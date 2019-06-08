Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

ZAPU mourns Dr Nikela Nic Ndebele

by Mandla Ndlovu
2 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwean mother party has been thrown into mourning once again barely two weeks after laying to rest its party president.

The ZAPU National Secretary for Health, Dr NikelaNic Ndebele has passed on after a struggle with sickness. He was promoted to the higher realm the morning of 12 June 2019 in Bulawayo.

Dr Ndebele a Zimbabwe liberation war stalwart, was identified and sent for training as a medical practitioner by ZAPU during the struggle years. He served ZPRA as a medical officer in the trenches.

At independence, Dr Ndebele joined and served the Zimbabwe National Army where he served as a medical officer at 4Th Brigade.

He later left the army to begin practicing as a civilian. He became a renowned doctor in the country with Bulawayo benefitting more immensely from his service.

He was, at the time of his departure, one of the three partners at Galen House medical facility in Bulawayo. It is a tragedy for the medical fraternity as Galen House also lost its other partner, Dr Ferguson just this past month.

ZAPU family feels the biggest loss at this bereavement as we have lost a committed cadre whose shoes will be impossible to fill.

We send our deepest condolences to the Ndebele family, the medical fraternity in Zimbabwe and beyond and the Zimbabwean nation at large.

Go well our finest doctor!

Go well father, friend and comrade!

Go well our Hero!




Source - ZAPU

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teacher facing disciplinary action after 'scolding' Minister Paul Mavima

47 mins ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo Residents relive army brutality

57 mins ago | 418 Views

'Mnangagwa dialogue not power sharing negotiation'

1 hr ago | 521 Views

Dr Nicholas Ndebele dies

1 hr ago | 772 Views

Botswana man kills Zimbabwean girlfriend in SA, jailed 12 years

1 hr ago | 519 Views

'Striking, new Bill has 20 of 23 POSA clauses,' says Mwonzora - idiot, expected democratic changes

1 hr ago | 546 Views

MPs rapped for un-honourable behavior

1 hr ago | 387 Views

Mnangagwa 'Good Governance' doctorate raises dust

2 hrs ago | 973 Views

Dumiso Dabengwa Foundation Director's Life in grave danger: Q & A Interview

3 hrs ago | 454 Views

Chiwenga in fatal crash

3 hrs ago | 6964 Views

Apostle Chiwenga's letter to Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 5769 Views

PSL introduces e-ticketing

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

Extraordinary measure for extraordinary: A case of Zimbabwe's austerity measures

4 hrs ago | 589 Views

MDC officials turn to witchdoctors?

4 hrs ago | 2939 Views

Hospital increases ward accomodation charges

5 hrs ago | 1176 Views

Man arrested for carrying RTGS$23 940

5 hrs ago | 4222 Views

Junior army and police officers plotting mutiny?

6 hrs ago | 5990 Views

Fuel price up again in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 6139 Views

Mnangagwa borrowing bad law from Apartheid South Africa's statutes

8 hrs ago | 2921 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's supporter goes without clothes in Soutth Africa

8 hrs ago | 5133 Views

Buyanga excluded on son's birth certificate

9 hrs ago | 1922 Views

WATCH: 'King' Bulelani Khumalo speaks to Zimbabweans

9 hrs ago | 3168 Views

4 street kids refuse to let go of Mnangagwa's wife

10 hrs ago | 10497 Views

Chamisa compares self to Biblical David?

10 hrs ago | 2188 Views

War vets to establish museum

10 hrs ago | 608 Views

Another blow for Bulawayo

10 hrs ago | 2157 Views

Oscar Pambuka unmoved by attention seeker Passion

10 hrs ago | 2350 Views

Chamisa should leave for Syria if he is serious with causing violence

10 hrs ago | 1450 Views

Fix politics, not currency, says Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 5525 Views

Neither Mnangagwa nor Chamisa can change scope of Zimbabwe's economy as it stands

11 hrs ago | 2465 Views

Hands off Chief Ndiweni

11 hrs ago | 2809 Views

Embassy steps in to save girls menstrual health

11 hrs ago | 641 Views

Madinda denies Bosso exit report

12 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Let us be selfless like Joshua Nkomo

12 hrs ago | 872 Views

Zimbabwean soccer star joins French Ligue 1 side Reims

12 hrs ago | 2049 Views

Haulage truck carrying cobalt overturns, killing one

12 hrs ago | 1548 Views

'Health Insurance Bill now at an advanced stage'

12 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mass resignations stall ex-Zinara boss trial

12 hrs ago | 2445 Views

Lands secretary quizzed over Manicaland farm invasions

12 hrs ago | 992 Views

Unclaimed pension funds reach $27m

12 hrs ago | 732 Views

RTGS dollar plunges by 140%

12 hrs ago | 2739 Views

BCC struggles to complete roads maintenance projects

12 hrs ago | 289 Views

MDC condemns Kadoma by-election violence

12 hrs ago | 469 Views

'Jah Prayzah's' fans pelts Bulawayo songbird off stage

12 hrs ago | 2021 Views

'Mnangagwa must step down'

12 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Chipanga seeks stay of prosecution

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Ideas, not money is what is in short supply in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 459 Views

Singaporean man loses US$517k investment to Zimbabwean partner

12 hrs ago | 943 Views

Zimbabwe Warriors worry Egypt

12 hrs ago | 1113 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days