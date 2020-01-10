Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

News / Press Release

by MDC Communications

MDC Communications

The MDC condemns the sensational claims by Justice Wadyajena in which he tries to link the menace of Mashurugwi to our Secretary General Hon Chalton Hwende.Wadyajena's alarmist claims border on insanity.They are but a desperate attempt to deflate pressure on senior politicians in Zanu PF who are the creators and kingpins of the vigilante groups. It is public secret that the machete-wielding Al Shabaab and Mashurugwi vigilante groups are fronted right from the securocratic corridors of power.They were founded solely to defend the elastic extractive interests of the highest offices in the country. To maintain, hold, instil fear and elude all the tax obligations of proper mining in the country.To then link such to the MDC or its senior officers is not only far-fetched but defies logic. It is an attempt to mud-sling where it won't stick.The fact of the matter is that Mashurugwi are an indictment on Mnangagwa and his team. Their lack of respect for human life and their inability to administer the rule of law and the killings are a clear sign of a total breakdown of the rule of law and disregard of Constitutional order. More fundamentally, it is a reflection of economic decay, poverty and unemployment now pervasive in the country.This combination brings unpalatable suffering to the nation which ultimately pushes especially young people to extremist means of survival. Instead of blaming the MDC, Zanu PF must accept the blame, take full responsibility of lives lost and confront their front-men who now own the gangs.Beyond this, there must be serious reform in the mining sector including the promulgation of a new Mining and Minerals Act which, among other things, must address the following.1. That obtaining of mining claims be done in a professional and transparent manner2. Redefinition of mining licences and mineral purchasing, marketing, holding licences3. That there be a cap on exportation of minerals in their raw form and that there must be deliberate beneficiation to create more decent jobs.4. That a significant chunk of resources generated in mining be retained to develop and benefit local mining communities.5. That the Revenue Authority be allowed to station officers at any stage of mining they require to stem revenue bleeding.Beyond mining reforms, there must be strengthening of law enforcement, culprits must be arrested and prosecuted.The police service in its work must be guided by the National Constitution particularly the conduct provided in section 208 of the Constitution.They must do their work without let or hindrance.