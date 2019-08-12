MDC-T Heroes Day message

News / Press Release

by MDC-T

Zimbabwe's Independence came through a protracted war which left many comrades dead and many with permanent scars.As MDC-T we have always saluted those who gave us freedom.Right now we have some freedom, but what is lacking is economic and social freedom and we strongly believe that we can achieve this through Dialogue.Talking to each other as Zimbabwean political players is the way to go in order for everyone to have a better life.Throwing stones, burning tyres and destroying shops will and has never brought any positive results.As MDC-T we are hopeful that if we all start to speak with one voice, start to sing from the same hymn book we will indeed have a prosperous country where everyone is given Equal opportunities.ISSUED BY:MDC-T INFORMATION