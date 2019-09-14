Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

ZANU PF scores own goal

by ZHRO Team
3 hrs ago | Views
Yet another own goal scored by Ruling ZANU PF, 
its Media Ministers and high profile stooges.  

#A1AALL

Instead of addressing the elephant in the room, (Mugabeism, ZANU PF managed Abductions and Torture) the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi, President of Zimbabwe Hospital Doctors Association (ZHDA), who until now has been relatively unknown, was dealt (by ZANU PF) with using, seemingly flippant remarks on Twitter by the likes of Energy Mutodi and Nick Mangwana (the later is Described as a Habitual Liar by ZHRO)
The (ZHDA) and its members have decided to down tools, following their representative's abduction, thus leaving the majority of Zimbabweans without doctors.  They chanted, "No Peter No Work". Whilst in the streets of Harare earlier today.  One wonders when the, UN Special Rapporteur on torture and other cruel, inhuman or degrading treatment or punishment and the Working Group on Enforced or Involuntary Disappearances will go to Zimbabwe and take action to address the constant abductions and tortures that are happening in Zimbabwe.

With the next ZHRO weekly vigil starting at 11am, this Wednesday 18th September 2019, members and the Leadership are gearing up to Protest at the Zimbabwe Embassy, at 429 the Strand, London on the side of the life savers and shout out loud as adopted from those brothers and sisters who recently suffered Xenophobia in South Africa, "An Injury to one, An injury to All."

One of the Tweets from Energy Mutodi Deputy Minister of Information, Publicity & Broadcasting Services on 10th September 2019 said "1 year into my posting as information deputy minister I've observed most Zimbabweans do not understand social media. Instead of engaging each other constructively, they have used it to promote self-hate, castigate & discourage leaders. Most social media users are vapid.
This tweet got 455 responses with almost all of them being totally against the Deputy Minister.

Nick Mangwana who is the ZANU PF Permanent Secretary for Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services, in one of his habitual denial tweets on the 16th of September 2019 said, "This Administration has no reason to destabilise this country by abducting its citizens. Threats to the security of persons and acts of terror are ultimately threats to the security of the State. There is no rhyme nor reason for the State to undermine itself #3rdForce"

Almost all of the nearly 450 responses he got were against his apparent feeble attempt at ignorance.  One would think he is the kind to put his hands over his eyes and shout, "You can't see me!" repeatedly.

One of the responses came from Dr Muzvare Betty Makoni @MuzvareBetty, who said "Nick please spare us this drama. The abductions are done by Zimbabwe Government Sponsored terror groups. We demand a UN independent investigation team into this serious matter. Dont lie at all. It is Zimbabwe Government doing this. You are abducting citizens. Its YOU!!!!!👆👆👆"

To find out more, join ZHRO, attend one the weekly protest vigils or other events and to offer your support please contact.

Kingstone Jambawo        079 048 61744
Sarah Bayisayi            078 772 87869
Phillip Mahlahla        074 528 28229
Thabo Makuyana        079 445 90970

Source - ZHRO Team

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Competition and Tariff Commission under fire

33 mins ago | 46 Views

Kings and Mambos must be careful

50 mins ago | 194 Views

Govt pisses on the graves over Mugabe

1 hr ago | 670 Views

Jonathan Moyo reveals Zimbabwe's abduction team

2 hrs ago | 2381 Views

Abductions choreographed ahead of Mnangagwa's UNGA meeting

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

Chamisa linked councillors snub Bulawayo budget meeting over Kambarami issue

3 hrs ago | 595 Views

Fresh calls for price controls

3 hrs ago | 689 Views

Witchcraft accusations land woman in court

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Suicide cases rise

3 hrs ago | 239 Views

Gweru sued over shoot-to-kill policy on stray dogs

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

Police shoot car's wheels to stop smuggler

3 hrs ago | 652 Views

Tendai Biti led team queries 'rogue' RBZ payments

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

'Teachers' unions pursuing political agenda'

3 hrs ago | 146 Views

Doctors paralyse Zimbabwe hospitals

3 hrs ago | 419 Views

BREAKING: ZBC CEO granted bail

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Sibusiso Moyo's statement on the abduction of Dr Peter Magombeyi

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

Harare house burns with US$200 000 inside

4 hrs ago | 2151 Views

Mnangagwa panics over Paul Siwela TV interview

4 hrs ago | 2561 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-aide denied bail again

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Mnangagwa, Mugabe T-shirts divide mourners

5 hrs ago | 1538 Views

Tagwirei, Wadyajena square off in US$3,6m dispute

5 hrs ago | 1210 Views

Treasury instructed RBZ to pay US$660m to Sakunda

5 hrs ago | 997 Views

ZBC bosses bail ruling today

5 hrs ago | 259 Views

Only 76 Zimbabwean xenophobia victims back home

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Lawyers bemoan dearth of human rights in ZImbabwe

5 hrs ago | 224 Views

Mugabe Airport facelift 10% complete

5 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zacc pounces on EcoCash agents

5 hrs ago | 712 Views

Low domestic tourism volumes worry Zimbabwe Parly

5 hrs ago | 72 Views

Ndiweni assaults ex-wife over money

5 hrs ago | 751 Views

High Court judges slate prosecutors

5 hrs ago | 129 Views

Motorists urged to name & shame cash only fuel service stations

5 hrs ago | 167 Views

Woman dies from abortion

5 hrs ago | 465 Views

Ramaphosa apology for xenophobia welcome

5 hrs ago | 151 Views

Prophet Magaya seeks to bar ZGC probe

5 hrs ago | 313 Views

18 more counts for ex-ZBC bosses

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Zvimba bid Mugabe farewell

5 hrs ago | 288 Views

3 teachers get scholarships

5 hrs ago | 272 Views

Mnangagwa's ex-top aide sweats for bail

5 hrs ago | 116 Views

Road accident 5 kills, 25 injured

5 hrs ago | 244 Views

'Abducted' doctor left home intentionally, hospital memo reveals

5 hrs ago | 764 Views

Zimbabwe inflation 'slows' again

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa, Belarus envoy hold crucial talks

5 hrs ago | 118 Views

Doctors confront Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 419 Views

ZB introduces international bank cards

5 hrs ago | 318 Views

'Mangudya's monetary measures hollow'

5 hrs ago | 240 Views

Econet buys lithium-ion batteries from Tesla

5 hrs ago | 228 Views

'Zimbabwe sliding into authoritarian rule'

6 hrs ago | 331 Views

List of alleged individuals targetted by army leaked

6 hrs ago | 5796 Views

Mawarire calls for ZEC to be dissolved

7 hrs ago | 751 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days