ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting ZCTU

News / Press Release

by ARTUZ

Amalgamated Rural Teachers' Union of Zimbabwe, ARTUZ salutes the revival of the fighting spirit in the Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions, ZCTU under the able leadership of cdes Peter Mutasa and Japhet Moyo among the other esteemed leaders of the Union.Today's protests countrywide were clear testimony that the ZCTU is rising to its former glory of the Tsvangirai era.The ridiculous but expected arrest of the ZCTU leadership in Harare and the subsequent thwarting of the Harare protest was a sign of panic from the blundering regime of Mnangagwa. We condemn the arbitrary arrest of the leaders and hereby remind the Zimbabwe Republic Police, ZRP that Unions just like churches and funerals are exempted from the repressive Public Order and Security Act, POSA. The police force has no jurisdiction to ban Union gatherings.We call upon the working class and other citizens to rally behind the ZCTU as we fight against both misgovernance and Neo liberalism.ARTUZ further salutes its provincial representatives who joined other protesters across the country.ARTUZ calls on all teachers to take heed of the 22-23 October schools shut down in protest against underpayment in the unpopular RTGS form.If the state chooses to ban street protests we have to resort to staying away from work.Victory is certain.Like new? Join ARTUZ!!ARTUZ INFORMATIONDEPARTMENT.+263776129336/717141081/775643192ruralteachers.co.zw