Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

Mthuli Ncube statement on the need for economic and currency reforms

by Mthuli Ncube, Minister of Finance and Economic Development
2 mins ago | Views
Further to the various measures that Government is putting in to accelerate economic reforms that are necessary to right sizing the economy, it is critical to restate Government's great commitment to reducing fiscal imbalances which are the root cause of the many challenges the economy is facing.

The challenges include cash shortages and the proliferation of foreign exchange parallel market rates which have a negative effect on prices. These challenges require that Government position the economy on a strong footing by implementing reforms that include cutting on government expenditure, working towards import parity pricing system, increasing efficiency on government delivery systems and fast-tracking the State Owned Enterprises reforms, among a host of reforms.

These reforms shall be accompanied by a strong and sustainable currency reform system which will follow after the execution of the above reforms. This is necessary to ensure that any currency reform programme that the Government would put in place is effective and that it has minimum disruption to business.

Accordingly and in view of the need for an orderly currency reform programme that will be followed when the economic fundamentals are right to do, the country shall continue to use the multi-currency system which was put in place by Government in 2009. This system entails that foreign exchange earners are not prejudiced of their regulatory foreign exchange receipts and that those who do not earn foreign exchange have access to foreign exchange through the banking system as is per the current policy of foreign exchange management system. In parallel, the Reserve Bank shall continue to maintain adequate resources for the import of essential commodities.

Over and above the Nostro Deposit Protection Guarantee from Afreximbank, we are also reinforcing Nostro foreign currency accounts with a statutory instrument to guarantee that these are private deposits, and neither the Reserve Bank nor government has any access to them.

Government recognise concerns surrounding RTGS deposits, and we commit to preserve the value of these balances on the current rate of exchange of 1 to 1, in order to protect people's savings.


Hon. Prof. Mthuli Ncube
Minister of Finance and Economic Development

10 October 2018



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mthuli Ncube

Comments

Looking for houses for sale and land


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa suspends Chiwundura MDC Alliance leadership

22 mins ago | 77 Views

Mthuli Ncube makes another abrupt U-Turn

47 mins ago | 1457 Views

MLO condemns Gwanda murder of innocent Matebels in Gwanda

1 hr ago | 379 Views

Bond rate to $ exchange rate to be maintained at 1 to 1 to protect people's saving

1 hr ago | 1342 Views

Sustainable key ideas of resuscitating Zim economy

1 hr ago | 268 Views

Newspapers price must remain stagnant - Mutodi

1 hr ago | 270 Views

Brutal tribal killings in Gwanda brain child of Zimbabwe government

1 hr ago | 450 Views

Man shot dead on Harare streets

1 hr ago | 2979 Views

Partisan food distribution exposed after Zanu PF defeat in Chakohwa

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Cholera, typhoid epidemics in Zimbabwe perfect litmus test

2 hrs ago | 94 Views

MDC Alliance election agents continue to report victimisation

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

TelOne DEOD Bulawayo launch competition is still on

2 hrs ago | 214 Views

Term limit for permanent secretaries

3 hrs ago | 1207 Views

2 women to pay back proceeds of child maintenance fraud

3 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Woman ordered to reveal PIN code at gunpoint

3 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Muzarabani tobacco garden destroyed on political grounds

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Zimbabwean family in Canada endures strife, separation, death on long way home

4 hrs ago | 2287 Views

'Mnangagwa is a Mugabe extension'

4 hrs ago | 2528 Views

Chamisa ready to lead Zimbabwe out of crisis

4 hrs ago | 3411 Views

Zimbabwe govt threatens to revoke licences from businesses hiking prices

4 hrs ago | 1066 Views

Kasukuwere allocated week of prosecution

4 hrs ago | 1227 Views

Sekeramayi hits hard times

4 hrs ago | 3900 Views

ZCTU demo banned

4 hrs ago | 898 Views

Chamisa tells MPs to brace for protests

4 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Chivayo, Ginimbi deny conning Zanu PF MP

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zapu rebranding ahead of 2020 congress

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zimbabwe's trade deficit now $1,6bn

4 hrs ago | 228 Views

MP seeks police assistance in machete attack cases

4 hrs ago | 536 Views

Varsity vice-chancellor sues ex-lecturer for defamation

4 hrs ago | 720 Views

Honest, open and genuine dialogue can help Zimbabwe move forward

4 hrs ago | 319 Views

Gwayi-Shangani Dam project to displace 300 families

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Government urged to prioritise local contractors

4 hrs ago | 148 Views

2 cops nabbed for stocktheft

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Diarrhoea cases surge in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 309 Views

NetOne board dissolved

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Man jailed 15 years for killing fellow imbiber

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Why marginalise women in politics?

5 hrs ago | 56 Views

Gweru salary headache woes continue

5 hrs ago | 173 Views

Biti, Mashakada table alternative economic policy

5 hrs ago | 806 Views

Hlalo rejoins Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 581 Views

Is Zimbabwe really open for business?

5 hrs ago | 196 Views

Robbers attack money changer, steal $2 000

5 hrs ago | 399 Views

Zanu-PF activists attack MDC councillor

5 hrs ago | 126 Views

Man jailed for marrying off 14-year-old daughter

5 hrs ago | 403 Views

Mugabe's former white minister pens biography 'Mugabe's White Hand Man'

5 hrs ago | 742 Views

Zimbabwe govt targets ghost workers

5 hrs ago | 583 Views

Zimbabwe's fat cats too must feel pain of ordinary citizens

5 hrs ago | 253 Views

Govt to set up new suburb in Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 684 Views

Caf to use VAR

5 hrs ago | 99 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days