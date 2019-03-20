Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

News / Press Release

by Israel Dube

Israel Dube



MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

We find no phrase that describes Jenni Williams and her little known organization Matabeleland Collective, better than "treacherous traitors". Some traitors would do their business under the cover of darkness but Jenni Williams and company do it in broad daylight when the whole Matabele nation and the world is watching. In broad day light they brought the hater, murderer and oppressor of Matabeles to the territory of Matabeleland to present him as the " listening President "Little did they know that through uncontrollable excitement, on the same day before sunset, more than 10 of the organisations that attended the meeting with Mnangagwa at Bulawayo state house last Thursday had leaked the information on the funding and agenda of Matabeleland Collective to our intelligence.MLO has it in good authority that the traitorous Matabeleland Collective is funded by the British and and the Zimbabwe governments to block Matabeleland independence.The other man who blew the lead is none other than senior Sunday News reporter, Robin Muchetu, he wrote, " the Matabeleland region has over the years witnessed the sprouting of what has been termed "Gukurahundipreneurs" and secessionists whose objective was not to pursue the interests of the people but to line their pockets through donor funds."President Emmerson Mnangagwa's meeting with the Matabeleland Collective at the State House in Bulawayo on Thursday ended this "preneurship" when he heeded requests for a meeting with Civic Society Organisations to discuss among other things the post-independence disturbances."In the meeting was Ms Jenniffer Williams, the leader of Women of Zimbabwe Arise (WOZA as part of the Matabeleland Collective representatives whose relations with the Government prior to Thursday's meeting were never rosy."The Gwanda-raised Ms Williams did not only attend the meeting but found herself perched at the high table rubbing shoulders with the Head of State and Government in a clear indication of the Second Republic's thrust on collective prosperity. Ms Williams was also at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport to welcome the President on his arrival in Bulawayo. That for her was the crowning moment which she said she never imagined before."There you have it, the mask has been dropped, leaving Jennifer Williams and her suspicious agenda in Matabeleland exposed. Matabeleland Collective has gone down in history as an organization which when others were demanding full independence from Zimbabwe, it went the opposite direction to ask the oppressor to rule us well.Is there anyone who still does not understand the role of Matabeleland Collective? Let's go down this path.Who is Jennifer Williams? We know her as the leader of Women of Zimbabwe Arise (WOZA)which was sponsored by the British and formed to assist Morgan Tsvangirai in the failed regime change project. It is known for serving the interests of Morgan Tsvangirai MDC T and now assisting Mnangagwa Zanupf and the British to oppress the people of Matabeleland. As proof that it is an "NGO for hire" available to anyone willing to pay cash, it is now assisting Mnangagwa to oppress the people of Matabeleland in exchange of dirty money from both British government and Zimbabwe government.When Cde Paul Siwela, John Gazi and Charles Thomas were arrested and charged with treason in the name of Matabeleland cause they never supported them in anyway. Is it because they had no cash? Which Matabeleland does MC and WOZA represent?The same happened when members of Ibheshu Likazulu and MRP were arrested for Matabeleland cause WOZA was nowhere to be found let alone say a word.Recently Chief Maduna and Khayisa were persecuted and threatened by Mnangagwa's very government for demanding the reinstallation of Matabeleland monarchy, where was MC and WOZA to support them? Nowhere to be found! Which Matabeleland do you represent when you do not support Matabeleland cultural leaders?While everyone else in Matabeleland is fighting oppression, marginalisation and deployment of shona teachers and civil servants who cause failure of our children and refuse to speak Matabeleland languages, MC keeps itself busy with regime change programmes that have nothing to do with the people of Matabeleland. Which Matabeleland do you represent when you look the other side while the futures of our children are being murdered?MLO was shell shocked to see Jennifer Williams and the so called MC pretending to be representing Matabeleland, entertaining the oppressor and murderer of Matabeleland innocent people, Emmerson Mnangagwa, presenting him as the "listening President".Listening President my foot! If Mnangagwa was a listening President he would have responded to MLO to discuss about The Notice of Demand for the Restoration of Matabeleland Statehood that was sent by MLO President, Cde Paul Siwela in 2015.If he was a listening President he would have by now responded to MLO's demands of US$ 100 billion compensation for Matabeleland genocide, loss of dignity, trauma and abuse of human rights.Up until Mnangagwa " listens" and be man enough to sit around the table with MLO and discuss about the above mentioned sacrosanct Matabele demands, we will treat him as an unrepentant hateful genocidist who finds pleasure in abusing the people of Matabeleland. Mnangagwa himself knows that by entertaining NGOs for hire like Matabeleland Collective (ofakimali uzobona) he is buying time which is a dangerous game.Matabeleland is not for sell. Those who are in the habit of assisting our enemies to oppress and abuse us in exchange of a few pieces of silver including MC traitors, will better take their bad habit elsewhere before its too late. Open your ears and eyes Matabeleland is no longer a playground for traitors and oppressors.Lukhulu luyeza luyenyelela!Izenzo Kungemazwi!