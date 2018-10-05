Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

Shootings a manifestation of bigger problems

by Jacob Mafume MDC National Spokesperson
3 hrs ago | Views
Yesterday's cold blood murder in broad daylight of a Harare man is a justification of the call in President Chamisa's five -point plan on the need for dialogue to attain peace in Zimbabwe.

The MDC condemns the shootings in the strongest terms, violence has no place in society. We restate our position that the culture of violence was propagated in our society by Zanu PF.

Tension in our society is a result of the economic challenges which have become unbearable.
The State has the responsibility to protect citizens yet it is the one exposing Zimbabweans to danger.

We urge authorities to get to the bottom of the issue and ensure the perpetrator is subjected to the justice delivery process of the land. We know there is temptation to develop cold feet considering that the shooter was a Zanu PF member.

Our prayers are with the family of the deceased.

Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Jacob Mafume MDC National Spokesperson

Comments

Bulawayo stands forsale

Gwabalanda 4roomed house seating on 300m2 with full title deeds walled and gated

Retail space to let

Cisco ccna and ccnp training

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Land to be developed

Plate compactor for hire

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe general warns on foreign bases in Djibouti

13 mins ago | 49 Views

Armed police patrolling streets in Harare

35 mins ago | 403 Views

Village chairman stabs soldier

40 mins ago | 370 Views

Mvurwi's six Nyaus, a place shrouded with mystery.

46 mins ago | 246 Views

Dissecting the recent Monetary Policy Statement

1 hr ago | 358 Views

Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing

2 hrs ago | 1505 Views

Say it with me: G-U-K-U-R-A-H-U-N-D-I

2 hrs ago | 576 Views

ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

2 hrs ago | 603 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

2 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

2 hrs ago | 504 Views

'Buyanga legally owns contested house'

2 hrs ago | 429 Views

Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

2 hrs ago | 2531 Views

MDC deplores heavy police deployment in cities

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

4 hrs ago | 254 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 794 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

4 hrs ago | 1113 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

4 hrs ago | 543 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

5 hrs ago | 1543 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

5 hrs ago | 1041 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

5 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

5 hrs ago | 1512 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3531 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

6 hrs ago | 1372 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

6 hrs ago | 4341 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

7 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

7 hrs ago | 2699 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

7 hrs ago | 17832 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

7 hrs ago | 4681 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

7 hrs ago | 13614 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

7 hrs ago | 7751 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

7 hrs ago | 914 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

7 hrs ago | 1722 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

8 hrs ago | 1399 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

8 hrs ago | 817 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

8 hrs ago | 728 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

8 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

8 hrs ago | 230 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

8 hrs ago | 290 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

8 hrs ago | 171 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

8 hrs ago | 927 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

8 hrs ago | 320 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

8 hrs ago | 301 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

8 hrs ago | 1446 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

8 hrs ago | 433 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

8 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

8 hrs ago | 1177 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

8 hrs ago | 715 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days