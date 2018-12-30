Latest News Editor's Choice


Official must be held accountable for crushing military helicopter

by Jacob, Mafume MDC National Spokesperson
The crush landing of a military chopper in Gutu exposes the rot in the public sector. That a public official, a mere Permanent Secretary flies around on private visits in a military chopper is mind boggling.

A military chopper is state property only to be used for purposes of protecting the Zimbabwean State, its territorial integrity and its citizens.

A private graduation of a low ranking officer is not part of this obligation. Neither is a private graduation linked to the thwarting of vital threats of the State.

There must be a proper audit of resources in the sector and information availed to Zimbabwean people save for that which falls under classified operations.

More importantly a chopper belonging to the State was crushed on private business, the permanent Secretary must compensate Zimbabweans by paying the equivalent of the damage to the asset. Further reimbursement must be done to the state to the tune of the flying cost including previous trips done using military equipment.

This entails that a detailed inquiry be conducted in respect of routine and operational use of military equipment and measures to combat further abuse of military resources be put in place. Murky use of public resources in any government department must come to an end.

Jacob Mafume
MDC National Spokesperson

Source - Jacob Mafume MDC National Spokesperson

