MDC statement on Congress business

by MDC Communications
The MDC successfully held its 5th National Congress from the 24th to the 27th of May 2019, in fulfillment of Constitutional requirements which
provide for the holding of a Congress once every five years.

The process had been on-going since March, with Branches, Wards, Districts and Provinces holding their Congresses in a process which had
over 500 000 members participating.

Going forward, the ten provinces will, starting from today convene Provincial Councils which are meant to elect five members to be appointed in
the National Executive.

The election must ensure gender balance.

Members who also intend to be considered for appointment in the National Executive are to submit their profiles to the office of the Secretary
General. Those who apply must be members of good standing, and the applications must be submitted by the 8th of June.

Consultations on appointments of remaining Standing Committee positions are ongoing. The party will also convene a special National Council
to complete Congress business in line with Congress resolutions.

Dates of the special National Council will be released in due course.




