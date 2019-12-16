'Unity brought development, must celebrate Unity Day' - yeah, but is the development

News / Press Release

by omusa Garikai

Propaganda is the art of presenting what you want people to believe is the truth and the reality, repeating it over and over again, and totally disregard the facts and mountain of evidence to the contrary. Indeed, should even acknowledge the mountain of evidence, twist and distort it if necessary, and insist it proves your case!It must be said Zanu PF has certainly mastered the art of propaganda. twist and distort the reality before you regardless of the Party secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo said it was disheartening that no clear programmes have been made to celebrate the important day."Unity is the glue to any stability, development and prosperity in political, economic and social terms. The Unity Accord of 22 December 1987 which brought together erstwhile liberation movements of Zanu (PF) and PF Zapu into Zanu-PF and whose respective liberation armies before Independence were Zanla and Zipra, cannot be wished away," said Party secretary for information and publicity Simon Khaya Moyo.Zimbabwe today is a country with a nauseating unemployment rate of 90%; a WB report said 90% of the population are poor with 34% classified as living in extreme poverty; the country public health has all but collapsed for lack of doctors, nurses, medicine, equipment, power cuts, no running water, etc.Before independence the country used to be the breadbasket of the region but ever since Zanu PF seized the white farms to give them to party loyalists, mostly, the country has relied on imported food aid. We are starving in a land which, for all intent and purposes, is the Biblical Garden of Eden. Damning testimonial to the country's failure to govern itself.Corrupt is rampant in Zimbabwe. In 2016 the then President Robert Mugabe admitted the country was being "swindled out of US$15 billion in diamond revenue alone!" He never arrested any swindler nor have his successor, Mnangagwa, although he had promised "zero tolerance on corruption".Zanu PF blatantly rigged last year's elections, but, of course, it insists the elections were free, fair and credible. The regime denied 3 million Zimbabweans in the diaspora the vote, a very significant number considering Mnangagwa "won" with 2.4 million votes. The authorities failed to produce something even as basic as a verified voters' roll!Zimbabwe is a failed banana republic in every sense of the word. There is rot , decay and hopelessness and death; the country is standing on the edge of a precipice the threat of the country descend into the chaos and instability of the likes of Libya and Syria is real. And yet, true to his task as the party's chief of propaganda, Khaya-Moyo sees stability, development and prosperity!Khaya-Moyo is Zimbabwe's answer to Saddam Hussein's Information Minister Mohammed Saeed al-Sahaf, who announced daily that Iraq was "punishing the American invaders and winning the 2003 war" even when American tanks where inside Baghdad city gates!"My information was correct, but my interpretations were not," Saeed al-Sahaf admitted later.Well in the case of Khaya-Moyo it must be said here and now that his information on the Zanu PF and PF Zapu Unity Accord is WRONG and his interpretations were damned lies.Gukurahundi was a deliberate and calculated genocidal war to destroy PF Zapu, the country's only other political party with clout to threaten Zanu PF's hold on power, and create the de facto one-party dictatorship that has ruled the country ever since.The dictatorship was born out of brute violence and much bloodshed, over 20 000 innocent civilians were murdered in the Gukurahundi "madness', as Mugabe later admitted.The dictatorship has survive and thrived through brute force and shedding of more innocent blood, over 10 000 more Zimbabweans have been murdered since the signing of the 1987 Unity Accord. 7 were shot dead on 1st August 2018 for protesting another rigged elections and 17 more were gunned down for protesting the soaring cost of living.With the usual arrogance and contemptuous disregard for the reality on the ground, Zanu PF has declared 22 December a public holiday to commemorate the signing of the Unity Accord."It is most disheartening to note that although December 22 is a public holiday in honour of the Unity Accord there are no visible activities across the country depicting such a political milestone," complained Khaya Moyo.The people are poor, they are starving, they are sitting in the dark , have no running water, they suffering and dying of easily curable diseases, etc. What is there to celebrate!The signed of the Unity Accord was a disastrous day for Zimbabwe, it marked the death of multiparty democracy and all hope of good governance, and the advent of the corrupt, incompetent and tyrannical de facto one-party, Zanu PF, dictatorship.The best chance to breaking the dictatorship's iron grip on power was during the 2008 to 2013 GNU when Zanu PF was forced to agree to the implementation of democratic reforms designed to dismantle the dictatorship. The late Morgan Tsvangirai and his MDC friends was tasked to implement the reforms. Sadly they took their eyes off the ball and the opportunity was lost.Still, the country must redouble its effort to end this curse of dictatorship, more so now with the nation's stability and survival at stake. Zanu PF must be force to step down so we can finally implement the reforms. Zanu PF must not be allow to remain in office till 2023 because the party will stop meaningful reforms being implemented so it can go on to rig the 2023 elections. That must not be allowed to happen!