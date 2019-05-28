Latest on 7 activists arrested for plotting to overthrow Mnangagwa

News / Press Release

by CiZC

The case of womens' rights activist, Stabile Dewa, who was arrested on Monday, May 27, 2019 and charged with plotting to overthrow President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government was heard today at the Harare Magistrates Court.Dewa was denied bail and remanded in custody to June 6.She was arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport together with the Director of the Female Prisoners Support Trust, Dr. Rita Nyampinga, on their way from a peace-building workshop in Maldives.Dr. Nyampinga did not attend court as she is receiving medical attention at a local hospital. She has also been remanded to June 6, 2019 as well.Their defence team from the Zimbabwe Lawyers for Human Rights (ZLHR) have indicated their intention to apply for bail at the High Court.On another note, the bail application for five other civic society activists, George Makoni, Frank Mpahlo, Gamuchirai Mukura, Tatenda Mombeyara and Farirai Gumbonzvanda will be heard tomorrow, May 30, 2019 at the High Court.The five were arrested at the Robert Mugabe International Airport on their way from a peace-building workshop in Maldives.They are also facing charges of subversion.One of the accused persons, Gamuchirai Mukura was today, May 29, 2019 taken to his home area, Masvingo by detectives who have indicated that they are keen to search his residence and work place.The detectives have undertaken a similar search at the residence of Frank Mpahlo in Mutare.Meanwhile, the case of Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition Chairperson, Rashid Mahiya who was arrested on February 25, 2019 and charged with attempting to subvert a constitutionally elected government was postponed to June 26 after prosecutors indicated that they are yet to acquire a certificate to prosecute.Crisis in Zimbabwe Coalition condemns the continued criminalization of civic society work and we urge the government to respect basic tenets of democracy.