Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

2019 New Year Address to Zimbabwe - UCADGPZ

by UCAD Founding leader Albert Matapo
3 hrs ago | Views
It is with deep seated sorrow and much distress that I make this new year address again to the men and women who have to bear the brunt of the economic malaise hounding Zimbabwe.

Instead of hope and fresh resolutions, the Zimbabwean citizen has to contend with a bleak future and multiple uncertainties visited upon them by an irresponsible and callous administration whose only claim to power lies on their participation in a war of liberation that was meant to free us from one dictator but which shackled us yet to another, the only difference being only the colour of their skins.

On the political front, Zimbabweans are suffering from profound despair and frustration as their political choices and will are manipulated by cunning thievery and fraudulent electoral process that disregards their will.

On the economic front, parents have to contend with increased school fees and accessories yet their wages remain seated on unrealistic scales of Bond paper "currency." Prices of goods have skyrocketed, fares quadrupled and the general financial environment is inexplicably distorted yet they are expected to find their way through this quagmire which is not of their making.

Socially, innocent gatherings and family programs have become untenably eroded by a bleak economic environment, leading our teenage girls to embark on prostitution for survival while their male counterparts take to drugs as a form of escapism. Our social fabric has been worn thin and our respectful culture has been turned upside down

Where do we go from here "ohh!!" dear Zimbabwe? Do we fold our arms and look on as our erstwhile liberators and not only clueless but also illegitimate leaders take advantage of our peace-loving nature for willing acquiescence?

No and a big no! We are a proud people who gallantly dislodged a brutal colonial master through sheer determination and a dodged quest for freedom.

It is that heroic spirit of gallantry that I call upon now. Our desperate situation is man-made and not a natural phenomenon at all. We have the resources, we have the means and what we need now is the spirit to say enough is enough. Whether at home or abroad, Zimbabweans, we don't need this! Let us confront the authors of our misery and tell them off.

Let us not put all our hopes on selected individuals, or particular political organizations nor the outside world to dislodge the ZANU PF stranglehold on power. It is you and me who must do it and now. It is the duty of everyone to be in front. Let us compete to be in front of this struggle. It is not the best to leave it for others.

For the sake of our children, their future and posterity, ZANU PF has to go in the coming year, 2019 so that the nation is put to normalcy on the political, economic and social fronts. We have to get rid of this selfish, callous, corrupt and illegal administration that has wreaked havoc on our simple existence so that they enrich themselves while we go hungry, lack medicines and die on neglected roads.

May I remind all of you that, one of the penalties for refusing to participate and be active in politics is that you end up being governed by your inferiors (Plato 423 BC – 347 BC). We all have equal chances of becoming leaders and not rulers so the chance is open for you and everyone else. We want a Zimbabwe in which we are equal, where leadership is rotated amongst the different tribes, different races and which respect gender equality.

Iwe neni time basa. 2019 is the year of reckoning! Enough is enough! NGATIZVIITEI.
Thank you and may the good Lord guide us in all our endeavours in 2019.

Source - UCAD Founding leader Albert Matapo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Economy on recovery path' says Chiwenga - nonsense, not whilst vote rigging curse remains

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Gvt responds to doctors' demand for foreign currency salaries

4 hrs ago | 2411 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa seriously ill?

5 hrs ago | 3346 Views

ZANU PF Youth league fight in Mutodi's corner

5 hrs ago | 1030 Views

What ED and world leaders talked about 2018 did they come true?

5 hrs ago | 333 Views

Strive Masiyiwa - Mawere fight exposes rot in ZANU PF

5 hrs ago | 3124 Views

Zanu-PF youth leader utters vile threats

6 hrs ago | 597 Views

Hexco October results out

6 hrs ago | 309 Views

Chamisa want civil servants paid in hard currency

6 hrs ago | 914 Views

Zimbabwe drone operators to apply for operating licences

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

Tax exemption for Chinese company

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

'Zimbabwe inflation rate drops'

6 hrs ago | 376 Views

Social Media the new agora

6 hrs ago | 82 Views

Zimbabwe has great potential to prosper

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Please save our doctors

6 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mnangagwa says, '2019 promises better fortunes'

6 hrs ago | 113 Views

Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax raises $572 million in December

6 hrs ago | 335 Views

Matemadanda speaks on Mutsvangwa tiff

6 hrs ago | 586 Views

Cops hunt for 'sadistic' man

6 hrs ago | 286 Views

Zimbabwe prepares for hard 2019

6 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa end of year address

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Junior doctors implored to return to work

6 hrs ago | 386 Views

Accident death toll rises to 5

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Granny killed over witchcraft claims

6 hrs ago | 153 Views

Zimpost revenue dips on working capital constraints

6 hrs ago | 51 Views

Massive power outage hits southern Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 429 Views

Tragic end to church outing

6 hrs ago | 276 Views

Chiwenga says, 'Zimbabwe on road to recovery'

6 hrs ago | 111 Views

Revenue collections surpass $5 billion

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chiwenga, doctors in crunch meeting

6 hrs ago | 900 Views

Madinda Ndlovu targets title

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

Chamisa's messy takeover and other 2018 highlights

7 hrs ago | 128 Views

Mthuli Ncube must resign, demand teachers

7 hrs ago | 148 Views

2018 did not inspire hope for 2019

7 hrs ago | 38 Views

Bulawayo dam levels drop 5% in one month

7 hrs ago | 65 Views

Law society raises bar for newly qualified advocates

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Councillors demand $25 000 in allowances

7 hrs ago | 136 Views

Zimbabwe army chopper in forced landing

7 hrs ago | 310 Views

Mnangagwa bombing victims send SOS

7 hrs ago | 452 Views

Miss Africa 2018's hair catches fire as she is crowned

7 hrs ago | 390 Views

Fuel shortage hits small-scale miners

7 hrs ago | 72 Views

Corruption worsens fuel shortages

7 hrs ago | 185 Views

Second body found in Hillside Dams

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Bosso in election mode

7 hrs ago | 66 Views

'Selling fuel in forex not Government policy'

7 hrs ago | 218 Views

Chiwenga urges faith & patience in face of difficulties

7 hrs ago | 158 Views

2 cops arrested for extorting R5,000 from illegal fuel dealer

7 hrs ago | 231 Views

2 die in another New Year's eve bus accident

7 hrs ago | 343 Views

High Court throws out Machaya application

7 hrs ago | 131 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days