Zapu vows to steer devolution

by Stephen Jakes

The opposition Zapu has vowed to steer the devolution of power as its major policy to enable all areas of the country to benefit from their local resources."As ZAPU we steer clear of a devolution that is premised on sharing funds released from central government. Our concept of devolution is founded on self determination. People should be taught that they are above government at all levels and that they should take control of government at all levels," Zapu said."Once people are aware of that aspect the resources become a side dish in the devolution meal. While it sounded easy to try to explain devolution in terms of local jobs and opportunities, we also explain that those are premised on self determination at all levels and ownership of government."