Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

SA foreign minister Sisulu laughs as she donates to death squads

by Bekithemba Mpofu
13 Mar 2019 at 21:07hrs | Views
In a country where hospitals are not functioning, civil servants are paid paltry amounts and children are dropping out of schools it becomes ironic for any government to be prioritizing outsourcing teargas.

It boggles the mind how a Minister Sisulu decided a donation to a death squad.

Even the statements she made at the handover ceremony are suspicious.

"The package that comes from myself is to assist through you minister in the training of the police and in making sure that they have the necessary protective gear to make sure they are equipped. We have realized they are very busy," she said.

There is an insinuation to the effect that the citizen is troublesome therefore the police must be equipped to fight them.

The past few months have seen close to 30 lives being lost at the hands of both the military and the police.

Today Abel Toronga was found dead in a mortuary in Chitungwiza after an abduction which took place in Highfield on 24 January 2019.

Police did not do anything to investigate his whereabouts, even when he was found, no details were shared.

They have reneged from the stipulated conduct provided in section 208 of the Constitution and calls to set up an independent complains mechanism provided in section 210 have fallen on deaf ears.

The point we make is that if there is any funds required, they must focus on reform of law enforcement institutions.

There must be training on respect and protection of the exercise of human rights,the word "busy" for now has been on an unconstitutional attempt to take the rights away and also violate the people's rights.

We also make the point that teargas cannot be front and centre when Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals has no painkillers.

MDC: Defining a New Course for Zimbabwe.

Hon Bekithemba Mpofu
MDC Deputy Spokesperson

Source - Bekithemba Mpofu

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

2 hrs ago | 1976 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

2 hrs ago | 693 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

2 hrs ago | 356 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

2 hrs ago | 1092 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

2 hrs ago | 209 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

2 hrs ago | 550 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

2 hrs ago | 1860 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

2 hrs ago | 407 Views

Mnangagwa to spy on NGOs bank accounts

2 hrs ago | 709 Views

Govt suspends 'illegal' NGO

2 hrs ago | 455 Views

Man jailed for wearing army regalia

2 hrs ago | 401 Views

Travel agent sued over botched air ticket deal

2 hrs ago | 237 Views

Mugabe implicated in land deals

2 hrs ago | 631 Views

Airforce pilot denied bail

2 hrs ago | 328 Views

Forcing countries to pay debt in currency it denies them - that's the US!

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

Telecel Zimbabwe faces eviction

2 hrs ago | 186 Views

Bosso players get paid 1 month salary instead of 2 months, stalemate continues

3 hrs ago | 137 Views

RBZ accused of buying stolen gold

3 hrs ago | 227 Views

Zimbabwe economy looking positive but lacks stability, says Robertson

3 hrs ago | 388 Views

Zimbabwe set to experience increase in grey poultry imports

3 hrs ago | 117 Views

Mwonzora not a Zanu-PF project, says Coltart

3 hrs ago | 288 Views

Outcry over continued tax on sanitary wear

3 hrs ago | 64 Views

5 gun for MDC Bulawayo chairperson's post

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Cop 'killer' protestor on the run

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Paynet Zimbabwe services go offline

3 hrs ago | 453 Views

Government amends Private Voluntary Organisations Act

3 hrs ago | 151 Views

Non-performing parastatals warned

3 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa meet youths

3 hrs ago | 205 Views

Zesa tariffs hike story fake

3 hrs ago | 114 Views

RBZ,Nat Foods strikes a deal

3 hrs ago | 337 Views

Optic fibre link - another feather in the cap for Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Cyclone Idai hits Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

Cop demands bribe to free suspect

3 hrs ago | 293 Views

State goes after Kasukuwere's leisure home

3 hrs ago | 408 Views

Embargoes throttle Zimbabwe's financial system

3 hrs ago | 100 Views

Shongwe Lookout opens its doors, tourism boom is expected

11 hrs ago | 1336 Views

Zimbabwe to roll out new and more effective ARV drug

13 hrs ago | 2118 Views

Woman ties up 11-year-old daughter and burns her with boiling water

13 hrs ago | 2278 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe tonight

13 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Zimbabweans counting the cost of removing Mugabe

13 hrs ago | 3689 Views

Biti's book he co-authored with 2 former presidents seized by CIO

13 hrs ago | 5293 Views

Mphoko heading to court to get his pension, benefits

13 hrs ago | 1300 Views

Another ZBC reporter dies after a short illness

13 hrs ago | 1754 Views

Man dumps blind wife, marries tenant

13 hrs ago | 1212 Views

WATCH: Meet the Prophet who said Chamisa will win at Congress

13 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Trees are life let's plant them

13 hrs ago | 66 Views

Zimbabwe miners to pay 80% wage increase

13 hrs ago | 861 Views

Cyclone Idai to hit Zimbabwe on 17 March

14 hrs ago | 2610 Views

Government values human rights

16 hrs ago | 452 Views

Biti opens up on Mnangagwa's 476 days in office

17 hrs ago | 5412 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days