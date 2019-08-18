Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

FULL TEXT: Phelekezela Mphoko speaks on corruption charges against him

by Phelekezela Mphoko
11 hrs ago | Views
The Presidency is an Institution. Ours was comprised of President Robert Mugabe, Vice-President Mnangagwa and Vice-President Mphoko.

Citizens came to the Presidency for assistance on various national and personal issues.

Vice-President Mnangagwa was tasked to look into the resuscitation of the ZISCO Steel Mining and exporting Raw Crome, Command Agriculture, and to resolve the Harare ZANU PF Province, where Gomwe had been arrested. VP Mnangagwa's intervention got Gomwe released from his arrest.

In the meanwhile, I was charged amongst other issues to resolve, the Maleme farm issue, the killings in Kwekwe over gold claims, and the Moses Juma's case.

As I have alluded, Juma had appeared in court three times and every one of the three times the court had dismissed the case but he was forced to be remanded against the court order. That was then the Presidency had to intervene as in the case of Gomwe.

I am now being persecuted as if I did all these operations in my own individual capacity.

I am not corrupt, I did not take any money from anybody, and I am not thief.

All I know is I'm being persecuted as if I acted as an individual when I has acted as part of the Presidency.

God is my defense.



Source - Phelekezela Mphoko

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa plans to meet Putin over Zimbabwe crisis

4 hrs ago | 1105 Views

Mphoko flees poisonous injection

4 hrs ago | 2299 Views

Antipas appointed Warriors caretaker head coach

4 hrs ago | 382 Views

Mphoko now a fugitive, Zimbabwe genocide perpetrators still free

4 hrs ago | 836 Views

BREAKING: Long convoy of army, police trucks seen in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 3558 Views

Forex payments for forex contracts, says Zimbabwe Court

7 hrs ago | 1990 Views

Chief Ndiweni wants to pay $20 fine instead of jail time

7 hrs ago | 3529 Views

Harare CID officers deployed to Bulawayo to thwart MDC demo

7 hrs ago | 1119 Views

'Zanu-PF is brazenly and openly rigging elections' - that has failed to deter MDC, why

8 hrs ago | 968 Views

An open letter to Magistrate Gladmore Mushove

8 hrs ago | 2575 Views

Top 10 teaching sites for kids

9 hrs ago | 715 Views

BREAKING: Bulawayo magistrate quashes MDC Alliance demo appeal

9 hrs ago | 2024 Views

Chief Ndiweni appeals against jail sentence

9 hrs ago | 2182 Views

Thabitha Khumalo and crew gets $200 bail each

9 hrs ago | 1024 Views

BREAKING: Mphoko on the run

9 hrs ago | 4696 Views

'I'm Christian, we're all fallen people' said Coltart - feeble excuse for 20 years of betrayal, Judas repented

10 hrs ago | 759 Views

Mnangagwa in show of force to thwart MDC Bulawayo demo

10 hrs ago | 2442 Views

Mudenda calls for Gukurahundi public apology

10 hrs ago | 1616 Views

Kambarami abducted, dreadlock shaved off using glass

11 hrs ago | 6222 Views

Zimbabwe troops and police deployed in force

11 hrs ago | 2086 Views

MOPA Bill outlaws protests

11 hrs ago | 1152 Views

'Army rigged Jonathan Moyo in 2013 elections'

12 hrs ago | 3823 Views

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

12 hrs ago | 3343 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

13 hrs ago | 6119 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

13 hrs ago | 1088 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

13 hrs ago | 1618 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

13 hrs ago | 1155 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

13 hrs ago | 1899 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

13 hrs ago | 3145 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

13 hrs ago | 1321 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

14 hrs ago | 1292 Views

Why protests are important

14 hrs ago | 495 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

14 hrs ago | 450 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

14 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

14 hrs ago | 2563 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

14 hrs ago | 318 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

15 hrs ago | 3991 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

16 hrs ago | 8054 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

16 hrs ago | 4365 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

16 hrs ago | 9305 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

17 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

17 hrs ago | 3720 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

18 hrs ago | 1390 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

18 hrs ago | 1534 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

18 hrs ago | 2229 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

18 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

18 hrs ago | 910 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

18 hrs ago | 1877 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

18 hrs ago | 942 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days