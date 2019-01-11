Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

EFF calls Zimbabwe govt to declare a national Economic disaster to save the country

by Innocent Ndibali
43 mins ago | Views
We as ZIM EFF and on behalf of the majority of our people and together with the poor, downtrodden and disposed people of Zimbabwe today declare that we are real victims of Zanu PF's mismanagement of our country which has resulted in the collapse of the economy.  Many of us ordinary people have lost livelihoods. We are no longer able to put food on the table for our children - the shops are running empty of basic commodities,  we are no longer able to get life saving medicines the  sick children and for everyone in the country - the healthcare system has collapsed, our children are no longer able to go to school - the education system has collapsed, the transport system had collapsed because there is no fuel, fuel price hike with all of this and others serious  problems the country has been plunged into by this incompetent government , we see evidently clear that there is crisis of political leadership in the country . The situation in our country has reached proportions of a national disaster. We therefore call upon the government to declare the whole country a national disaster due to the collapse of the state and its primary role of governing. We believe that declaring a national disaster will open up emergency and critical dialogue amongst all political parties, other stakeholders to address with urgency the unfolding national disaster. Since Zanu Pf government has   lost the control of the economy the high risk for the nation is that the government may soon lose the control of the people. If that were to happen the country will be plunged into a point of no return. Head this warning.

We believe that Zanu PF alone has no capacity to fix the current problems. It is our firm and considered belief that we need to come together as Zimbabweans and come up with an urgent national plan to save the country.  

We as ZIM EFF  are very much aware that there is a crisis of intelligent thinking within those in government therefore what is required now is a radical national plan involving others parties outside government.  

We propose the following five point plan:
1. Government to declare an economic national disaster throughout the country. This will allow creation of urgent national plan to save the country.

2. Government to nationalise procurement of basic commodities in the short term - basic commodities like medical supplies, food supplies, fuel etc.

3. Government to freeze all foreign trips by government officials to save the much needed foreign currency.

4. Government to scrap off bond notes (fake money) and replace it with hard currency so that everyone in the country can be paid with real money.

5. Urgent national dialogue meeting to be convened , chaired by a national religious leader of high standing or UN rep  , this urgent meeting to come up with a national plan to save the country thereby saving human life . Zimbabweans to discuss an urgent national plan to save the country.

We as ZIM EFF believe that we need to come together as Zimbabweans and solve the crisis urgently. We further understand and have a right of freedom of expression and given the situation we will mobilise together with other progressive fighters in the country to force the government to listen to the people.

As ZIM EFF call upon all the fighters throughout the country to mobilise and get ready to take up a radical peaceful revolution to the government. POWER TO THE PEOPLE TO SAVE THE PEOPLE!

Issued by Zim EFF Media Relations - info@zeffighters.co.zw

Innocent Ndibali
EFF Commander-in-Chief (President)
info@zeffighters.co.zw


Source - Innocent Ndibali

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mujuru urged to join Chamisa

2 secs ago | 0 Views

Zimbabwe facing foreign currency shortages, not fuel, says Mnangagwa

36 secs ago | 1 Views

Majongwe regrets ousting of Mugabe by Mnangagwa

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Mnangagwa's anti-graft body in turmoil

2 mins ago | 3 Views

Use dollarised taxes to pay civil servants

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF youths welcome Mnangagwa's fuel price hike

4 mins ago | 7 Views

Mahlalela ropes in Omkhula in new film

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Dembare in another fresh start bid

5 mins ago | 4 Views

Chamisa's MDC meets over economic crisis

7 mins ago | 8 Views

ED the change that exist not!

51 mins ago | 152 Views

We are starving in the Garden of Eden - damning testimonial on leaders and us all

53 mins ago | 73 Views

Government targets reduction of tax burden by 2021

4 hrs ago | 746 Views

Mnangagwa's sugarcandy mountain

7 hrs ago | 6453 Views

Enough Is Enough my fellow comrades

7 hrs ago | 8768 Views

It's time for government to resign - Zapu

9 hrs ago | 4104 Views

PHOTOS: Situation in Zvishavane, No movement allowed

11 hrs ago | 22766 Views

Mnangagwa must stand up and take charge

12 hrs ago | 8574 Views

What leaders? No more than tortoises sitting atop lamp posts

12 hrs ago | 1677 Views

Does Zimbabwe have a higher literacy rate than SA?

12 hrs ago | 2320 Views

Threats and blackmail: The real story behind the doctors' return to wards

12 hrs ago | 3729 Views

President ED It's a Devilish Move to go to Davos

12 hrs ago | 3019 Views

Plain clothes officials at Beitbridge expose border post to criminals

12 hrs ago | 3041 Views

Civil servants pile pressure on Mnangagwa's govt

12 hrs ago | 1645 Views

When others are more equal than others

13 hrs ago | 723 Views

Zimbabwe police conduct questioned

13 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Gandawa in hiding

13 hrs ago | 1947 Views

SA soccer legend Phil 'Chippa' Masinga dies

13 hrs ago | 13463 Views

Angry motorist force Station selling fuel in US$ only to close – flood of anger against hardship will be unstoppable

13 hrs ago | 1173 Views

Exiled Gukurahundi survivors return

13 hrs ago | 1342 Views

Chivayo blow as Judge says he must answer fraud charges

13 hrs ago | 1314 Views

Mnangagwa to disband Zacc

13 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Grace Mugabe's son dumps lover?

13 hrs ago | 7323 Views

Mnangagwa squandered global goodwill over Mugabe ouster

13 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Devolution should see Mashonaland Central Province coming up tops

13 hrs ago | 269 Views

The Collin Nyabadza Children's Voice Charitable Trust in financial need

13 hrs ago | 85 Views

Teachers group hires street kids to boost wage demo

14 hrs ago | 629 Views

Guvamombe threatens to dish out dirt on magistrates

14 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Sexual allegations rock Zimbabwe's National Aids Council

14 hrs ago | 650 Views

'Before the coup, Mnangagwa was already more powerful than Mugabe'

14 hrs ago | 2574 Views

Mnangangwa gets a 7-day ultimatum

14 hrs ago | 1985 Views

Prophet to hold back-to-sender service

14 hrs ago | 554 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to decentralise issuance of passports

14 hrs ago | 756 Views

Chiwenga warned against interfering with business

14 hrs ago | 3741 Views

Mthuli Ncube's hefty traffic fines yet to kick in

14 hrs ago | 362 Views

Madzibaba intervenes as goblin abuses daughters

14 hrs ago | 597 Views

$ notes tossed out of Tesla motor vehicle in Bulawayo CBD

14 hrs ago | 4682 Views

Mthuli Ncube shuts door on dollarisation

14 hrs ago | 809 Views

Mnangagwa warns businesses against price increases

14 hrs ago | 867 Views

MDC-T statement on fuel increase and labour crisis

14 hrs ago | 1390 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days