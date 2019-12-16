Mbeki advised to talk to Mthwakazi 'secessionists' next week

News / Press Release

by Israel Dube

Israel Dube

MLO Secretary for Information and Public Affairs

If an economic solution in Zimbabwe must go hand in hand with a political solution in Zimbabwe, then any negotiations without Mthwakazi will be a waste of time and money.South African Minister for International Relations, Naledi Pandor' s observation that Zimbabwe's political problems are multilayered is spot on. Without a modicum of doubt Matabeleland question is one of the onion layers that cannot be ignored by political negotiators unless if they are prepared to be back to the round table before long to negotiate Matabeleland exit from Zimbabwe.According to the former President of South Africa, Thabo Mbeki, he was in Zimbabwe this weak to address Zimbabwe's political challenges. While on his mission he engaged all political players in Zimbabwe, big and small, thus President of Zimbabwe Emmerson Mnangagwa and all opposition party leaders.Unfortunately and most unfortunately, political players in Matabeleland that are advocating for the restoration of Matabeleland have been ignored. Grievances in Matabeleland that have been ignored since 1980 are being swept under the carpet again.MLO invites former President Thabo Mbeki to pay attention to Matabeleland political grievances which are as old as Zimbabwe itself and have the potential to cause political instability in Zimbabwe.One size fits all approach will not work in our case as Zimbabweans and Matabeles have different political grievances.The former have what they term as leadership legitimacy and economic problems while the later face tribal segregation in all spheres of life, unresolved Matabeleland genocide, restoration of the statehood of Matabeleland, continued subtle genocide of their culture, languages, identity and dignity.Matabeles in Zanupf and all the MDCs do not represent the political ideas of the people of Matabeleland but those of the oppressors as we have identified Zanupf and the MDCs as the two sides of the same coin and are leading in the oppression of Matabeleland. Matabele leaders in Zanupf and the MDCs are like Shepherds who are leading sheep to the wolves.Turning a blind eye to such serious political problems will be like ignoring a clearly audible ticking bomb that is about to explode.If the issue of Matabeleland is left unattended to explode on its on, there will be political instability and possibly blood shed in Zimbabwe, SADC and all countries in Africa will be affected as they will find themselves having to deal with an influx of refugess from Matabeleland and Zimbabwe.People of Matabeleland are angry and have been living with the pain of tribal oppression and many serious grievances as mentioned above which our neighbours, Africa and the world is refusing to recognise and address. As of now they are ready to liberate themselves from Shona supremacist oppression using any means possible.Matabeles, like all other citizens of this world, have the right to self determination ie to choose their political destiny, and to freely pursue their economic and cultural development.This can only be achieved through the restoration of Matabeleland statehood that was lost on 3 November 1893 when the Kingdom of Matabeleland was destroyed by the white colonialists assisted and abated by Shona Chiefs and bat- men.Izenzo kungemazwi!