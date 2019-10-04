Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Kites For Peace, A ray of light in Zimbabwe

by Agencies
04 Oct 2019 at 13:21hrs | Views
This past Sunday the 29th of September 2019, 1986 people gathered at the Harare Botanical Gardens to fly Kites for Peace. This was in celebration of the UN International Day of Peace. It was a day where people flew kites and participated in other recreational activities in the hope of "recreating" their lives with elements of joy, peace and light. They flew kites, met amazing people from all walks of life, learnt about and supported good causes in their communities,  they spent time with their loved ones,  they were entertained by amazing local talent, they feasted, they were joyful, happy and found their peace through joyful activity. This was a beautiful day that we all hope will inspire more days of joy and peace in our beautiful country. Zimbabwe could really do with more days like this where everyone gets together in perfect harmony on a great day and foster friendship, unity and celebrate Peace and being Zimbabwean by simply flying Kites.



Congratulations to the team that put such an event together and helped Zimbabwe commemorate the world day of Peace. A special mention should go to Suraiya and Saeed Essof the driving force behind the day who organised a fantastic well attended event with so many kites and a positive spirit of patriotism shared by all that attended.  Suraiya said, "Kites for peace is a movement for inner peace, community engagement and social change. We fly kites and encourage recreational activities to create a space for mental reprieve and to reach all sectors of community. Recreation is life! It's what we work for beyond mere survival. Sunday was outstanding and we are grateful that the public sees this event as a great family day out that they love participating in.  Sunday's event was phenomenal, people played! and if you listened to the vibe you could hear laughter, children squealing with delight and happy chatter. People were joyful and relaxed. The charities there were inspiring as they give hope, they show that despite troubled times there is still always a way to connect and to help others.  This day hopes to inspire people to seek joy more often, to visit the beautiful outdoor spaces we have available and to enjoy the weather."




They will also be doing a series of Kites For Peace Events during the much anticipated Zim Thrive initiative in April of 2020 which is a Diasporan homecoming extravaganza with events throughout that month and will make announcements in due course. We hope you can join them and fly your kite for peace.

You can check out their website www.flykitesforpeace.com to find out more about the movement

Source - Agencies

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Hende Moto sponsors Job Sikhala's fitness regime

8 mins ago | 1 Views

ZERA hikes fuel prices by over $3 per litre

16 mins ago | 15 Views

Blade Nzimande lashes Mnangagwa's govt for pursing anti-people policies

25 mins ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwean eonomy on free fall

29 mins ago | 24 Views

What was called mere rhetoric is now morphing into reality

52 mins ago | 39 Views

Open letter to Mthwakazi

52 mins ago | 45 Views

AU must act on Zimbabwe

54 mins ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe doctors to defy government ultimatum to return to work

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Old Mutual's bitter feud with Peter Moyo splits shareholders

2 hrs ago | 93 Views

UK to help Zimbabwe remove landmines

2 hrs ago | 91 Views

Grace Mugabe fights diamond dealer lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 889 Views

What next for the Mugabe kids?

5 hrs ago | 931 Views

Bosso hold Herentals

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

Mnangagwa lashes out at 'lazy' ministers

6 hrs ago | 552 Views

Police intensify stop, search operations

6 hrs ago | 572 Views

'Zimbabwe ill treating its citizens'

6 hrs ago | 301 Views

8 new magistrates sworn-in

6 hrs ago | 127 Views

'Only dialogue can save Zimbabwe,' admits Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 539 Views

Passport backlog ballons to 370,000

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Tsholotsho acting CEO arrested on graft charges

6 hrs ago | 140 Views

BCC workers get $100 salary increment

6 hrs ago | 172 Views

Syndicate steals from the dead

6 hrs ago | 132 Views

Exhumation in the context of Gukurahundi and Ndebele thought

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

'Masvingo girls hate condoms'

6 hrs ago | 251 Views

10 people killed in Kwekwe head-on road accident

6 hrs ago | 417 Views

Mliswa fingers MDC, Zanu-PF MPs

6 hrs ago | 169 Views

Kasukuwere to challenge Mnangagwa in 2023 presidential elections

6 hrs ago | 496 Views

Chiwenga bans wife from hospital

6 hrs ago | 942 Views

ZCDC targets 6,12m carats production in 2020

6 hrs ago | 32 Views

Mupfumira case in new twist

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Zanu-PF's tax evasion outs govt

6 hrs ago | 116 Views

Grace battles to keep Mugabe empire

6 hrs ago | 342 Views

Harare sells cattle to raise funds

6 hrs ago | 67 Views

Project curb highway deaths

6 hrs ago | 35 Views

NetOne back-to-basics strategy pays off

6 hrs ago | 33 Views

MDC seeks to wrestle back Midlands seats

6 hrs ago | 34 Views

Tough rules for forex account holders

6 hrs ago | 138 Views

Zimbabwe to lead Sadc Electoral Observer Mission

6 hrs ago | 27 Views

Thousands to lose stands in Bulawayo

6 hrs ago | 314 Views

Ntabazinduna villagers get reprieve

6 hrs ago | 73 Views

Government misses privatisation deadlines

6 hrs ago | 15 Views

Patients paying a heavy price

6 hrs ago | 26 Views

Zimbabwe's PSL back among Africa's finest

6 hrs ago | 43 Views

Zimbabwe after Mugabe

6 hrs ago | 47 Views

Cracks emerge in the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission

6 hrs ago | 40 Views

Andy Flower leaving English cricket

6 hrs ago | 29 Views

Government to train 400 more minority language teachers

6 hrs ago | 21 Views

Zimplats records slump in production

6 hrs ago | 11 Views

Fifa declines to endorse Chiyangwa, Sibanda bans

7 hrs ago | 25 Views

Become a fashion influencer

7 hrs ago | 13 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days