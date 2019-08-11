Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

by ZCP
4 hrs ago | Views
We note that the Movement for Democratic Change has exercised its constitutional right to organise a series of political demonstrations across the country over the high cost of living. We also note statements on social media and other media houses indicating that ZANU(PF) Youth League members are organising themselves to counter these demonstrations in the name of protecting property and informal traders.

We do not think that it is the role of the ZANU(PF) Youth League to protect property or citizens, that role is solely for our police force. We call on the police to protect the demonstrators as they exercise their constitutional right and also protect citizens who want to go about their business without joining the demonstration.

We are alarmed by the reported cases of kidnapping and assault directed at leaders of the civil society and opposition. We call upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Head of State and Government and on the leader of the MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa to ensure that the demonstration is peaceful.

As the Zimbabwe Communist Party, we are of the view that the economic challenges in our country can only be resolved through a National Economic Dialogue that involves political parties represented in the Parliament of Zimbabwe, organised labour, the business community, farmers and other patriotic forces. We note that there is a National Dialogue instituted by President Mnangwagwa, but we are of the view that it is not inclusive and does not have a clear economic programme and clear timelines. In particular, the idea of a National Economic Dialogue which does not include the representatives of labour, the creators of wealth, renders it meaningless.

The continuing collapse of the economy and failure to find a solution is a clear statement that the ruling party must begin to listen to the voice of reason advanced by the Communist Party.

Contact:

Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena
+27 83 340 1000
generalsecretary@zimbabwecommunistparty.org

Ian Beddowes
+27 +27 60 440 3137
nationalcommissar@zimbabwecommunistparty.org

Bongani Mkwananzi
+27 73 984 0241
spokesperson@zimbabwecommunistparty.org



Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - ZCP

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa scoffs at police 'weapons discovery'

33 mins ago | 128 Views

Commissioners to investigate Obert Mpofu named

38 mins ago | 281 Views

Mater Dei Hospital School of Nursing

51 mins ago | 106 Views

Beit Trust Scholarship application now open for Zimbabwean candidates

54 mins ago | 90 Views

Mnangagwa begs to Chamisa to call off protests

1 hr ago | 559 Views

Mnangagwa top aide implicates Cabinet Secretary in duty-free vehicle import ring

1 hr ago | 332 Views

WATCH: Chiyangwa 'Futumuka Fulengenge' prepares for a fight

2 hrs ago | 447 Views

Mashonaland West chief lands officer arrested

2 hrs ago | 506 Views

Mnangagwa's govt worried by alleged abductions

2 hrs ago | 426 Views

Chief Ndiweni convicted

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

Perence Shiri to be taken to court?

3 hrs ago | 741 Views

Mnangagwa warned against deploying army

3 hrs ago | 2411 Views

AUDIO: Chamisa sends a message to Zimbabweans

4 hrs ago | 2566 Views

ZEC Commissioner Qhubani Moyo gets top post

5 hrs ago | 1330 Views

Mugabe's grave completed

5 hrs ago | 7943 Views

Join demos, 'cowards sin by silence' - village idiots sin by ignorance, they know not destination

5 hrs ago | 749 Views

'The world is watching Zimbabwe' ex-British Ambassador says

5 hrs ago | 2867 Views

Bosso's Denzel Khumalo in fist fight with team manager

6 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Zupco assures transport tomorrow

6 hrs ago | 1509 Views

American Ambassador visits CIO abduction victims

8 hrs ago | 3579 Views

MDC repeats calls for State of Emergency

8 hrs ago | 4445 Views

Ambuya Nehanda's bones stuck in UK

8 hrs ago | 1905 Views

The economics of demonstrations

9 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Heavily armed police patrol Harare

9 hrs ago | 6933 Views

PHOTOS: Alleged MDC weapons retrieved

9 hrs ago | 4506 Views

'Police unearth MDC plot to commit violence'

11 hrs ago | 3943 Views

Mnangagwa invites Nelson Chamisa

11 hrs ago | 7574 Views

Chief Ndiweni endorses Chamisa protests

12 hrs ago | 3286 Views

Zimbabwe cigarette mafia boss shot in South Africa

12 hrs ago | 4117 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabweans businessman critical following assassination attempt in Joburg

12 hrs ago | 3387 Views

Mnangagwa in desperate call

13 hrs ago | 6205 Views

Peter Moyo tightens screws on Trevor Manuel

13 hrs ago | 1525 Views

Kidnappings raise tension in Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1279 Views

Eskom sets Zesa stringent demands

13 hrs ago | 1914 Views

MDC 16 August Demonstrations: Why there shall be a huge turnout!

13 hrs ago | 4354 Views

Mnangagwa govt hints at blocking Chamisa's #ShutDownZimbabwe protest

13 hrs ago | 2128 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF in emergency meetings

13 hrs ago | 2658 Views

Demon tribalism back to haunt Zanu-PF, Zimbabwe on the verge of bitter split

13 hrs ago | 1348 Views

Cop 'insults' Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 1832 Views

BCC considers another supplementary budget

13 hrs ago | 286 Views

#ShutDownZimbabwe: Why Chamisa's MDC needs to spell out its objectives

13 hrs ago | 648 Views

Zanu-PF factionalism rears ugly head

13 hrs ago | 1513 Views

It's politics at play, Zinara boss tells court

13 hrs ago | 829 Views

Zifa bombshell

13 hrs ago | 846 Views

MDC in door-to-door intimidation campaign in Bulawayo

13 hrs ago | 962 Views

Zapu celebrates own heroes

13 hrs ago | 465 Views

Chamisa is being impossible, says Mnangagwa

13 hrs ago | 3330 Views

Shangani circumcision teams turn away health partners

13 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zimbabwe cash crisis spirals out of control

13 hrs ago | 893 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days