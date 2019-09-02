The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

News / Press Release

by Jacob Ngarivhume

On behalf of the Transform Zimbabwe family and on my own behalf, I would like to express my deepest condolences to the Mugabe family and to the people of Zimbabwe following the death of founding leader Robert Gabriel Mugabe.Mugabe fought a good fight as a revolutionary, but soon became a cruel dictator after assuming power in 1980. Consequently, he ended up creating many enemies including within his own party resulting in his ouster in the infamous coup of November 2017.Ironically, he is leaving a nation behind which is worse off economically, socially and politically than it was in 1980 at independence. He created a security apparatus so brutal it even turned against him in November 2017. He oversaw a disastrous succession plan that groomed the current leadership which he did not want to preside over his own funeral.Today Zimbabweans are more oppressed by the party he founded than they were in 1980 by the Smith regime.May his soul rest in eternal peace. He was a great revolutionary in his own right.Jacob NgarivhumeTransform Zimbabwe, President