Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

MDC National Chairperson and party activists are innocent

by Daniel Molokele MDC National Spokesperson
1 hr ago | Views
The MDC reiterates the position that the party's national chairperson Hon. Thabitha Khumalo who appeared in court today on trumped up charges is innocent and merely being harassed by this regime.

Today, Hon. Khumalo and six other party activists appeared in court and were remanded to the 17th of September for either further remand or trial.

We note the removal of Hon. Khumalo's reporting conditions but we would have wanted the reporting conditions for all the accused to be removed as they are all innocent.

 The seven who are facing trumped up charges include Hon. Khumalo, Tshepiso Mpofu, Luba Masotsha, Elliot Mujeri, Tinashe Matimbura, Meliqiniso Sithole and Shelton Tembo. They were unjustly arrested and charged for "publishing false statements prejudicial to the state".

It is our fully considered view that the State has a very weak case and they are simply persecuting our party leaders for holding on to the correct position that last year's elections were stolen.

As such, the only reason the matter is being pursued is a political plot to intimidate our political leaders to back down on their demand for Zimbabwe to return to legitimacy under a popularly elected people's government.

The MDC thus demands an end to this political charade through the unconditional withdrawal of all these false charges against all our innocent leaders.

MDC @ 20: Celebrating Courage, Growth and the People's Victories.

Daniel Molokele MDC National Spokesperson

Shipping vehicles from UK to Zimbabwe for less
Source - Daniel Molokele MDC National Spokesperson

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

African governments issue warnings about South Africa violence

46 secs ago | 0 Views

Muzamhindo picked to lead Cyclone Research

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Kirsty Coventry lashes out at Zifa

3 hrs ago | 1041 Views

Why are there no WWE casino games?

3 hrs ago | 170 Views

WATCH: We cannot surrender South Africa to foreigners, says Minister

5 hrs ago | 3878 Views

Nigeria threatens South Africa over Xenophobia

5 hrs ago | 2867 Views

WATCH: Chief Ndiweni berates Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2598 Views

What happened to Ubuntu?

5 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zimbabweans threaten to stop all South African cross-border transport

5 hrs ago | 2476 Views

Zimbabwe a failed state - SA opposition leader

5 hrs ago | 2215 Views

EU Ambassador fumes at The Herald's 'freedom of speech'

5 hrs ago | 1595 Views

Mayhem in Zimbabwe hospitals as doctors down tools

5 hrs ago | 891 Views

Chitown mayor assaulted over town clerk suspension

6 hrs ago | 285 Views

Sikhala attacks Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Kazhanje jailed 3 years over Chivayo bribe

6 hrs ago | 478 Views

MDC MPs' treason case further deferred

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Ex-Zanu-PF senator stews in $368k Zesa debt

6 hrs ago | 397 Views

'Kambarami not going anywhere'

6 hrs ago | 897 Views

Bulilima council plans to roll out tap water to villagers

6 hrs ago | 130 Views

Is Chamisa hitting the right strings?

6 hrs ago | 349 Views

The irony of re-engagement, dying democracy

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Potraz demands US$1 million from Zifa

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

ZPC Kariba claims top position

6 hrs ago | 156 Views

Fifa backs Chiyangwa

6 hrs ago | 234 Views

Billiat out of Somalia tie

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

US$5,2bn coal fuels project left to rot

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

Hwende chides ICT ministry secretary

6 hrs ago | 106 Views

Harare City Council faces $7m lawsuit

6 hrs ago | 96 Views

Chamisa's MDC blasts police for double standards

6 hrs ago | 195 Views

'Evangelist' hit with sodomy rap over alleged assault on 6-year-old boy

6 hrs ago | 137 Views

Rape accused Bulawayo man convicted of domestic violence

6 hrs ago | 149 Views

ZTA allay fears of fuel, cash shortages at World Tourism Expo

6 hrs ago | 53 Views

'Graft hindering justice delivery'

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Nobuntu in second padbank concert

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Gift Lunga Jr resigns as Mosi Rovers coach

6 hrs ago | 170 Views

Air Zimbabwe back in the skies

6 hrs ago | 144 Views

Violence is ingrained in MDC-Alliance’s DNA

6 hrs ago | 114 Views

War veterans target Mugabe remnants

6 hrs ago | 609 Views

Burning, looting & murder in SA xenophobia

6 hrs ago | 515 Views

Freddie Gwala, Majalisa date Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 235 Views

Vandals cost Zesa US$40m

6 hrs ago | 70 Views

Residents assault Chitungwiza mayor

6 hrs ago | 167 Views

Client kills shebeen owner

6 hrs ago | 237 Views

New rules to deal with drunk councillors

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mohadi calls for dialogue

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mnangagwa's Politburo to decide Zivhu fate

6 hrs ago | 218 Views

Well collapses killing two men

6 hrs ago | 236 Views

Shipping UK vehicles to Zimbabwe this September (SPONSORED)

7 hrs ago | 253 Views

Bosso, Dynamos in Chibuku Cup clash

7 hrs ago | 144 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days