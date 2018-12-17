Latest News Editor's Choice


1893 MHRRM: Merry Xmas and Happy New Year

by 1893 MHRRM Information and Publicity Department
From The 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement's Information and Publicity Department

#ThisMovement1893 MHRRM: Seskhona
Thanking the leadership, membership and all keen followers of this Movement for ensuring and supporting great progress that has been made since 2017 to date!

Thanking the leadership and membership for ensuring that 2018 defined great milestones for the Movement as epitomised by the UK Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Conference on the 3rd Nov 2018 nd RSA Gukurahundi Dialogue on 1st Dec 2018.

Thanking the Movement for totally rejecting Zimbabwe's NRPC and making first calls for a UN backed International Commission of Inquiry on the Matebele Genocide. The Movement has been very consistent in this message and this message was solidified by Honourable Moses Mzila Ndlovu in our UK Conference and many calls for a UN backed International Inquiry on the Genocide have since grown.

Thanking this Movement for dismissing the involvement of Zanu PF's captured and colonized Chiefs in the Genocide issue and consistently churning out this message. Chiefs are Chiefs and must be Chiefs! They are not the Courts, judges and lawyers to handle and resolve such an issue! Zanu PF is offside on this one!

Thanking this authentic Movement for ensuring it develops partners internationally who are subjugated in their own countries and pursuing with them the Restoration of Our Rights to Self-determination and participating in various platforms including in the UK House of Commons in support of Tamils and ensuring our own Matebele narrative is heard.

Thanking this Movement for various demonstrations in the UK highlighting Matebeleland issues including condemning the Motlante Commission for its failure to protect the Genocide victims who testified before it.

Thanking this Movement for its speedy intervention in the arrest of Honourable Moses Mzila Ndlovu and ensuring that such harrassment was speedily communicated and brought to the attention of influential figures in the UK's political establishment.

Thanking this Movement for its tenacity and key aims of advancing the Restoration of the overall broad spectrum of Matebeleland Human Rights including the Rights of the Matebele in countries of residence where they are found.

Thanking the Movement for ensuring it is legit and is registered as 1893 Matebeleland Human Rights Restoration Movement and ensuring its brand name is 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement (1893 MHRRM).

Thanking this Movement for taking a position that it accepts all genuine Mthwakazi people to join it and for ensuring the basis for joining the Movement is that they are Mthwakazi first and foremost and NOT joining the Movement on the basis of their organizational affiliations, hence this Movement is ideologically blind to organizational affiliations of Mthwakazi people and therefore can NOT be influenced or be in a pocket of any organization politically or otherwise. This organization is a broad church for Mthwakazi nationals created on the platform of Human Rights Advocacy!

Thanking this Movement for taking a position that NO Mthwakazi son or daughter is owned by any organisation and that if an SOS message is received by this Movement to intervene or offer support, when it has the capacity to do so, it will speedily do so without any qualms.

Thanking Ibhetshu likaZulu and all other Mthwakazi organizations and individuals for their steadfastness on the Genocide issue and ensuring our voices are heard.

This Movement promises some innovative and progressive programmes in the coming New Year in order for it to grow and glow internationally!

This Movement takes this opportunity to wish Mthwakazi (Matebeleland), as defined by the Jameson Line, and friends of Mthwakazi(Matebeleland), a Merry Xmas and a Happy New Year!

1893 MHRRM Information and Publicity Department

Source - 1893 MHRRM Information and Publicity Department

