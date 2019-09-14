News / Press Release
ZANU PF scores own goal
3 hrs ago
Yet another own goal scored by Ruling ZANU PF,
its Media Ministers and high profile stooges.
#A1AALL
Instead of addressing the elephant in the room, (Mugabeism, ZANU PF managed Abductions and Torture) the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi, President of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), who until now has been relatively unknown, was dealt (by ZANU PF) with using, seemingly flippant remarks on Twitter by the likes of Energy Mutodi and Nick Mangwana (the later is Described as a Habitual Liar by ZHRO)
The (ZHDA) and its members have decided to down tools, following their representative's abduction, thus leaving the majority of Zimbabweans without doctors. They chanted, "No Peter No Work". Whilst in the streets of Harare earlier today. One wonders when the, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances will go to Zimbabwe and take action to address the constant abductions and tortures that are happening in Zimbabwe.
With the next ZHRO weekly vigil starting at 11am, this Wednesday 18th September 2019, members and the Leadership are gearing up to Protest at the Zimbabwe Embassy, at 429 the Strand, London on the side of the life savers and shout out loud as adopted from those brothers and sisters who recently suffered Xenophobia in South Africa, "An Injury to one, An injury to All."
One of the Tweets from Energy Mutodi Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services on 10th September 2019 said "1 year into my posting as information deputy minister I've observed most Zimbabweans do not understand social media. Instead of engaging each other constructively, they have used it to promote self-hate, castigate & discourage leaders. Most social media users are vapid.
This tweet got 455 responses with almost all of them being totally against the Deputy Minister.
Nick Mangwana who is the ZANU PF Permanent Secretary for Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in one of his habitual denial tweets on the 16th of September 2019 said, "This Administration has no reason to destabilise this country by abducting its citizens. Threats to the security of persons and acts of terror are ultimately threats to the security of the State. There is no rhyme nor reason for the State to undermine itself #3rdForce"
Almost all of the nearly 450 responses he got were against his apparent feeble attempt at ignorance. One would think he is the kind to put his hands over his eyes and shout, "You can't see me!" repeatedly.
One of the responses came from Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni @MuzvareBetty, who said "Nick please spare us this drama. The abductions are done by Zimbabwe Government Sponsored terror groups. We demand a UN independent investigation team into this serious matter. Dont lie at all. It is Zimbabwe Government doing this. You are abducting citizens. Its YOU!!!!!👆👆👆"
To find out more, join ZHRO, attend one the weekly protest vigils or other events and to offer your support please contact.
Kingstone Jambawo 079 048 61744
Sarah Bayisayi 078 772 87869
Phillip Mahlahla 074 528 28229
Thabo Makuyana 079 445 90970
Source - ZHRO Team