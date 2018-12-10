Legal aid for unpaid workers expanded

News / Press Release

by ZimJustice

Tendai Ruben Mbofana

Programmes Director

Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice)

Call/WhatsApp: +263715667700 | Calls ONLY: +263782283975

Email: zimjustice@gmail.com

Facebook: Tendai Ruben Mbofana

Facebook page: ZimJustice



The Zimbabwe Network for Social Justice (ZimJustice), which has been struggling of late to meet the demand to provide legal services to employees who had not been paid their salaries or terminal benefits, has finally made a breakthrough by entering an agreement with an extra legal aid organisation.This breakthrough will witness cases of unpaid and unfairly treated employees being handled more effectively and speedily - as previously, ZimJustice had suffered a huge backlog, which adversely affected these workers.ZimJustice, which is a network of social justice lawyers and activists, seeks to provide legal and advocacy services to all unfairly treated citizens of Zimbabwe - but, with special emphasis on workers, who are the backbone of any economy, yet are the worst treated.Nevertheless, the shortage of legal aid partners had negatively affected the effectiveness of ZimJustice in fulfilling its mandate, as there was an increasing backlog in cases being handled - something the network regards as equally detrimental to workers' rights, as 'justice delayed, is justice denied'.Needless to say, the new partnership entered into by ZimJustice and a legal aid organisation will witness a marked and significant increase in workers cases that can be handled.ZimJustice is, thereby, calling upon any unpaid and unfairly treated employees - whether individually or in groups - to contact the network urgently, so as to commence their cases before the start of the holiday season.Please feel free to contact: