Police sanction MDC's Agenda 2020 event

by Luke Tamborinyoka
9 secs ago
All roads lead to Stodart Hall in Mbare in Harare tomorrow as the police have sanctioned the MDC's Agenda 2020 programme that will be officially unveiled by the People's President Advocate Nelson Chamisa.

Everyone is free to attend the event and the police have since officially notified the party that the bumper event can go ahead without State inhibition.

Tomorrow, President Chamisa will launch the party's Agenda 2020 in which the MDC will spell out to Zimbabweans and the world the party's programme of action for the year.

Zimbabweans are wallowing under a debilitating political and economic crisis and are looking up to the MDC's competent leadership for direction.

Tomorrow, the party will provide direction by enunciating the party's programme of the year in when President Chamisa spells out how the party intends to address the multi-layered legitimacy and socio-economic crisis that has arrested the nation.

Zimbabweans can barely survive; civil servants are suffering while villagers are facing imminent starvation with the clueless and illegitimate Zanu PF government failing to provide solutions.

Tomorrow, the MDC will publicly spell out the way forward for the nation and every Zimbabwean is free to attend the event.

#ThePeoplesGovernment.

Luke Tamborinyoka
Deputy National Spokesperson

Source - Luke Tamborinyoka

