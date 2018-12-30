Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

New UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe presents her credentials at State House

by British Embassy in Harare
2 hrs ago | Views
Ambassador Melanie Robinson
Harare - Britain's new Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today.

Speaking afterwards, Ambassador Robinson said:
"I am delighted to begin work today as Britain's ambassador to Zimbabwe.  I look forward to working with Zimbabwe to further strengthen the ties between our two countries, for the mutual benefit of both our peoples.

"The UK wants to see Zimbabwe succeed. I'd like to underline the UK's willingness to do all it can to help Zimbabwe along the path to a brighter and more prosperous future for all its citizens, based on genuine political and economic reforms and respect for human rights.

"I'm looking forward to meeting Zimbabweans from all walks of life very soon to hear what they have to say about the Zimbabwe they would like to see and how the UK and the rest of the international community can best help Zimbabwe fulfil its great potential."

A senior UK civil servant, Ambassador Robinson arrived in Zimbabwe earlier this week. In her previous assignment she was Executive Director for the UK at the World Bank Group in Washington DC. She has 18 years of experience in the development sector, both in the UK's Department of International Development and in the UK's Department for Energy and Climate Change. She served as Head of DFID Ethiopia from 2012-15.

Ambassador Robinson holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in International Development from Institute of Development Studies, Sussex University and a BA from Oxford University.

Source - Clement Moyo

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Changes in CIO leadership coming?

45 mins ago | 447 Views

Chiwenga claims that 'Vision 2030 is on track'

1 hr ago | 160 Views

'Ministers are lying to Mnangagwa' says Lumumba

1 hr ago | 655 Views

Mnangagwa backs push for permanent Zimbabwe UN Security Council seat

2 hrs ago | 667 Views

Non-taxable income bracket needs review

2 hrs ago | 390 Views

Road deaths rate rises

2 hrs ago | 247 Views

Doctors vow to continue their month-long industrial action

2 hrs ago | 442 Views

Our hospitals are a death trap

2 hrs ago | 327 Views

Commissions and Institutions

3 hrs ago | 326 Views

Official must be held accountable for crushing military helicopter

3 hrs ago | 1298 Views

Churches snub MDC protestors

3 hrs ago | 1467 Views

Doctors speak out on latest developments

3 hrs ago | 3160 Views

How to win two slot machine progressive jackpots

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

Mutsvangwa appointed acting minister of Environment

4 hrs ago | 3378 Views

Mnangagwa receives new diplomats

4 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Mnangangwa panics

4 hrs ago | 4748 Views

Top comedian Carl Joshua Ncube now stays in a tent

5 hrs ago | 2252 Views

PHOTO: Minister SB Moyo arrives for work

7 hrs ago | 7138 Views

Charamba speaks on Chiwenga - Mnangagwa relationship

7 hrs ago | 6067 Views

257 Zimbabweans seek asylum in Ireland

7 hrs ago | 2526 Views

New ZIFA boss dumps Chiyangwa's offices

7 hrs ago | 2653 Views

Strive Masiyiwa's Econet stranglehold challenged as shareholder tussle breaks out

7 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Zimbabwe senior doctors join striking juniors

7 hrs ago | 2932 Views

UK shames Zimbabwe embassy

7 hrs ago | 2965 Views

Another setback for striking doctors

7 hrs ago | 2473 Views

Mnangagwa to announce 'extraordinary' meaures

7 hrs ago | 6803 Views

Zimbabwe parly protests suspension of platinum tax

7 hrs ago | 512 Views

Harare residents should brace for more water cuts

7 hrs ago | 338 Views

Zimbabwe Mine workers want US$ wages

7 hrs ago | 678 Views

ZCTU urges Mnangagwa govt to exercise restraint

7 hrs ago | 747 Views

Elephants trample Chipinge man to death

7 hrs ago | 533 Views

Chief Ndiweni's warrant of arrest cancelled

7 hrs ago | 638 Views

Mnangagwa reform agenda put to test

7 hrs ago | 389 Views

Muchinguri should allow Zimbabweans to move on after Tongo's death

7 hrs ago | 889 Views

Bulawayo council mulls supplementary budget

7 hrs ago | 150 Views

Macheso's top fan dies in accident

8 hrs ago | 1052 Views

Zimbabwe miss out on automatic T20 World Cup qualification

8 hrs ago | 143 Views

Mnangagwa's Minister to meet Delta over US dollar prices

8 hrs ago | 1234 Views

Hold Mnangagwa govt to account, says Mudzuri

8 hrs ago | 759 Views

Teachers to down chalks next week

8 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mnangagwa aborts annual leave

8 hrs ago | 343 Views

Caps United boss resigns

8 hrs ago | 410 Views

Ngezi Platinum reject in Warriors comeback

8 hrs ago | 544 Views

Zimbabwe beer, soft drinks to sell in US$

8 hrs ago | 391 Views

It's time to just re-dollarise the Zimbabwe economy

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

Public consultation on Cyber Crime Bill to be conducted

8 hrs ago | 60 Views

Bulawayo residents to pay more in tariffs

8 hrs ago | 223 Views

Government dismisses varsity fees increase claims

8 hrs ago | 240 Views

Orap to help rural kids play in major leagues

8 hrs ago | 65 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days