New UK Ambassador to Zimbabwe presents her credentials at State House

News / Press Release

by British Embassy in Harare

Harare - Britain's new Ambassador to Zimbabwe Melanie Robinson presented her credentials to President Emmerson Mnangagwa at State House in Harare today.Speaking afterwards, Ambassador Robinson said:"I am delighted to begin work today as Britain's ambassador to Zimbabwe. I look forward to working with Zimbabwe to further strengthen the ties between our two countries, for the mutual benefit of both our peoples."The UK wants to see Zimbabwe succeed. I'd like to underline the UK's willingness to do all it can to help Zimbabwe along the path to a brighter and more prosperous future for all its citizens, based on genuine political and economic reforms and respect for human rights."I'm looking forward to meeting Zimbabweans from all walks of life very soon to hear what they have to say about the Zimbabwe they would like to see and how the UK and the rest of the international community can best help Zimbabwe fulfil its great potential."A senior UK civil servant, Ambassador Robinson arrived in Zimbabwe earlier this week. In her previous assignment she was Executive Director for the UK at the World Bank Group in Washington DC. She has 18 years of experience in the development sector, both in the UK's Department of International Development and in the UK's Department for Energy and Climate Change. She served as Head of DFID Ethiopia from 2012-15.Ambassador Robinson holds a Master of Philosophy (MPhil) in International Development from Institute of Development Studies, Sussex University and a BA from Oxford University.