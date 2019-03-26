News / Press Release
A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe
The United Kingdom has provided an additional $500 000, 00 in assistance on top of $3 million it initially availed to the Zim govt. Unlike Venezuela, Zimbabwe has received its fair share of international support within its borders, a scenario unthinkable just before cyclone Idai. What does this mean to Zimbabwe opposition, its time to think and reflect on a new approach and strategize as events and activities on the ground suggest a different reality. Zimbabwe opposition needs to adapt and adopt or be overtaken by events.
It's very important as a country that we focus on reviving the dead parliament, improve and call for robust debates and enforce participation of MPs to push for tangible reforms.
Of major importance and close to our heart is the diasporan vote, the govt must establish a system that 5 million in the diaspora can vote from countries of residences and clarity on dual citizenship.
We are disturbed by MPs who waste time on none essential Parliamentary debates and discussions, more is expected from MDC MPs, than focusing on Chamisa ascendancy to State House before 2023, , attention should now be on putting Zimbabwe first, fight for reforms within this period (2018 - 2023), improve lives and produce positive outcomes in urban municipalities as are controlled by MDC. It is very important that MDC does well in these urban municipalities than wait for MDC presidency as key to progress and development in Zim.
Nobody should be forced to dialogue or to a negotiation table but we can hold none performing MPs to account. We should question developmental stagnation in our urban municipalities, if its lack of resources, reluctance on the part of Zimbabwe govt or MDC itself or mere sabotage, either way, The African Democrats (TAD) demand change in how business is conducted in our municipalities. We will not hesitate to approach both MDC and Zanu PF for progress reports, updates on projects and programs in urban cities.
TAD will join the international communities in assessing, rallying funds and implementing tangible changes and reforms before the end of this term.
The African Democrats (TAD) is a Zimbabwean political party. We take no prisoners - our only concern is Zimbabwe. We put Zim first. A new style of politics - new approach and strategy #TAD.
Source - Marco F Machona