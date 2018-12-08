Kazembe Kazembe's NGO threats barbaric

News / Press Release

by Jacob Mafume, MDC National Spokesperson

We note with concern a statement released by the acting Minister of Social Welfare one Kazembe Kazembe who is threatening NGOs.His statement is totalitarian, draconian, fascist and unacceptable in a democratic society.The law does not prohibit NGOs from politics, CSOs are only expected to be none partisan, and the Minister seems to miss this simple difference.As a matter of fact, when the organizations are registered as trusts they state their objective of participation in governance issues. It follows that these organisations are therefore watch dogs of political processes.We are aware that the idea behind the statement is to close out space for MDC MPs and Councilors who are being invited to take part in CSO activities. We view this new prescription of rights, specifically freedom of association, to be desperate.A desperate regime goes all out to manipulate processes and institutions for purposes of self-preservation. A conflated government will also attempt to use its powers to serve a party agenda.It is a clear sign of failure to break from the past, part of the reason the MDC is insisting on political and institutional reform as articulated in our five point plan.Behold the New. Change that delivers.