Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Kazembe Kazembe's NGO threats barbaric

by Jacob Mafume, MDC National Spokesperson
7 hrs ago | Views

We note with concern a statement released by the acting Minister of Social Welfare one Kazembe Kazembe who is threatening NGOs.

His statement is totalitarian, draconian, fascist and unacceptable in a democratic society.

The law does not prohibit NGOs from politics, CSOs are only expected to be none partisan, and the Minister seems to miss this simple difference.

As a matter of fact, when the organizations are registered as trusts they state their objective of participation in governance issues. It follows that these organisations are therefore watch dogs of political processes.

We are aware that the idea behind the statement is to close out space for MDC MPs and Councilors who are being invited to take part in CSO activities. We view this new prescription of rights, specifically freedom of association, to be desperate.

A desperate regime goes all out to manipulate processes and institutions for purposes of self-preservation. A conflated government will also attempt to use its powers to serve a party agenda.

It is a clear sign of failure to break from the past, part of the reason the MDC is insisting on political and institutional reform as articulated in our five point plan.

Behold the New. Change that delivers.


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Jacob Mafume, MDC National Spokesperson

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

VACANCY: ZANU PF recruits teachers

6 hrs ago | 1620 Views

'There will not be peace in Zimbabwe'

6 hrs ago | 1811 Views

Mthuli Ncube's Rand option dilemma as currency crisis worsens

6 hrs ago | 2803 Views

Zimbabwe fuel situation dire

6 hrs ago | 2064 Views

'Tsvangirai was weak' says MDC leader

6 hrs ago | 1462 Views

Zimbabwean youth dependent on parents till age of 30

6 hrs ago | 503 Views

PHOTOS: ZANU PF Youth leader Pupurai Togarepi involved in an accident

7 hrs ago | 6034 Views

Mutambara missing the point on dialogue

7 hrs ago | 658 Views

Man found dead with private parts missing

8 hrs ago | 1163 Views

Mnangagwa arrives in Bulawayo

8 hrs ago | 963 Views

Doctors, Apex Council reach consensus

8 hrs ago | 1178 Views

Kombi accident kills one, several injured

8 hrs ago | 852 Views

RBZ exposes Acie Lumumba's lies.

10 hrs ago | 3807 Views

National hero's son blasts Western Union

11 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Zim Judiciary and the 'Rule of law' Doctrine

11 hrs ago | 520 Views

BREAKING: Chivayo wins $25 million lawsuit againt ZPC

11 hrs ago | 2870 Views

Chamisa still in a state of denial

11 hrs ago | 1424 Views

'Slain' MDC councillor's family arrested

11 hrs ago | 2869 Views

Mugabe ally given up to Dec 31 to pay $110,000

12 hrs ago | 1205 Views

CIOs stressing over Mnangagwa's safety

12 hrs ago | 3628 Views

The day MDC legislators were paid in own coin

12 hrs ago | 971 Views

Infrastructure, Education and Technology key for growth

13 hrs ago | 126 Views

MDC leader recognises Mnangagwa as President

13 hrs ago | 5589 Views

PHOTOS: Women donate grocery to Prophet Magaya

13 hrs ago | 3061 Views

Mutumwa Mawere was a ZANU PF front?

14 hrs ago | 2085 Views

We are our own enemies not politics

14 hrs ago | 1010 Views

Yes to dialogue, no to GNU!

15 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Countrywide demos over school uniforms

15 hrs ago | 3394 Views

ZANU PF in $500 000 bribery storm?

16 hrs ago | 5823 Views

Zimbabweans must remain vigilant

16 hrs ago | 1195 Views

Government riot act to errant NGOs welcomed

16 hrs ago | 663 Views

SADC headache for Mnangagwa

16 hrs ago | 8003 Views

Chamisa desperate for talks

16 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Zambia deputy commissioner implicated in Biti abduction

16 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Presidential age limit: Zanu-PF province breaks ranks

16 hrs ago | 2808 Views

130 000 cars face deregistration

16 hrs ago | 1464 Views

Zanu-PF brings Garden of Eden, fear to Esigodini

16 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Munyeza, a discredited Chamisa will never make illegitimate ED legitimate - stay to your branch

16 hrs ago | 1379 Views

United States supports preservation of Ndebele art and culture

16 hrs ago | 491 Views

Underestimated Way to Success

16 hrs ago | 333 Views

'Zanu PF will rule!' says illegitimate ED - UDI echo, stakes are much higher

17 hrs ago | 637 Views

War Veterans now Hated like Armed Robbers in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1327 Views

Patience and Positivity required to reach Vision 2030

17 hrs ago | 74 Views

Chamisa opens up on GNU talks with Mnangagwa

17 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Arrest the Passengers as well!

17 hrs ago | 2303 Views

WATCH: Linda Masarira drunk... causes violence in a bar

17 hrs ago | 6460 Views

PHOTO: ZANU PF demo against Chiwenga's ally

18 hrs ago | 8897 Views

UK using Zimbabwe govt officials to interrogate failed asylum seekers

18 hrs ago | 1270 Views

Biti still banned from addressing gatherings

18 hrs ago | 617 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days