Presidential nominations for ZAPU #2020Congress

by Iphithule Thembani Maphosa

Zimbabwe African People's Union wishes, through the department of Information and Publicity, to correct a minor misinformation concerning nominations for the party's congress coming on August 26-29. It has been erroneously reported by some media houses that nominations for position of president had taken place and in result, six cadres had been duely nominated. These six are Mark Mbayiwa, Emelia Mkaratirwa, Strike Mkandla, Future Msebele, Mathew Sibanda and Iphithule Maphosa.The party wishes to correct this information as follows:1. The six names doing the rounds, and as reported in the media as having been already nominated, are merely speculative and come as a result of numerous discussions around the elective congress.2. Nominations come from provincial conferences, processes which are yet to take place as according to the official party program and in accordance with rules and guidelines as per party constitution, in the run up to congress.Our media friends will be the first to know about the dates of these provincial conferences so that they also attend and get first hand information regarding nominations.For Department of Information Publicity and MarketingIphithule Thembani MaphosaNational Spokesperson.