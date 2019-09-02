Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Confusion rocks national clean-up campaign in Mash-Central

by Simbarashe Sithole
1 hr ago | Views
Confusion marred the national clean-up campaign held in Mashonaland Central province, Bindura yesterday after many people and organisations anticipated the presence of the president Emmerson Mnangagwa to officiate the campaign.

Various stakeholders including Environmental Management Agency (EMA) were busy preparing for the coming of the president only to realise that he was not coming on the eleventh hour.

The event was eventually officiated by the minister of state for Mashonaland Central province Monica Mavhunga who surprised many stakeholders after saying that the president had not said he was coming to the province as alleged.

Speaking to this publication Mavhunga said provinces rotate in hosting the national clean up but surprisingly no presidium official was coming to officiate the event.

"Provinces rotate in conducting the national clean-up campaign and this month we as mash central are hosting the event  but this issue of the president coming to officiate it is something else  we are just conducting the national clean-up campaign as we are mandated to do ," Mavhunga said.

Contacted for comment Mashonaland Central EMA provincial managing director Robert Rwafa confirmed the confusion saying they were told to prepare for the president by his ministry.

"Indeed we were told to prepare for the president by our ministry and up to yesterday we did not know who was to officiate the campaign but we did all that we were ordered to do," Rwafa said.

Meanwhile, an insider said Mavhunga is reportedly under fire for dragging the name of the president in her provincial business with the intention of putting his name in disrepute.

"We are very worried with Mavhunga who is dragging the name of the president in her provincial business without his authority; this is not the first time she has done that,  she did it in Mount Darwin on  a smart agriculture conference in May where the president failed to turn up and eventually sent minister Stembiso Nyoni," said the source.

Source - Simbarashe Sithole

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

WATCH: Chamisa reflects on Mugabe's legacy

27 mins ago | 61 Views

Obert Mpofu slams Energy Mutodi over 'unacceptable' Ndebele comments

29 mins ago | 137 Views

Ottapathu back with new Choppies Board

55 mins ago | 85 Views

Chamisa says Mugabe's passing is one vote less for him

58 mins ago | 129 Views

'Britain is a very cold, uninhabitable country with small houses' Robert Mugabe famous quotes

59 mins ago | 149 Views

Key milestones in Mugabe's life

59 mins ago | 84 Views

How Mugabe became Africa's fallen angel

60 mins ago | 79 Views

White farmers urged to get offer letters

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Zesn gives Mangwe by-election thumbs up

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Home Affairs sits on 340 000 passports backlog

1 hr ago | 78 Views

Bob: As divisive in death as he was in life

1 hr ago | 41 Views

Mixed reactions to Mugabe death

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Chamisa's youths in flash demonstration

1 hr ago | 95 Views

Magistrate arrested for embezzling funds

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Condolences pour in for Mugabe

1 hr ago | 29 Views

'Don't judge Mugabe on last days'

1 hr ago | 60 Views

Tembo Chuma set to leave Bosso

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa declares days of national mourning

1 hr ago | 100 Views

'Indiscipline unacceptable in the Zimbabwe army'

1 hr ago | 65 Views

Mugabe's major accomplishments

1 hr ago | 33 Views

Zimra board chairman arrested

1 hr ago | 62 Views

Modern Ngwenya, Israel Moyo bounce back

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mugabe represents a dark part of Zimbabwe history

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Cop jailed 6yrs for shooting

1 hr ago | 143 Views

The life of Mugabe

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Artistes mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 80 Views

The Robert Mugabe I know

1 hr ago | 108 Views

Mohadi salutes Mugabe

1 hr ago | 107 Views

Mugabe's death tragic: War vets

1 hr ago | 170 Views

Zanu-PF mourns former leader

1 hr ago | 64 Views

Africa has lost one of its strong pillars

1 hr ago | 42 Views

Mohadi leads clean-up campaign in Glen View

1 hr ago | 66 Views

Opposition parties mourn Mugabe

1 hr ago | 98 Views

Peter Ndlovu used to consult Mugabe

1 hr ago | 534 Views

Schools opening date clarified

1 hr ago | 793 Views

Mnangagwa condemns sanctions at WEF conference

1 hr ago | 90 Views

The nation mourns founding president RG Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 103 Views

PHOTO: Mnangagwa heavily guarded at his official home

2 hrs ago | 2522 Views

Exiled Patrick Zhuwao told to come and bury Mugabe

2 hrs ago | 2669 Views

WATCH: Wife assaults small house with hammer over man

3 hrs ago | 638 Views

ZACC investigates Minister of Health Obadiah Moyo

3 hrs ago | 1407 Views

Zimbabwe Communist Party to hold Congres in December

4 hrs ago | 327 Views

Mnangagwa to bury Mugabe at Heroes acre

4 hrs ago | 6895 Views

Chamisa supports Mugabe on anti-gays stance

4 hrs ago | 1379 Views

Bafana Bafana humiliate Young Warriors

13 hrs ago | 2083 Views

What's Robert G Mugabe's legacy

13 hrs ago | 1942 Views

R G Mugabe was a corrupt and murderous dictator, not a hero - to all dictators 'Pidigori waenda!' (Memento mori!)

14 hrs ago | 3313 Views

High Court allows Peter Moyo to return to work, Old Mutual says no

16 hrs ago | 2393 Views

Zimbabweans would never kill a fly

17 hrs ago | 3130 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days