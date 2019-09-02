Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

News / Press Release

by Simbarashe Sithole

Confusion marred the national clean-up campaign held in Mashonaland Central province, Bindura yesterday after many people and organisations anticipated the presence of the president Emmerson Mnangagwa to officiate the campaign.Various stakeholders including Environmental Management Agency (EMA) were busy preparing for the coming of the president only to realise that he was not coming on the eleventh hour.The event was eventually officiated by the minister of state for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga who surprised many stakeholders after saying that the president had not said he was coming to the province as alleged.Speaking to this publication Mavhunga said provinces rotate in hosting the national clean up but surprisingly no presidium official was coming to officiate the event."Provinces rotate in conducting the national clean-up campaign and this month we as mash central are hosting the event but this issue of the president coming to officiate it is something else we are just conducting the national clean-up campaign as we are mandated to do ," Mavhunga said.Contacted for comment Mashonaland Central EMA provincial managing director Robert Rwafa confirmed the confusion saying they were told to prepare for the president by his ministry."Indeed we were told to prepare for the president by our ministry and up to yesterday we did not know who was to officiate the campaign but we did all that we were ordered to do," Rwafa said.Meanwhile, an insider said Mavhunga is reportedly under fire for dragging the name of the president in her provincial business with the intention of putting his name in disrepute."We are very worried with Mavhunga who is dragging the name of the president in her provincial business without his authority; this is not the first time she has done that, she did it in Mount Darwin on a smart agriculture conference in May where the president failed to turn up and eventually sent minister Stembiso Nyoni," said the source.