain

6 hrs ago | 828 Views

Man axes rival, kidnaps ex-girlfriend

6 hrs ago | 533 Views

Mat North leaders accuse parastatals of bussing employees from other provinces

6 hrs ago | 306 Views

15 Zesa bosses sent on mandatory leave

6 hrs ago | 635 Views

Tredgold Building gutted by fire

6 hrs ago | 776 Views

Mthuli Ncube tax will burden formal workers

6 hrs ago | 211 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days