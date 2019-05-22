Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

by Thembani Dube, 1893 MHRRM Secretary for Information and Publicity
19 hrs ago | Views
Join Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide Memorial Day on 29th June 2019

Location: St Martin's Church Centre, 33 Parkstone Road, Desford, LE9 9HY, Leicestershire, United Kingdom

Time: 12:00 Noon to 18:00 PM

Nearest Train Station: Leicester Train Station

Programme: The Memorial Commemorative Day will feature personal testimonies from survivors of the Genocide, films, poetry and music. It will also feature shared testimonies from other surviving genocide victims of other Nations of the world. It will make a strong call for the Zimbabwean government to stop exhumations and reburial of the dead without international forensic work being done by forensic experts leading to destruction of crime evidence.

Our Declaration Statement of Commitment

1. We painfully recognize that the Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide was the first Genocide of its kind in post-colonial Southern Africa and that it must be universally condemned by the international community.

2. We value all those who made sacrifices to expose the Genocide to the world and all those who sacrificed their lives to protect Matebeleland people from the evils of Gukurahundism or those who have given sanctuary to the people of Matebeleland around the world.

3.  We commit to working with all stakeholders in Matebeleland to agree on a Memorial Day that will be chosen by all our people for future yearly Commemorative Events

4. We commit to the Collective Memorization of the Genocide by the people of Matebeleland in public spaces in Matebeleland and in other parts of the World in honour of the dead and surviving victims of the Genocide.

5. We commit to campaign against planned burial site exhumations of the victims of Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide without an Independent assembled team of Forensic anthropologists and archaeologists to investigate and gather evidence of this crime against humanity.

6. We commit on calling on the international community, through the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) to support the people of Matebeleland to attain Truth, Justice, Reparations and Healing and this support will speak to the United Nations' Convention on the Prevention and Punishment of Genocide adopted 71 years ago.

7. We profoundly commit ourselves to use Commemorative Memorial Days to campaign for the UNHRC to establish an independent and competent Matebeleland International Commission of Inquiry into the Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide for the purposes of establishing Truth and achieving Justice, Reparations and Healing for Matebeleland.

8. We pledge our fervent or deep-seated and principled commitment to campaign for Truth, Justice, Reparations and Healing for Matebeleland people and all who have suffered from the evils of genocide in other parts of the world.

9. We strongly affirm the Rights of the people of Matebeleland to be free from tribalism, racism, discrimination, prejudice, mass displacement from their lands, cultural imperialism, educational  and economic genocide in Zimbabwe.

10. We condemn the evils of tribalism, racism, discrimination, property rights violations, prejudice, mass land displacements, cultural imperialism, educational and economic genocide faced by people of Matebeleland and others.

11. We commit to equip our generation and generations to come with education/studies and research about the Matebeleland Gukurahundi Genocide and genocides in other parts of the World so as to understand causes and consequences of genocides around the World in order to prevent them.

12. We invite individuals, diverse traditional leadership, diverse organizations, the media, various institutions, various faith-based groups, diverse human rights organizations, political organizations and their leaderships in Matebeleland and in all parts of the civilized World to join us in our unshakable commitment to achieve Truth, Justice, Reparations and Healing for the people of Matebeleland and  for all those people who have suffered the brunt of killings and displacements in Zimbabwe for being who they are.

For more details about the planned Memorial Day please email us the email provideded below or telephone us on numbers provided in our attached flyer:

Email: 1893informationpublicitysecs@gmail.com

Released by 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement Information and Publicity Dept


Source - 1893 Mthwakazi Human Rights Restoration Movement

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chiwenga now in Dubai

23 mins ago | 493 Views

Car burglar triggered US travel warning on Zimbabwe

41 mins ago | 235 Views

Chamisa mocks Mwonzora

44 mins ago | 541 Views

Chamisa abandons Tsvangirai's three VPS

52 mins ago | 459 Views

Chamisa vows to modernise MDC

54 mins ago | 178 Views

MDC bigwigs bite the dust

55 mins ago | 461 Views

Mnangagwa's govt reluctant to hike power tariffs

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Zimbabwe economic crisis has shifted to another level

1 hr ago | 687 Views

Tsvangirai's daughter clinches MDC post from hospital bed

1 hr ago | 455 Views

Zanu-PF condemns conference venue

1 hr ago | 496 Views

Nurses demand salary 'adjustment'

1 hr ago | 409 Views

The Grace Mugabe legacy returns

1 hr ago | 852 Views

Madinda praises speed merchants

1 hr ago | 213 Views

Mnangagwa's govt polishes up interbank market

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Bobby Clark speaks on Bosso

1 hr ago | 112 Views

Man axes workmate in radio row

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'robbed'

1 hr ago | 309 Views

Girl exposes killer mum's lies

1 hr ago | 291 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo nullifies Bulawayo Zanu-PF elections

1 hr ago | 119 Views

Honda Fit crew caught on CCTV 'robbing' nurse

1 hr ago | 248 Views

Bulawayo @125 celebrations this Saturday

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Zanu-PF warns Chamisa

1 hr ago | 330 Views

MDC must play constructive role in nation building

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Makokoba revamp latest

1 hr ago | 86 Views

June pay rise for civil servants

1 hr ago | 473 Views

Inflation to fall by year-end, dreams Mthuli Nube

1 hr ago | 121 Views

MPs want independent consumer rights body

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa should decisively deal with anarchists

1 hr ago | 155 Views

Ndiweni: A goat skinner in the place of a chief

1 hr ago | 271 Views

PHOTOS: Hero's welcome for Dabengwa's body

1 hr ago | 288 Views

John Pombe Magufuli Zimbabwe-bound

2 hrs ago | 274 Views

Zupco fires over 100 conductors

2 hrs ago | 599 Views

Justice Malaba will uphold rule of law

2 hrs ago | 277 Views

Mnangagwa appoints 17 Ambassadors with immediate effect

10 hrs ago | 10893 Views

Mohadi slur as chaos hits ZanuPF restructuring exercise

10 hrs ago | 4831 Views

Mutambara dumps Chamisa

12 hrs ago | 9835 Views

Jonathan Moyo told Dabengwa to go to hell

13 hrs ago | 9445 Views

PROPHECY: Mnangagwa's plot to remove Chiwenga will backfire

15 hrs ago | 20688 Views

Details on the funeral and burial of Dumiso 'The Black Russian' Dabengwa

16 hrs ago | 6304 Views

'Con Court Malaba let us down,' says Chief Ndiweni – true, but so too did you, Chamisa and we the people

16 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Two activists arrested for treason in Harare

17 hrs ago | 5976 Views

First Lady's food and culture festival commendable

18 hrs ago | 1045 Views

Airlink blasted over Dabengwa body fiasco

18 hrs ago | 8750 Views

MDC engages in a diplomatic offensive

18 hrs ago | 4377 Views

Top dog fashion trends to follow in 2019

18 hrs ago | 469 Views

8 die in mine explosion

18 hrs ago | 2002 Views

What physical exercises are adequate for kids?

18 hrs ago | 414 Views

Zanu-PF panics over Dabengwa refusal to be buried at Heroes Acre

19 hrs ago | 10474 Views

Mzilikazi II condolence message to the Dabengwa family

19 hrs ago | 741 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days