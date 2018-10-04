ARTUZ endorses ZCTU 11 October demonstration

News / Press Release

by ARTUZ

Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ endorses the demonstration called for by the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, ZCTU. The 11 October protest is a rare opportunity for the working class to demonstrate Unity of purpose as we fight against neo-liberalism packaged in austerity measures and devaluation of our virtual Zimbabwe dollar.ARTUZ calls upon its members from across the country to join the protest. We further invite all members of the working class, vendors and other ordinary citizens to seize the opportunity and register our discontent with the authorities.If we don't organise now, we are certainly going to perish.ARTUZ INFORMATION DEPARTMENT.+263776129336/717141081/775643192ruralteachers.co.zw