Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

ZCLDN applauds Government decision to decriminalise HIV transmission

by ZCLDN Communications Department
1 min ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Civil Liberties and Drug Network (ZCLDN) welcomes the recent announcement made by the Government that it wants to repeal a legal provision that criminalises willful transmission of HIV/AIDS to a partner in keeping in line with global trends and standards.

Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs Minister, Ziyambi Ziyambi said the proposed amendments would be incorporated in the Marriages Amendment Bill, which is at drafting stage.

The global thinking is that this legal provision stigmatises People Living With HIV/AIDS (PLWHIV) and as an organisation that deals with key populations, we warmly welcome the justice minister's response.

Zimbabwe should keep abreast with modern trends especially regarding the rights of key populations who for years have faced stigma, discrimination, unlawful arrests, incarceration and untimely deaths.

As ZCLDN, we note with concern that the law besides causing stigma to PLWHIV, was being used by other people to settle personal differences, resulting in some PLWHIV hauled before the courts of law and serving time in prison.

According to the Oslo Declaration on HIV criminalisation, the practice was doing more harm than good to public health and human rights.

A growing body of evidence suggests that the criminalisation of HIV non-disclosure, potential exposure and non-intentional transmission is doing more harm than good in terms of its impact on public health and human rights.

As ZCLDN, our suggestion is that a better alternative to the use of the criminal law, are measures that create an environment that enable people to seek testing, support and timely treatment, and to safely disclose their HIV status.

We also urge people including People Who Use Drugs, to always practice safe sex at all times as the willful transmission of the virus is a malicious and deliberate act; it is premeditated with the intent to injure.

In the same light we hope that the Government will consider the issue of drug use in the current as the country laws have not helped to decrease the use of illicit drugs.

Issued by the ZCLDN Communications Department

Source - ZCLDN Communications Department

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Donkey meat hits Bulawayo market

55 secs ago | 1 Views

Teachers question TPC source of funding

1 min ago | 1 Views

Kasukuwere challenges dismissal of application

2 mins ago | 4 Views

A disaster in the midst of polarisation and Lessons learnt from Cyclone Idai

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa says divided Zimbabwe needs healing

2 mins ago | 3 Views

'Baba Jukwa' challenges military camouflage charge

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Cyclone Idai: Switzerland extends US$2 million to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Top DJ found dead

4 mins ago | 10 Views

30 families face displacement from Zimplats tailings dam

5 mins ago | 5 Views

A leadership void at the top costing Zimbabwe dearly

5 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF activist torches party ballot papers

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Oscar Pambuka's wife files for divorce

6 mins ago | 9 Views

Chamisa goes Africa trotting

7 mins ago | 12 Views

Zimbabwe companies get greenlight to report in US$

7 mins ago | 17 Views

Gweru in typhoid scare

8 mins ago | 6 Views

Stench leads to recovery of Cyclone Idai victims bodies

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Mine workers, NEC in salary row

8 mins ago | 10 Views

Cylone Idai unified Zimbabweans, claims govt

9 mins ago | 6 Views

3 die in fresh SA xenophobic attacks after Ramaphisa threat

10 mins ago | 44 Views

Cont Mhlanga to unveil Amakhosi Theatre unit

11 mins ago | 9 Views

Aspiring Zimbabwe drivers to write licence test online

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Jostling for posts intensifies ahead of MDC Alliance congress

12 mins ago | 15 Views

Armed robbery gang gets forex, jewellery & guns in farm raid

12 mins ago | 22 Views

Bulawayo, Harare named as HIV hotspots

13 mins ago | 12 Views

'MDC Alliance stronghold among the first Cyclone food aid beneficiaries'

13 mins ago | 12 Views

School promotes online forex trading

14 mins ago | 13 Views

'Free the last colony' Mnangagwa speaks on Western Sahara

14 mins ago | 11 Views

MDC to ignore congress 'candidates' violating rules

15 mins ago | 17 Views

Road to Beira now open

16 mins ago | 18 Views

Govt closes 43 schools in Manicaland

17 mins ago | 16 Views

Gweru acquires two refuse trucks

17 mins ago | 7 Views

Education ministry acts on Cyclone Idai

18 mins ago | 12 Views

Matemadanda scoffs at Kasukuwere threats

19 mins ago | 28 Views

Teenager arrested for stealing taxis

19 mins ago | 21 Views

ZACC objections window closed

20 mins ago | 14 Views

War, chaos rock MDC Alliance Masvingo

21 mins ago | 22 Views

Census for cyclone-ravaged communities

21 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa fails to pay poll agents

22 mins ago | 21 Views

Sniffer dogs to be used to recover Cyclone Idai bodies

23 mins ago | 20 Views

Matabeleland Collective & Jenni Williams are traitors - MLO

24 mins ago | 32 Views

Potraz boss temporarily gets passport back

24 mins ago | 16 Views

Zesa starts fixing damage from Cyclone Idai

27 mins ago | 19 Views

Mnangagwa to open Zimbabwe's Dry Port facility in Namibia

27 mins ago | 37 Views

Outrage over Bulawayo hotel rates

28 mins ago | 129 Views

Mugabe shadow looms large at Sadc solidarity conference

29 mins ago | 133 Views

PHOTOS: Chamisa meets Botswana's Ian Khama

29 mins ago | 312 Views

Mutambi to feature Macheso

33 mins ago | 38 Views

Arrest of Zenzele Ndebele plot to suppress truth on Gukurahundi

39 mins ago | 125 Views

PHOTO: Strive Masiyiwa sues Mutumwa Mawere

10 hrs ago | 4353 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days