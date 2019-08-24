Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

MLF mourns the loss of Mr J.B.Silonda - MLF

by MLF
16 secs ago | Views
MLF convey condolences to the family, friends relatives and the Mthwakazi nation on the untimely passing on of our dear freedom fighter. Mr Silonda passes on at a very bad time in our history as Mthwakazi nation. He passes on at a time when our en slavers and tormentors are on the high in night adaptions severe body torture.The enemy is more daring than ever before.

Ubaba worked tirelessly to disclose the barbaric massacre of our people when ZANU and Zimbabwe tried to suffocate Umkhonto by killing willy-nilly any Mthwakazi citizen. Mthwakazi's persecutors have demonstrated beyond any doubt that Mthwakazi is under the Rule by Conquest to this day. Mthwakazi Paramount Chief and cultural representative, His Highness Chief N.Ndiweni, Former Vice President Phelekezela Mpoko, Thabitha Khumalo etc have been accused by oppressor of one crime or another.

All this is to remind Mthwakazi of their place in the Colonial Zimbabwe set up.

May God Almighty the Spirit of Mthwakazi conserve his Sprit.

Source - MLF

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Will Chiwenga be the saviour of Zimbabwe?

3 mins ago | 15 Views

Zanu PF supporters feel robbed

5 mins ago | 17 Views

Both MDC and Zanu PF lacks structural constraints and Organizational Barriers

13 mins ago | 18 Views

'War veterans are living on US$0.48 per day, demanding own ministry' - I am speechless.

17 mins ago | 36 Views

Govt warns overcharging pharmacies

34 mins ago | 45 Views

Zinara mobilises funds for Harare-Beitbridge Highway

13 hrs ago | 1656 Views

Zanu-PF accused of vote-buying

13 hrs ago | 1424 Views

Prophet Magaya's stolen car recovered

13 hrs ago | 3037 Views

Mthuli Ncube summoned

13 hrs ago | 6861 Views

Zesa on brink of collapse

13 hrs ago | 3366 Views

Air Zimbabwe plane grounded over manual

13 hrs ago | 2822 Views

Ndiweni catalyst for debate

13 hrs ago | 2032 Views

Sydney man unexpectedly rich

13 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Zanu-PF youths abduct, assault MDC youth leader

13 hrs ago | 372 Views

Chris Mutsvangwa ill

16 hrs ago | 8228 Views

PHOTOS: Harare hospital introduces state of the art facilities

16 hrs ago | 2966 Views

Man drowns self after thinking he killed wife

16 hrs ago | 1921 Views

No electricity in plumtree for three weeks

19 hrs ago | 2355 Views

'G40 frustrates War Veterans'

20 hrs ago | 5720 Views

UK lecturer attacks General Sibusiso Moyo

21 hrs ago | 8098 Views

ZESA shuts down Robert Mugabe's farm

22 hrs ago | 6212 Views

ZANU PF eyes Tinashe Kambarami's seat

23 hrs ago | 4740 Views

Chief Ndiweni to appear in court in 2020

24 hrs ago | 6425 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days