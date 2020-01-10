Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

by MDC Communications
14 secs ago | Views
The MDC condemns the sensational claims by Justice Wadyajena in which he tries to link the menace of Mashurugwi to our Secretary General Hon Chalton Hwende.

Wadyajena's alarmist claims border on insanity.

They are but a desperate attempt to deflate pressure on senior politicians in Zanu PF who are the creators and kingpins of the vigilante groups. It is public secret that the machete-wielding Al Shabaab and Mashurugwi vigilante groups are fronted right from the securocratic corridors of power.

They were founded solely to defend the elastic extractive interests of the highest offices in the country. To maintain, hold, instil fear and elude all the tax obligations of proper mining in the country.

To then link such to the MDC or its senior officers is not only far-fetched but defies logic. It is an attempt to mud-sling where it won't stick.

The fact of the matter is that Mashurugwi are an indictment on Mnangagwa and his team. Their lack of respect for human life and their inability to administer the rule of law and the killings are a clear sign of a total breakdown of the rule of law and disregard of Constitutional order. More fundamentally, it is a reflection of economic decay, poverty and unemployment now pervasive in the country.

This combination brings unpalatable suffering to the nation which ultimately pushes especially young people to extremist means of survival. Instead of blaming the MDC, Zanu PF must accept the blame, take full responsibility of lives lost and confront their front-men who now own the gangs.

Beyond this, there must be serious reform in the mining sector including the promulgation of a new Mining and Minerals Act which, among other things, must address the following.

1. That obtaining of mining claims be done in a professional and transparent manner

2. Redefinition of mining licences and mineral purchasing, marketing, holding licences

3. That there be a cap on exportation of minerals in their raw form and that there must be deliberate beneficiation to create more decent jobs.

4. That a significant chunk of resources generated in mining be retained to develop and benefit local mining communities.

5. That the Revenue Authority be allowed to station officers at any stage of mining they require to stem revenue bleeding.

Beyond mining reforms, there must be strengthening of law enforcement, culprits must be arrested and prosecuted.

The police service in its work must be guided by the National Constitution particularly the conduct provided in section 208 of the Constitution.

They must do their work without let or hindrance.

MDC Communications

Source - MDC Communications

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

15 mins ago | 33 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

2 hrs ago | 761 Views

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

2 hrs ago | 1693 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to hold meetings on dilapidated schools due bad roads

4 hrs ago | 1474 Views

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

13 hrs ago | 3737 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

13 hrs ago | 3867 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

13 hrs ago | 3792 Views

Khumalo clan to engage Mnangagwa govt over Ndebele ‘king’

14 hrs ago | 2001 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

14 hrs ago | 2975 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

14 hrs ago | 3957 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

15 hrs ago | 932 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

15 hrs ago | 1749 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

15 hrs ago | 2325 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

15 hrs ago | 4101 Views

Mnangagwa interrupts his annual leave

19 hrs ago | 6730 Views

Mohadi loses 271 cattle to drought

20 hrs ago | 1946 Views

Guidelines on cryptocurrency to prevent problems in the future

21 hrs ago | 608 Views

EuroLeague 2019/20 playoffs end in style

21 hrs ago | 452 Views

Veterans and military-affiliated students are among the most accomplished University of Chicago alumni

22 hrs ago | 698 Views

PSI hands back Lobengula Clinic to BCC

22 hrs ago | 1160 Views

Zanu PF MP apologises to villagers after attempts to politicise food aid

22 hrs ago | 2721 Views

Matobo rides on tourism attraction centres for business investments

22 hrs ago | 446 Views

Transformational leaders are the bringers of change and drivers of tomorrow with an MBA

23 hrs ago | 657 Views

Bad roads block Chiwenga visit

24 hrs ago | 21114 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days