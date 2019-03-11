Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Hundreds of Zimbabwe’s youth write peace letters to Mnangagwa

by Yolanda Ndlovu
6 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean youth join in this campaign to plea to His Excellency President Emmerson Mnangagwa to support the DPCW. The spirit of the campaign is based on the values written in the Declaration of Peace Cessation of War (DPCW). It was drafted by 21 international law experts and proclaimed on the 14 March 2016. It is composed of 10 articles and 38 clauses which include the prohibition of the use of force, friendly relations, dispute settlement, and spreading a culture of peace.

Many of the youth in Zimbabwe this week wrote heartfelt letters to His Excellency to plea for his support and response. One touching letter was from a student at Mufakose High School who expressed despair in trying to cope with bullying at her school.

"I am facing challenges at school such as bullying in my school and location. I am being bullied by other kids because they think they own everyone around them. I cannot even walk around anymore because of fear, they threaten to hit me and are not afraid of cops."

This was echoed in many of the letters expressing fear caused by violence in their communities. Others cried out on drug abuse, with many being youths having been coerced into using at young ages. Despite their love for the country, the youths exclaimed how unsafe their communities had become and the places they call home cannot protect them.


"I am a boy aged 15 years old. I don't know what I can do to avoid being bullied. At my school, I don't have peace, I am trying to find out where peace is but I am failing to have it. I love my country because I have my responsibility, but I am failing to have peace."
In their pursuit for peace, the youth of Zimbabwe plea to His Excellency to help them live and learn in peaceful societies.

In 2018, about 1 million individuals from 176 countries wrote peace letters to their presidents. From the group, youth from 23 countries delivered the hand-written letters to nine former and current presidents, and prime ministers from eight countries.

Currently, nations such as Seychelles, the Kingdom of eSwatini as well as the international community such Central American Parliament, Pan-African Parliament (PAP) under the African Union (AU) have supported the declaration.

Government officials and civic groups are seeking ways to drive principles of peace based on the DPCW, through adoption of a peace curriculum to develop related policies and programs.  Earlier this month the nation of Cambodia signed a Memorandum of Understanding to introduce nationwide peace education based on the principles of the DPCW.




Source - Yolanda Ndlovu

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Kasukuwere loses $250,000 luxury home

44 mins ago | 484 Views

Beitbridge-Chirundu highway' new design to cost US$520 000

2 hrs ago | 716 Views

Mangudya forecasts RTGS$ equilibrium with US dollar

2 hrs ago | 1127 Views

South Africa to monitor Zimbabwe's economic affairs

2 hrs ago | 493 Views

Mnangagwa extends US$3,2bn begging bowl

2 hrs ago | 379 Views

Mnangagwa's PR bid a futile exercise, say analysts

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zimbabwe diamonds to be classified as conflict gems?

2 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zesa's govt subsidies now unsustainable

2 hrs ago | 301 Views

Grace Mugabe and a fracturing Zanu-PF

2 hrs ago | 170 Views

Zimbabwe slides into new authoritarianism

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mthuli Ncube should learn from Masiyiwa

2 hrs ago | 80 Views

Time to feed hungry nation, not globetrotting

2 hrs ago | 44 Views

Morgan Komichi found guilty

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

Chamisa calls Mnangagwa a brother

2 hrs ago | 791 Views

Chamisa's ally jailed for gate-crashing ZEC command centre

2 hrs ago | 521 Views

'80% of Bulawayo men who patronise bars and the red light districts are gay'

2 hrs ago | 695 Views

Night club quickie sends hooker to maker

3 hrs ago | 712 Views

Actress dumped over kiss scene

3 hrs ago | 576 Views

Sex-drought ravages Matobo women

3 hrs ago | 1245 Views

Harare's Charter House turned into hotel

3 hrs ago | 276 Views

Bus impounded over smuggling

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Zimbabwe Army put on standby

3 hrs ago | 3114 Views

Woman fatally assaults step daughter

3 hrs ago | 148 Views

Hubby denied maintenance

3 hrs ago | 158 Views

Women fight for hubby's attention

3 hrs ago | 125 Views

Mtukudzi legacy war, plot to ruin Selmor's gig?

3 hrs ago | 138 Views

Mnangagwa flies out to Abu Dhabi

3 hrs ago | 2075 Views

PHOTOS: Mwonzora and Chamisa land in court to support Komichi

4 hrs ago | 2897 Views

Empower Bank opened it's doors for youths in Bulawayo and Surrounding Provinces

5 hrs ago | 359 Views

Kasukuwere breaks silence...fires threats

5 hrs ago | 14057 Views

Lumumba speaks on his support for Chamisa and Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 4687 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa and Kirsty Coventry address youths

7 hrs ago | 2048 Views

Thomas Mapfumo stuck in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 5607 Views

Students besiege police station

8 hrs ago | 3153 Views

Matematanda warned against dangers of spitting on Gukurahundi graves

8 hrs ago | 3093 Views

Unregistered cars can no longer buy fuel

10 hrs ago | 3512 Views

Ilala lodge hotel completes $200k new plunge pool and poolside lounge

10 hrs ago | 1317 Views

Mwonzora finds muti stashed in his mailbox at Parliament building

10 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Open letter to the Honourable Minister Professor Amon Murwira

10 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Zimbabwe 'losing fuel' to forex-rich neighbours

10 hrs ago | 3138 Views

New five star hotel for Harare

10 hrs ago | 4400 Views

Chamisa begs Ramaphosa for talks

13 hrs ago | 6538 Views

NRZ set for revivals as Zimbabwe, SA clear hurdles

13 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Parly won't prejudice MPs on vehicles

13 hrs ago | 838 Views

SA to sit in next critical Zimbabwe Treasury meetings

13 hrs ago | 3026 Views

Zesa to extend Hwange life for US$310m

13 hrs ago | 519 Views

SA backs Zimbabwe on import controls

13 hrs ago | 1187 Views

Chamisa wants a woman

13 hrs ago | 8523 Views

NSSA forensic audit nails former boss

13 hrs ago | 1488 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days