Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Press Release

ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

by ARTUZ
3 hrs ago | Views
Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting spirit in the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, ZCTU under the able leadership of cdes Peter Mutasa and Japhet Moyo among the other esteemed leaders of the Union.
 
Today's protests countrywide were clear testimony that the ZCTU is rising to its former glory of the Tsvangirai era.
 
The ridiculous but expected arrest of the ZCTU leadership in Harare and the subsequent thwarting of the Harare protest was a sign of panic from the blundering regime of Mnangagwa. We condemn the arbitrary arrest of the leaders and hereby remind the Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZRP that Unions just like churches and funerals are exempted from the repressive Public Order and Security Act, POSA. The police force has no jurisdiction to ban Union gatherings.
 
We call upon the working class and other citizens to rally behind the ZCTU as we fight against both misgovernance and Neo liberalism.
 
ARTUZ further salutes its provincial representatives who joined other protesters across the country.
 
ARTUZ calls on all teachers to take heed of the 22-23 October schools shut down in protest against underpayment in the unpopular RTGS form.
 
If the state chooses to ban street protests we have to resort to staying away from work.
 
Victory is certain.
 
Like new? Join ARTUZ!!
 
ARTUZ INFORMATION
DEPARTMENT.
+263776129336/717141081/775643192
ruralteachers.co.zw

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - ARTUZ
More on: #ARTUZ, #Salutes, #ZCTU

Comments

Land to be developed

Land to be developed

Flats forsale

Houses buyers

Bulawayo land to be developed

Looking for houses for sale and land

Farm forsale

Houses buyers


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwean economy reflects state of governance

38 mins ago | 138 Views

Mthuli Ncube quell market fears

39 mins ago | 311 Views

Chiyangwa's company suffers more loses

40 mins ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe currency stabilisation in a year

41 mins ago | 138 Views

Multi-million dollar scandal rocks Zinara

47 mins ago | 337 Views

Chamisa says 2018 is MDC's 'year of misfortunes'

1 hr ago | 648 Views

Mnangagwa installed GZU Chancellor

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

ED's long economic haul

2 hrs ago | 1105 Views

ZCTU under siege as ZRP arrest more leaders in Gweru

2 hrs ago | 680 Views

Chamisa confronts Mudzuri

6 hrs ago | 10397 Views

WATCH: SA ready to help Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 7105 Views

fastjet Zimbabwe still accepting multi-currency payments

7 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Mnangagwa clamps down on ZCTU protests

7 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Man pulls father's member

7 hrs ago | 3191 Views

Majome eyes PG post

7 hrs ago | 4213 Views

Zimbabwe health minister a medical impostor

7 hrs ago | 3060 Views

Citizens seriously suffer due to economic crisis

7 hrs ago | 943 Views

Mugabe in externalisation storm

7 hrs ago | 8817 Views

Mthuli Ncube seeks IMF's economic supervised plan

7 hrs ago | 2525 Views

Extreme poverty in Zimbabwe hits 79%

7 hrs ago | 749 Views

Rush to offload bond notes triggers stocks rally

7 hrs ago | 3109 Views

SA automobile firm to set up plant in Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1517 Views

First Mutual engaging Finance Minister for allocation of foreign currency

7 hrs ago | 504 Views

Parties internal strife not restricted to MDC Alliance

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

English made easy by the Language Coach (writing articles)

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Some Zimbabweans have poisoned themselves with spit

7 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mliswa defends Zivhu's $1m defamation claim

7 hrs ago | 570 Views

Matemadanda defends presence of soldiers at police roadblocks

7 hrs ago | 1051 Views

ZCTU leaders to spent night in custody as ZLHR rescues detained staff members

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

Traffic cop convicted of duping 104 motorists

7 hrs ago | 802 Views

Nduna says R500k Ginimbi, Chivayo fraud hit him like lightning bolt

7 hrs ago | 774 Views

Mnangagwa petitioned to rein in Zanu-PF officials selling State land

7 hrs ago | 524 Views

Muchinguri taken to task over Masvingo highway

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Buyanga blacklisted from property dealings

7 hrs ago | 789 Views

Zanu-PF rants over Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax

7 hrs ago | 1610 Views

Mnangagwa's battle to win EU enemies far from over

7 hrs ago | 755 Views

Chamisa calls for international community to correct Zimbabwe 'election mischief'

7 hrs ago | 2356 Views

Vehicle importers panic over duty

7 hrs ago | 1725 Views

Perrance Shiri's imposter in court for swindling farmers

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

Zanu-PF National Youth league member suspended

7 hrs ago | 453 Views

Kirsty Coventry fires SRC board

7 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Musona, Nakamba clubs raided for 'match-fixing'

7 hrs ago | 514 Views

Tendai Biti lies about Harare fatal shooting

7 hrs ago | 2169 Views

Readmission of expelled cadres revitalises Zanu-PF

8 hrs ago | 350 Views

ZCTU's demo quashed by police, 100 people arrested

8 hrs ago | 239 Views

Zimbabwe black market rates tumble

8 hrs ago | 3729 Views

Teacher rapes, tricks victim into abortion

8 hrs ago | 683 Views

EU poll observer report: Public camaraderie with Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 526 Views

Planned ZCTU protests expose Chamisa's MDC alliance

8 hrs ago | 462 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days