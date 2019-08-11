Zimbabwe Communist Party statement on MDC demonstrations

News / Press Release

by ZCP

We note that the Movement for Democratic Change has exercised its constitutional right to organise a series of political demonstrations across the country over the high cost of living. We also note statements on social media and other media houses indicating that ZANU(PF) Youth League members are organising themselves to counter these demonstrations in the name of protecting property and informal traders.We do not think that it is the role of the ZANU(PF) Youth League to protect property or citizens, that role is solely for our police force. We call on the police to protect the demonstrators as they exercise their constitutional right and also protect citizens who want to go about their business without joining the demonstration.We are alarmed by the reported cases of kidnapping and assault directed at leaders of the civil society and opposition. We call upon President Emmerson Mnangagwa as Head of State and Government and on the leader of the MDC Alliance, Nelson Chamisa to ensure that the demonstration is peaceful.As the Zimbabwe Communist Party, we are of the view that the economic challenges in our country can only be resolved through a National Economic Dialogue that involves political parties represented in the Parliament of Zimbabwe, organised labour, the business community, farmers and other patriotic forces. We note that there is a National Dialogue instituted by President Mnangwagwa, but we are of the view that it is not inclusive and does not have a clear economic programme and clear timelines. In particular, the idea of a National Economic Dialogue which does not include the representatives of labour, the creators of wealth, renders it meaningless.The continuing collapse of the economy and failure to find a solution is a clear statement that the ruling party must begin to listen to the voice of reason advanced by the Communist Party.Contact:Ngqabutho Nicholas Mabhena+27 83 340 1000generalsecretary@zimbabwecommunistparty.orgIan Beddowes+27 +27 60 440 3137nationalcommissar@zimbabwecommunistparty.orgBongani Mkwananzi+27 73 984 0241spokesperson@zimbabwecommunistparty.org