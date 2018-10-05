Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

MDC deplores heavy police deployment in cities

by Jacob Mafume MDC National Spokesperson
2 hrs ago | Views
The MDC notes with alarm the unwarranted heavy deployment of police in the streets of Harare and other cities. The apparent "securocratisation" of the state by the illegitimate Zanu PF Government is a  clear antithesis of democracy and testimony of the regime's continued ruling without the popular will of the majority of Zimbabweans.
 
We strongly condemn the brutal attack and subsequent unwarranted arrest of the ZCTU leadership, its President Mutasa and the Secretary General Mr Japhet  Moyo. This is a flagrant violation of section 59 of the labour rights as enshrined in our national constitution.  We call for the immediate and unconditional release of these esteemed fighters for democracy and peoples' rights. We again appeal to the regional and international bodies to condemn such continued acts of blatant violations of the people's fundamental rights by the Zanu PF regime.

The heavy police deployment in the cities are not only an affront to democracy but a serious indictment of the people's fundamental freedoms of association and expression. That the illegitimate Zanu PF government is inherently in a state of panic is no longer just a political rhetoric but a true reflection of a regime surviving on borrowed times as it grapples to contain the growing popular resentment and disillusionment with the state of affairs by the people of Zimbabwe. It has come all too clear that the regime is clueless on how to solve the current economic catastrophe and is now resorting to brutal repression of discerning voices of the critical mass.

The MDC unequivocally condemns such heavy handedness and calls on the regime to demobilize the security forces from the streets to allow people free movement as they go about their business. We are deeply disenchanted by the regime's continued harassment of the citizens at a time they are struggling to survive another day in the face of the unprecedented economic malaise instigated by Zanu PF's scotch earthed polices.

As a party we unflinchingly recognize that at the epicenter of the crisis in Zimbabwe are issues around governance, abuse of power and corruption which is the Zanu PF DNA. To this end the MDC places emphasis on stabilizing the economic fundamentals through a concerted double edged programme of inflation targeting and exchange control stability not as end in its self but as a prerequisite to stimulating economic growth, provide jobs and bring back food on our shelves at affordable prices. The MDC SMART policy document is very clear on its roadmap to the economic recovery of Zimbabwe.

Above all the MDC has a humble leadership driven by love, tolerance, respect, national integration, solidarity and accountability.

Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Jacob Mafume MDC National Spokesperson

Comments

Plate compactor for hire

Bulawayo land to be developed

A 1 000 square meters stand for sale in new parklands bulawayo

Looking for houses for sale and land

Retail space to let

Harrisvale stand 622sqm2 serviced 20k bank transfer accepted

Stands for sale

Bulawayo stand forsale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Armed police patrolling streets in Harare

16 mins ago | 137 Views

Village chairman stabs soldier

21 mins ago | 140 Views

Mvurwi's six Nyaus, a place shrouded with mystery.

27 mins ago | 105 Views

Dissecting the recent Monetary Policy Statement

48 mins ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa became Chamisa's undoing

1 hr ago | 1161 Views

Say it with me: G-U-K-U-R-A-H-U-N-D-I

1 hr ago | 448 Views

ZCP condemns ZCTU activists arrest

1 hr ago | 467 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

1 hr ago | 990 Views

Cash black market to remain firm

1 hr ago | 416 Views

'Buyanga legally owns contested house'

1 hr ago | 363 Views

Zim police arrest ZCTU members ahead of anti-govt protest as court hears challenge of demo ban

2 hrs ago | 2122 Views

Shootings a manifestation of bigger problems

2 hrs ago | 892 Views

Magret Mwamuka to perform in five cities

3 hrs ago | 240 Views

Access to state funds restricted to those affiliated to Zanu PF

4 hrs ago | 769 Views

MDC Alliance economics does not address production sector

4 hrs ago | 546 Views

Well-cash case to be heard by High Court

4 hrs ago | 1070 Views

MDC Alliance legislator blast Zanu PF govt for failing to fulfill its elections promises

4 hrs ago | 524 Views

Chamisa master of deceit

4 hrs ago | 1499 Views

Planned demonstrations retrogressive

4 hrs ago | 1017 Views

The US Dollar or the South African Rand - Let's examine the facts

4 hrs ago | 1501 Views

Globetrotting and U-turn Minister is Asia begging for funds - no, first sort illegitimacy

5 hrs ago | 1476 Views

Air Namibia cancels flights to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 3424 Views

ZCTU fights protest ban in the courts

6 hrs ago | 1364 Views

Mugabe's 'I can come back' meme go viral

6 hrs ago | 4240 Views

Zimsec slam 'Miracle Colleges' as examination session begins

6 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Chiyangwa suspended as fund manager

6 hrs ago | 1791 Views

Zimbabwe police, protesters expected to clash

7 hrs ago | 2687 Views

Mnangagwa gets 72-hour ultimatum

7 hrs ago | 17161 Views

Fears grow pending bond notes, RTGS crash

7 hrs ago | 4608 Views

Mnangagwa panics over crisis

7 hrs ago | 13290 Views

Zimbabwe businesses rejects bond note

7 hrs ago | 7447 Views

Zesa seeks to evict Telecel

7 hrs ago | 902 Views

Police investigate mysterious death of boy

7 hrs ago | 1705 Views

Cooking oil producers say supply is adequate

7 hrs ago | 1387 Views

One killed in machete gang fights over gold claims

7 hrs ago | 803 Views

Looting of State resources to blame for economic crisis

7 hrs ago | 714 Views

How the Zimbabwe govt stole from its people, again

7 hrs ago | 1094 Views

Harare carnival put on hold, again

7 hrs ago | 227 Views

ZSE market capitalisation breaches $16bn mark

7 hrs ago | 283 Views

Monetary, fiscal policies: The equivalent of a two legged stool?

7 hrs ago | 167 Views

Chinese pair jailed 42 months for shooting ex-Zanu-PF MP son

7 hrs ago | 911 Views

Nyabote wins Zanu-PF Mutoko North primaries

7 hrs ago | 319 Views

Zanu-PF bars renegade Chiredzi councillors

7 hrs ago | 294 Views

Man shot dead over parking space

7 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Police to clamp down on ZCTU demo

7 hrs ago | 432 Views

UZ in total shutdown amid security fears on graduation day

7 hrs ago | 1172 Views

Mthuli Ncube secures guarantee for RTGS bank balances

7 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Govt urged to ring-fence RTGS accounts

7 hrs ago | 704 Views

Bulawayo residents to fork out more in rates

7 hrs ago | 578 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days