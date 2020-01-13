Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Press Release

Zapu vows to steer devolution

by Stephen Jakes
18 secs ago | Views
The opposition Zapu has vowed to steer the devolution of power as its major policy to enable all areas of the country to benefit from their local resources.

"As ZAPU we steer clear of a devolution that is premised on sharing funds released from central government. Our concept of devolution is founded on self determination. People should be taught that they are above government at all levels and that they should take control of government at all levels," Zapu said.

"Once people are aware of that aspect the resources become a side dish in the devolution meal. While it sounded easy to try to explain devolution in terms of local jobs and opportunities, we also explain that those are premised on self determination at all levels and ownership of government."

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Police sanction MDC's Agenda 2020 event

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zimbabwe economy to contract by 5.5% says UN

3 hrs ago | 777 Views

Zimbabwean coaches ignore Warriors job

4 hrs ago | 1005 Views

Army pays medical bills for accident victims

4 hrs ago | 1153 Views

Venda soapie to premiere on ZBCtv

4 hrs ago | 539 Views

60 years jail for armed robber cop

4 hrs ago | 1110 Views

Chiwenga visits Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 4010 Views

Muduhwa TS Galaxy deal 'hits snag'

4 hrs ago | 712 Views

Ex-Defence accountant labelled a flight risk, denied bail

4 hrs ago | 569 Views

Council refuse trucks stuck in SA for 3 years

4 hrs ago | 528 Views

Smuggler shot dead, 6 arrested

4 hrs ago | 767 Views

Environment levy for Zimbabwe miners on the cards

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

Mnangagwa's police allow Chamisa to launch MDC's agenda 2020

4 hrs ago | 1163 Views

ZACC probes drug thefts at hospitals

4 hrs ago | 207 Views

Hwange floods threaten power supplies

4 hrs ago | 417 Views

In Pictures: Soldiers arrested for stock theft

15 hrs ago | 4746 Views

Jelous siblings jailed for attacking father's girlfriend

16 hrs ago | 2327 Views

Man caught shoplifting books

16 hrs ago | 2742 Views

Minor drowns in flooded river

16 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Police seize journalist's phone

16 hrs ago | 1670 Views

Mohadi says no one will die of hunger

19 hrs ago | 753 Views

Air Zimbabwe to get delivery of Boeing 777 tomorrow

19 hrs ago | 5833 Views

Obert Gutu denies plans to join Zanu-PF

19 hrs ago | 2935 Views

'Mnangagwa is archbishop of maShurugwi'

19 hrs ago | 1928 Views

MLF raps Cowdray Park Government Primary administration

20 hrs ago | 856 Views

Chamisa's MDC to attend UK-Africa summit

20 hrs ago | 2647 Views

Chamisa savages Mnangagwa

20 hrs ago | 5735 Views

Chamisa's youths plot against maShurugwi

20 hrs ago | 776 Views

Khupe's party faces collapse

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

Fuel prices go up

20 hrs ago | 1966 Views

'Machete gangs created by govt bigwigs'

20 hrs ago | 725 Views

Marry throws Chiwenga under the bus

20 hrs ago | 6049 Views

Matanga, Kazembe sued for $783,000

20 hrs ago | 272 Views

Chiwenga divorce case exposes him

20 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Businesses defy Mthuli Ncube on new tax regime

20 hrs ago | 972 Views

Mohadi announces drought relief strategies

20 hrs ago | 201 Views

Zinara fires 96 cashiers

20 hrs ago | 1257 Views

Zimdollar has been a disaster for asset values, economy

20 hrs ago | 324 Views

Bhasikiti slams door in Zanu-PF's face

20 hrs ago | 529 Views

Cal_Vin hits back at Skyz Metro FM

20 hrs ago | 380 Views

Kazembe impressed by Bindura RG's office

20 hrs ago | 289 Views

Zimbabwe civil servants rule out strike

20 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe's complex situation requires political will

20 hrs ago | 91 Views

Man falls to death from flat

21 hrs ago | 1447 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days