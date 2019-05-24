South Africa liberation army mourns Dabengwa

News / Press Release

by Mandla Ndlovu

Umkhonto we Sizwe veterans received with shock and sadness the news of the untimely passing of Comrade Dumiso Dabengwa, the former commander of the Zimbabwe People's Revolutionary Army (ZPRA), who died in Nairobi yesterday aged 79 years.We wish to pass our heartfelt condolences to the Dabengwa family, comrades, friends and indeed the people of Zimbabwe on their immense loss.Comrade Dabengwa was a great patriot and fighter for the liberation of Zimbabwe.He was also a fervent internationalist as all true revolutionaries are. When ZAPU under the leadership of Joshua Nkomo, and the ANC led by Oliver Tambo, decided to forge an alliance to tackle the twin scourge of Rhodesian and Apartheid colonialism, Dabengwa became a central figure in forging the alliance on the ground between the fighting forces of ZPRA and MK.He recently shared his experiences on the Wankie and Sipolilo campaigns which were jointly undertaken with the Luthuli Detachment at an MK history conference organised by Lilliesleaf Farm in March earlier this year.We salute him for his courage, his comradeship and the contribution he made to the freedom we now enjoy in our country.ISSUED BY MK VETERANS NATIONAL COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON and FORMER Chief of Staff (MK)Enquiries: General (Rtd) Sphiwe Nyanda082 887 3322Mavuso MsimangaGen(Rtd) Zolile NqoseThabang Makwetla