Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

A Flood of food aid and money to Zimbabwe

by Marco F Machona
1 hr ago | Views
The United Kingdom has provided an additional $500 000, 00 in assistance on top of $3 million it initially availed to the Zim govt. Unlike Venezuela, Zimbabwe has received its fair share of international support within its borders, a scenario unthinkable just before cyclone Idai.  What does this mean to Zimbabwe opposition,  its time to think and reflect on a new approach and strategize as events and activities on the ground suggest a different reality. Zimbabwe opposition needs to adapt and adopt or be overtaken by events.

It's very important as a country that we focus on reviving the dead parliament, improve and call for robust debates and enforce participation of MPs to push for tangible reforms.

Of major importance and close to our heart is the diasporan vote, the govt must establish a system that 5 million in the diaspora can vote from countries of residences and clarity on dual citizenship.

We are disturbed by MPs who waste time on none essential Parliamentary  debates and discussions, more is expected from MDC MPs, than focusing on Chamisa ascendancy to State House before 2023, ,  attention should now be on putting Zimbabwe first, fight for reforms within this period (2018 - 2023), improve lives and  produce positive outcomes in urban municipalities as are controlled by MDC. It is very important that MDC does well in these urban municipalities than wait for MDC presidency as key to progress and development in Zim.
Nobody should be forced to dialogue or to a negotiation table but we can hold none performing MPs to account. We should question developmental stagnation in our urban municipalities,  if its lack of resources,  reluctance on the part of Zimbabwe govt or MDC itself or mere sabotage, either way, The African Democrats (TAD) demand change in how business is conducted in our municipalities. We will not hesitate to approach both MDC and Zanu PF for progress reports,  updates on projects and programs in urban cities.  

TAD will join the international communities in assessing, rallying funds and implementing tangible changes and reforms before the end of this term.

The African Democrats (TAD) is a Zimbabwean political party. We take no prisoners  - our only concern is Zimbabwe. We put Zim first. A new style of politics - new approach and strategy #TAD.



Source - Marco F Machona

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Khupe's MDC-T probes spokesperson over Zanu-PF regalia

17 mins ago | 43 Views

Bulawayo council to hike rates by up to 42%

18 mins ago | 27 Views

Army boots out Zanu-PF bigwigs

18 mins ago | 140 Views

IMF mission to visit Zimbabwe next week

19 mins ago | 19 Views

Zimbabwe to import 900,000 tonnes of maize

21 mins ago | 18 Views

Nostro balances rise to $700 million

23 mins ago | 31 Views

Ex-Harare council bosses' trial in false start

40 mins ago | 30 Views

School heads to craft policy on discipline, but corporal punishment remains outlawed

41 mins ago | 41 Views

Injiva bashes man for bedding his wife

42 mins ago | 163 Views

Men in court over jealous rage murder

43 mins ago | 97 Views

AFM Chimanimani loses 25% membership to floods

44 mins ago | 102 Views

'US$45m traded on the interbank forex market over past 3 weeks'

45 mins ago | 114 Views

Macheso raps cyclone aid looters

46 mins ago | 218 Views

Slain MDC activist’s family living in fear

47 mins ago | 148 Views

PTUZ moves to break away from Apex Council

47 mins ago | 121 Views

Man nabbed over neighbour's murder

48 mins ago | 140 Views

Pick n Pay opens Victoria Falls branch

48 mins ago | 99 Views

'Cyclone Idai killed over 560 people, 500 still missing in Rusitu Valley'

49 mins ago | 75 Views

'Mtukudzi left huge void'

49 mins ago | 57 Views

German's VfB Lübeck midfielder picks Zimbabwe over England

50 mins ago | 87 Views

MDC speaks on xenophobic attacks in South Africa

1 hr ago | 839 Views

Mwonzora faction wins in Chamisa's Kuwadzana

8 hrs ago | 7347 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo, Central Committee convene

8 hrs ago | 1262 Views

Property damaged in stepson's rampage

8 hrs ago | 1661 Views

Discipline mustn't be administered through brutality

8 hrs ago | 1007 Views

Zimbabwe soccer fans reject Warriors kit

8 hrs ago | 2134 Views

'Makandiwa' gold mine kidnappers acquitted

8 hrs ago | 707 Views

Don't send pupils home over fees, says govt

8 hrs ago | 1039 Views

'No maintenance before DNA test'

8 hrs ago | 1051 Views

Cain Mathema faces jail for defying court order

8 hrs ago | 708 Views

Battered wife seeks protection

8 hrs ago | 430 Views

Bosso ready for new season

8 hrs ago | 244 Views

Tytan, Olinda celebrate 1st Anniversary

8 hrs ago | 423 Views

Masarira shocked at Zanu-PF regalia criticism

8 hrs ago | 1133 Views

National Sports Stadium stampede victim laid to rest

8 hrs ago | 420 Views

Pupil affair teacher loses Supreme Court appeal

8 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangawa bans political meddling in aid distribution to Cyclone victims

8 hrs ago | 441 Views

Moonlighting council drivers suspended

9 hrs ago | 429 Views

Congo skipper quits after Zimbabwe defeat

9 hrs ago | 419 Views

Schoolboy 'rapes' two minors

9 hrs ago | 275 Views

Soldier runs amok, 'turns' Hwange bar into a war zone

9 hrs ago | 597 Views

Zimbabwean driver battles for life after fresh SA xenophobic attacks

9 hrs ago | 926 Views

Zimbabwe internet service providers peg services in US$

9 hrs ago | 364 Views

Zimbabwe to dump colonial education system

9 hrs ago | 513 Views

Zim-SA border angers Top South African politician

12 hrs ago | 2736 Views

Fake meeting of the Ndebeles and Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 898 Views

Pick n Pay and Zanu-PF in same WhatsApp Group

13 hrs ago | 1033 Views

Govt releases another RTGS$50m for cyclone response

13 hrs ago | 192 Views

Unemployed Zimbabweans in UK living large through online sports betting

14 hrs ago | 3939 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days