Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Our right to remember as 22 December approaches

by Mbuso Fuzwayo
4 hrs ago | Views
On 22nd December 2018, Zimbabwe shall be commemorating 31 years since the 1987 signing of a pact between Robert Mugabe of ZANU PF and Joshua Nkomo of PF-ZAPU forming a 'united party' called ZANU PF. The government took advantage of that partisan arrangement to set the country's Unity Day to coincide with the signing of the agreement between the two nationalist politicians. Ordinarily, we have no reason to interfere in the mutual arrangements between the two parties of national liberation and similarly having a National Unity Day per se should normally not pose problems. Unfortunately, there are serious problems under the circumstances that we hope one day the government would care to listen.

As Ibhetshu Likazulu we have for a couple of years now, marked 22 December not as the celebratory holiday as popularized by the government of Zimbabwe but as a day of mourning deceased and surviving victims of the Gukurahundi genocide. This, we have done, not in defiance as such but as an advocacy tool to bring awareness on the shortcomings of marking the end of Gukurahundi massacres with merry and fanfare. Rather we should mourn the departed victims with solemn occasions and with somber mood in line with our African customs and traditions. If the government insists on National Unity Day celebrations, which are in order, let it choose any other date may even November 17 or any other date than 22 December. There is no worse insult to the memory of those who lost life and limb prior to the Mugabe-Nkomo signing ceremony of 1987.

We approach 22 December 2018 we much anxiety and resignation. Why? Because, once again we have to tussle, push and shove just to remember our dear loved ones who died for no other sin other than speaking a supposedly wrong language and embracing an unwanted and hated culture and history? In past, as Ibhetshu Likazulu we had to seek a court interdict to commemorate the day in the only appropriate manner it should be remembered. The state has in the past thrown in all hideous machinations to stop our remembrance. In Zimbabwe, especially in Matabeleland and Midlands, the right to remember is curtailed if not entirely at the discretion of government.

One really wonders as 22 December beckons, whether President Mnangagwa was sincere when he claimed in an interview abroad that he was keen to address past injustices including in this instance, gukurahundi? What is there in the new dispensation for the victimized communities in these regions if it is not justice? For the record, which authorities are pretty aware of, as Ibhetshu Likazulu, our mandate is partly memory work and memory preservation as an integral part of peace building. Notwithstanding our transparent work on the subject matter, we have faced hostility if not persecution from the state apparatus.

Similarly, Kezi communities and other stakeholders have been shocked with the desecration of the Bhalagwe memorial site for Gukurahundi victims. Apparently, that could be the country's largest mass grave and the largest of the Gukurahundi concentration camps. Surely, what is there to gain by trying to erase Gukurahundi memory by superimposing it with liberation war memorial? Such a callous act not only does further injustice to victimized communities but it in fact cheapens and trivializes the liberation struggle fallen heroes and heroines. There is no contesting that Maphisa like many places in the country need a shrine to commemorate the liberation legacy but to force it upon Bhalagwe memorial site for Gukurahundi victims is as insensitive as it is stupid, to say the least.

All nations, Zimbabwe included, do remember their glorious as well as their painful histories. It is necessary to do so if lasting peace and progress are to be achieved. Those like us at Ibhetshu Likazulu who have chosen this healing path to peace building have instead received hostility from a government purporting to advance the interests of all its communities and citizens. We are forced to forget what pains us most and what defines our present predicament and instead made to celebrate our very humiliation and indignity. We therefore approach 22 December 2018, pursuing the same advocacy message that the nation cannot celebrate the cold blooded massacre of unarmed and innocent men, women and children. This is part of this country's history which we must all be brave enough to face and address without further prevarication and playing with communities' feelings of deep hurt. Let us all reject selective memory of our history and strive for unity with justice.

Mbuso Fuzwayo
Ibhetshu Likazulu Secretary-General

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Mbuso Fuzwayo - Ibhetshu Likazulu Secretary-General

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

The truth that eludes Rebuild Africa Initiative

56 mins ago | 59 Views

Tsvangirai family to hold memorial service

56 mins ago | 293 Views

Obert Gutu opens up on ZANU PF links

2 hrs ago | 1532 Views

PHOTOS: Mthuli Ncube snubs teachers

2 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Callisto Jokonya appointed ZIMRA chairperson

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Commission Report: Something to build on

3 hrs ago | 418 Views

PROPHECY: A wave of militant demonstrations to hit Zim in 2019

3 hrs ago | 3336 Views

ZANU PF resolutions spot on the economy

3 hrs ago | 374 Views

ZANU PF Youth leader warns War vetarans

3 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Government's foreign trips scam exposed

4 hrs ago | 2871 Views

Who is fooling who on Zimbabwe unity govt?

4 hrs ago | 2306 Views

Zimbabweans commemorate Gukurahundi genocide

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Mnangagwa fails to shake off Mugabe dust

4 hrs ago | 1171 Views

Bulawayo council approves sale of stands in forex

4 hrs ago | 1410 Views

Mthuli Ncube to set up Zimbabwe sovereign wealth fund

4 hrs ago | 618 Views

Zanu-PF threatens to end piracy

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Masiyiwa's Twitter account suspended

4 hrs ago | 1689 Views

Motlanthe Commission calls for talks

4 hrs ago | 1180 Views

Prominent Zimbabwe lawyers face deregistration

4 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Zanu PF to study post-election violence report

4 hrs ago | 193 Views

Exposed: The sprawling network of US military bases in Africa

4 hrs ago | 782 Views

ZANU PF MP blasts ZANU PF youths

4 hrs ago | 973 Views

Botswana President clears controversial Prophet

5 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mthuli Ncube brushes-off Biti's car import duty criticism

5 hrs ago | 823 Views

Mudzuri gets backing to fight Chamisa over MDC Presidency

5 hrs ago | 1945 Views

Grace Mugabe gets Zimbabwe govt support

5 hrs ago | 1568 Views

Kasukuwere needs passport for treatment abroad

5 hrs ago | 759 Views

Acie Lumumba faces heavy lawsuits

5 hrs ago | 1541 Views

Meikles lodges complaint against Supreme Court Judge

5 hrs ago | 585 Views

Local firms in SOS over forex crunch

5 hrs ago | 378 Views

Officials arrested for failing lifestyle audit

5 hrs ago | 1552 Views

Motlanthe's Commission Report to opens up Gukurahundi wounds

6 hrs ago | 740 Views

The Commission of enquiry report balanced

7 hrs ago | 739 Views

Was Mugabe not endorsed for 2018 elections?

7 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Chiwenga to oversee negotiation with striking doctors - Merry Xmas VP, you filthy animal!

7 hrs ago | 1793 Views

Zifa sued over security services debt

7 hrs ago | 277 Views

'Zimbabwe faces prospect of a drought'

7 hrs ago | 1131 Views

ZCTU decries 2018 bad human rights record

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mutambara book launch set for Mutare

7 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zanu PF councillor threatens to kill businessman

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Woman sues police over shooting

7 hrs ago | 711 Views

Unpaid Zimbabwean diplomats live in shame

8 hrs ago | 776 Views

Chiwenga to fire doctors?

8 hrs ago | 1414 Views

Mnangagwa efforts encouraging, says SA cleric

8 hrs ago | 354 Views

Chinese exit Bindura

8 hrs ago | 564 Views

Falgold fails to publish FY results

8 hrs ago | 116 Views

Zifa engages creditors to clear debts

8 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Mnangagwa should apologise for army killings'

8 hrs ago | 309 Views

14 teachers released

8 hrs ago | 354 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days