MDC National Chairperson and party activists are innocent

News / Press Release

by Daniel Molokele MDC National Spokesperson

The MDC reiterates the position that the party's national chairperson Hon. Thabitha Khumalo who appeared in court today on trumped up charges is innocent and merely being harassed by this regime.Today, Hon. Khumalo and six other party activists appeared in court and were remanded to the 17th of September for either further remand or trial.We note the removal of Hon. Khumalo's reporting conditions but we would have wanted the reporting conditions for all the accused to be removed as they are all innocent.The seven who are facing trumped up charges include Hon. Khumalo, Tshepiso Mpofu, Luba Masotsha, Elliot Mujeri, Tinashe Matimbura, Meliqiniso Sithole and Shelton Tembo. They were unjustly arrested and charged for "publishing false statements prejudicial to the state".It is our fully considered view that the State has a very weak case and they are simply persecuting our party leaders for holding on to the correct position that last year's elections were stolen.As such, the only reason the matter is being pursued is a political plot to intimidate our political leaders to back down on their demand for Zimbabwe to return to legitimacy under a popularly elected people's government.The MDC thus demands an end to this political charade through the unconditional withdrawal of all these false charges against all our innocent leaders.MDC @ 20: Celebrating Courage, Growth and the People's Victories.Daniel Molokele MDC National Spokesperson