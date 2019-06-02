Government threaten security of citizens

News / Press Release

by Jacob Mafume

Jacob Mafume

MDC National Spokesperson

Recent developments in the country have exposed a failed government that is running scared of citizens' demands to be governed differently and effectively.The country is effectively on military lockdown. Soldiers have pitched tents in high density suburbs, no reason of deployment have been brought to Parliament in line with Constitutional requirements; there is also an unconstitutional attempt by the illegitimate government to ban demonstrations and industrial action.Is Zanu PF declaring a State of Emergency through the back door?All these developments are not just unacceptable, but undemocratic and a violation of basic human rights as provided for in the national Constitution.Just last night, suspected state security agents raided Crisis Coalition in Zimbabwe Chairperson Rashid Mahiya's home, refused to identify themselves and banged at his doors. This is unacceptable.Already, there are seven civic society actors, Stabile Dewa, Farirai Gumbonzvanda, Gamuchirai Makura, George Makoni, Frank Nyasha Mpahlo, Rita Nyamupinga and Tatenda are languishing in prison on frivolous, trumped up and unfounded charges based on some paranoid conspiracy theory. The MDC is concerned by this dictatorial attitude by the failed government and its incapacity to lead this nation in any positive direction.That is why we have insisted on dialogue as a way forward, premised on truth telling and an objective analysis of our national socio-political and economic problem - including answering the legitimacy question and dealing decisively with corruption.Zanu PF must know that any commands that stand against the people will not succeed. What is needed is a lasting solution to the economic woes arresting this country. An iron fist approach will not work, simple.MDC: Defining A New Course for Zimbabwe!