Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Police thwart MDC event scheduled for tomorrow

by Luke Tamborinyoka
1 hr ago | Views


The police have today proscribed Agenda 2020, a key event for the party that was scheduled for tomorrow in Mbare, Harare, citing flimsy excuses that the event cannot proceed because the police are busy with the schools that are opening this week, as if the police have anything to do with opening of schools.

Tomorrow's event was scheduled to be addressed by the party leadership.

We are noting a disturbing trend where the police are routinely proscribing MDC events and treating the party as a banned organization in the country.

Starting with our scheduled peaceful and constitutional public protests in the various cities that were brutally quelled by the police in August last year, as well as President Nelson Chamisa's Hope of the Nation Address that was violently proscribed on 20 November 2019, we have noted a very disturbing trend where the police are banning legitimate and constitutional activities by the party.

In each of these instances, we had complied with the law and given the police due notification but we continue to be treated like a banned or a terrorist organization when we are a legitimate political party that is in Parliament and that controls 28 out of 32 urban local authorities.

The police have periodically abused our compliance with the law and as a party, we are reviewing whether under the current circumstances, we should continue to co-operate with unjust laws and unjust requirements.

We have had enough.

The MDC national leadership has met today and as a mark of responsible leadership has said no to confrontation and is having to stop the people who were ready to attend the event in Mbare tomorrow.

For fear of their lives against this brutal dictatorship, and given what this regime has done before, we have decided to postpone the Agenda 2020 event to next week on Tuesday at a venue to be announced. But this does not mean that we are complying with dictatorship. We have given the regime due notice of all our constitutional activities and they have denied us the chance to exercise our democratic rights.

. This is a peaceful event, a mammoth event on this year's national calendar to that is set to be attended by ordinary people as well as diplomats in which the party will lay to the people its agenda for the year, including its programme of action as well as the party's programme of activities for the year.

We have postponed the event because the regime was budgeting for a clash, for blood and for violence and as a party we will not sacrifice the lives of innocent Zimbabweans.

I reiterate that we are reviewing the position of whether we should continue to comply and co-operate with unjust laws and unjust requirements that are inimical to democracy.

We have postponed our event because we do not want any sideshow. We want to give Zimbabweans a chance to hear the party's calendar of critical path targets for the year that will address the key challenges affecting the ordinary people as well as the party's plan to rescue the nation out of the current morass.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matemadanda warns corrupt ministers and private sector bosses

32 mins ago | 101 Views

Best casino games in Nigeria

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Son gangs up with mother 'murder' father

1 hr ago | 206 Views

Man killed in Intercape bus accident

1 hr ago | 449 Views

Econet embarks on repositioning campaign

2 hrs ago | 165 Views

Learning the rules of Domino Qiu Qiu as fast as possible online

2 hrs ago | 65 Views

Man in court for bedding girl 13

2 hrs ago | 524 Views

Britain snub Zimbabwe (UK - Africa Summit)

3 hrs ago | 450 Views

Marry Chiwenga in court, remanded out of custody

3 hrs ago | 617 Views

'l can change human flesh to goat meat' - thief tells court of law

5 hrs ago | 2867 Views

Current Zimbabwe governance system beyond fixing - its complete replacement only way forward

6 hrs ago | 1056 Views

Free 7 PDF Converters in 2020

6 hrs ago | 464 Views

Making a big fuss over a jest is just pathetic

7 hrs ago | 1259 Views

Zanu PF in desperate bid to link MDC to MaShurugwi menace

7 hrs ago | 1599 Views

BCC grants ZRP, BACFOZ free use of city hall car park

7 hrs ago | 1044 Views

BREAKING: UK snubs Zimbabwe on London investment conference

9 hrs ago | 3303 Views

Chiwenga/Marry divorce exposes Vice President capture

9 hrs ago | 7908 Views

Mthuli Ncube fails to hold meetings on dilapidated schools due bad roads

11 hrs ago | 2912 Views

Wicknell Chivayo hits back at the State

20 hrs ago | 5281 Views

Black market fuel sold in Harare CBD

20 hrs ago | 5234 Views

Prophet's love potion a hit with women

20 hrs ago | 5129 Views

Khumalo clan to engage Mnangagwa govt over Ndebele ‘king’

21 hrs ago | 2925 Views

Prophetess on the run after duping congregant

21 hrs ago | 3709 Views

Chinese nationals robbed at gunpoint

21 hrs ago | 5647 Views

Judiciary system must be transparent, says Chief Justice Malaba

22 hrs ago | 1219 Views

WATCH: Govt to avail cushion for civil servants, says Mthuli Ncube

22 hrs ago | 2209 Views

Matemadanda gives a stern warning to the Mashurugwi

22 hrs ago | 3322 Views

MDC MP sucked into maShurugwi storm

23 hrs ago | 5039 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days